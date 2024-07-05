Plans have always been improvised around the WWE premium live events since the TKO brand took over the WWE alongside the UFC to establish the biggest sports entertainment brand in the world. With Nick Khan being the WWE President and Triple H being the WWE Chief Content Officer, new strategies to sell things out for these WWE Network Specials are being adopted so that further successful outings could be observed.

In recent times, old WCW pay-per-views were brought as new WWE premium live events or themed shows mostly on NXT programming just like Halloween Havoc which used to be a WCW staple. On July 2, WWE filed for the SuperBrawl trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, specifically for broadcast media, hinting that they have further plans around it.

“Exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information,” the statement indicated that a new WWE premium live event could be on its way.

In a further update, trademark applications have been filed for the terms “New Blood Rising” and “The Match Beyond”, hinting at the return of another old-school show as a WWE premium live event. New Blood Rising pay-per-view took place on August 13, 2000, from the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, British Columbia, and featured matches like Booker T retaining the WCW World Title against Jeff Jarrett, Kevin Nash defeating Goldberg and Scott Steiner in top matches.

Currently Confirmed WWE Premium Live Event Schedule

– Saturday, July 6, 2024: Money in the Bank at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– Sunday, July 7, 2024: NXT Heatwave at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada

– Saturday, August 3, 2024: SummerSlam at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio

– Saturday, August 31, 2024: Bash in Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena in Berlin, Germany

– Saturday, October 5, 2024: WWE Bad Blood (Location TBA)

– Saturday, November 2, 2024: Crown Jewel in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

– Saturday, February 1: WWE Royal Rumble 2025 at the Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana

– Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, 2025: WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada

– Saturday, August 1, and Sunday, August 2, 2026: SummerSlam at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota