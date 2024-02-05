NXT Roadblock 2024 Announced By WWE For Early March

NXT Roadblock will make its way back into the WWE programming, this year in early March, and the exciting news was shared during the latest bygone Vengeance Day, last night. Unlike the latest bygone premium live event, the next NXT specials will be going down on a regular TV taping by the WWE.

It was announced during Vengeance Day 2024 that NXT Roadblock will return on March 5, 2024, that’s on a Tuesday night. Nothing regarding that night was further announced but we assume Carmelo Hayes will be on a collision course with Trick Williams after the latter was brutally attacked by his bestie following the main event of Vengeance Day.

An on-screen graphic aired to further confirm NXT Roadblock 2024 which will be the first special episode of NXT since New Year’s Evil on January 2. The current active members of the NXT roster are expected to fill in the card in the coming weeks.

Results from WWE NXT Roadblock 2023 edition

NXT Roadblock was first held in 2022 and in the main event of that night, Dolph Ziggler defeated Bron Breakker and Tommaso Ciampa to win the NXT Championship. Last year’s Roadblock 2023 was headlined by Roxanne Perez defending the NXT Women’s Championship against Meiko Satomura. Elsewhere on the show, Gigi Dolin battled Jacy Jayne while Bron Breakker and the Creed Brothers beat Indus Sher.

WWE’s newest masked sensation, Dragon Lee found his way to TV as he appeared for the first time on NXT Roadblock 2023 edition. Plus, Grayson Waller challenged Shawn Michaels to a match at NXT Stand & Deliver. HBK declined as he is retired, but stated that Grayson will have an opponent and that name was revealed to be former NXT Champion and current RAW wrestler Johnny Gargano.

Besides all the above matchups, a big match for the Wrestlemania weekend was also set up at NXT Roadblock. Bron Breakker called out Carmelo Hayes and offered him a match for the NXT Title at NXT Stand & Deliver. Carmelo accepted and that match was made official which was seen as a passing-the-torch moment within the-then roster.