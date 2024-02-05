WWE NXT Vengeance Day 2024: Dusty Classic Winners Comment After Big Win

In a big match at NXT Vengeance Day 2024, Bron Breakker and Baron Corbin defeated Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams in the Men’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Finale to earn a future NXT Tag Team Championship match. There’s no update on when that title bout will go down but we assume WWE will keep that match intact on the Roadblock card.

The unconventional team of Breakker and Corbin was formed just weeks before NXT Vengeance Day 2024 and they clicked in no time. Now, they can certainly hope to become the next tag team champions on the NXT brand before they can finally get their hands on the current champions, The Family.

Brock Lesnar Could Be Gone Forever From The WWE Following Latest Allegations

While speaking in an NXT Vengeance Day 2024 Exclusive, Baron Corbin and Bron Breakker shared their excitement about this big victory of their career. Corbin expressed satisfaction which might lead them to his first title match win on NXT. He further praised Breakker as a wrecking ball and a force to be reckoned with,

“Look at this, this man is a wrecking ball, freight train, running people over, putting them down. Now listen, months ago, when I asked him to be my partner, I was in a little rough spot. I needed a partner. I needed a partner I knew could just cause mayhem and be absolute destruction out there. That’s what he is. Nothing can stop this man.”

Cody Rhodes To Be Part Of WWE Title Unification Match After Wrestlemania 40?

Corbin felt honored to secure a big win at NXT Vengeance Day 2024

Corbin also commented on their short journey as a team as he highlighted the significance of the Dusty Cup and how they honored wrestling legend The American Dream Dusty Rhodes through this win at NXT Vengeance Day 2024. This trophy means so much to them and they wanted to put it on a display in his whiskey closet as a tribute,

“This trophy means more to me than you could ever know because The Dream was an idol to people like us. I got to work with him every day. We bought boots in his honor. Now, we have the most important boots in the world on a trophy with our names on it, and it’s going to my house right inside the whiskey closet. It’s a beautiful, big whiskey closet.”

As seen in the match at NXT Vengeance Day 2024, Trick Williams hit a neckbreaker on Corbin, but Breakker lined him up for a spear. As Williams retreated, Hayes was planted by the devastating finisher from Breakker as the latter got the easy pinfall win over the former NXT Champion.