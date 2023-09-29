Bio

Paige is an English professional wrestler who has worked in multiple major promotions and has also won many prestigious championships from all over the world of wrestling. She earned most of her fame while working in WWE. Currently she works in the All Elite Wrestling and she is also the AEW Women’s World Champion.

Paige Height, Weight, Age & More:

Knight’s billed height in wrestling is 5’8″ and she weighs 120 lbs. She was born on 17th August, 1992 and currently the former WWE star is 31 year old. He belongs to a family full of wrestlers. Her parents and brothers are all active in the wrestling business. He herself joined it at a very young age.

Paige: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

WWE Paige Early Life

Knight was born on 17th August, 1992. Norwich, England is the place where Paige born. All of her family members are active in the world of professional wrestling. Had parents and her brothers are famous independent circuit wrestlers. She was influenced by her family to become a wrestler from a very young age.

Paige is an English professional wrestler who worked on various professional wrestling promotions including WWE and she is currently active in AEW. She is also carrying the AEW Women’s World Championship at this moment. She is active in the wrestling world from a very young age and she is pretty famous among the wrestling fans.

Paige WWE Debut

Knight med her professional wrestling debut at the very young age of 13. Since she belongs from a family full of wrestlers, it was not difficult for her to get into the business. She wrote on the independent circuit for 6 years and in 2011 she joined WWE. Upon joining the promotion she worked on the development territories like FCW and NXT. She made her main roster debut in 2014.

Professional Wrestling Career

Knight started her professional wrestling career back in 2005 at the age of 13 only. She made her debut at the mentioned age which is actually unbelievable. Her parents and her Brothers were all in the wrestling business and that was the reason why it was not difficult for her to get into this business.

Independent Circuit

She worked on the independent circuit upon making her professional wrestling debut and she remained active on the Indies for six long years. She won multiple prestigious championships from all over the indies and she achieved a lot of success at a very young age. No wonder why she got the biggest call of her career at the age of 19 only.

Florida Championship Wrestling

In 2011 she got to sign with WWE and she started working on Florida Championship Wrestling which was the development territory of WWE during the time. Soon WWE transitioned their development territory to the NXT. He was pretty successful in the NXT and she also won the next NXT Women’s Championship one time.

Main Roster Debut, Instant Impact

She worked in the NXT for nearly three years and she became one of the top female stars of the NXT during her time. In 2014 she made her main roster debut. She debuted at the RAW after WrestleMania 30 episode. On her debut she went on to challenge WWE Divas champion AJ Lee for the title.

She set a huge upset when she defeated easily to win the WWE Divas Championship on her debut. It is still considered one of the best debuts in WWE history. Knight had been an excellent champion on the main roster and as long as she worked in the main roster of the promotion, she remained a top star of it.

Ring Name Paige Paige Nick Names The Anti-Diva Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Paige Height 5’8” Weight 120 lbs. Relationship Status Married Paige Net Worth $4 Million Paige Eye Color Brown Paige Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2005 Mentor The Rock Signature Moves Superkick, Fisherman Suplex, Mounted headbutts with theatrics, Running Forearm Smash, Running Forearm Smash Finishing Move(s) RamPaige, Paige Turner, PTO Theme Song / Paige Song / Paige Music Zombified (as Saraya), Stars in the Night (as Paige) Catchphrases This is my house

Paige Net Worth & Salary

Bevis belongs to a family full of wrestlers and she is active in the wrestling world from the age of 13 only. Reports suggest that she earned $250,000 from WWE as long as she was active in the promotion. However, she earns something around $300,000 currently in AEW. Her net worth is somewhere around $4 million right now.

Paige Family

Bevis belongs to a family were almost all of her family members are wrestlers. Her parents were successful wrestlers on the independent circuit, so as her brothers. She had been trained by her family members as well. It was easy for her to get into the wrestling business because of this reason.

Championships and Accomplishments

Knight was an indie darling before signing with WWE and she won many prestigious championships from all over the independent circuit. She has also been a two times WWE Divas champion and a former WWE NXT Women’s Champion. Right now she is carrying the AEW Women’s World Championship.

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Women’s Championship (1 time, inaugural), WWE Divas Championship (2 times), NXT Women’s Championship Tournament (2013), WWE Year-End Award (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AEW Women’s World Championship (1 time, current), GSW Ladies Championship (1 time) HEW Women’s Championship (2 times) PWF Ladies Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Sweet Saraya Pro-Wrestling: EVE Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated Ranked No. 1 of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50 in 2014, and No. 2 in 2015 RDW Women’s Championship (1 time) RQW Women’s Championship (1 time) Rolling Stone Diva of the Year (2014) SCW Ladies Championship (1 time) WAWW British Ladies Championship (1 time), WAWW British Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Melodi, WAWW Ladies Hardcore Championship (1 time) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Worst Feud of the Year (2015) Team PCB vs. Team B.A.D. vs. Team Bella Records Inaugural NXT Women’s Champion, two times WWE Divas Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Bevis’ Saraya Knight aka Sweet Saraya mother is a famous professional wrestler and an indie darling. She has won multiple championships from all over the independent circuit. Her father Ricky Knight is also a former professional wrestler. Her brothers, Zac Zodiac and Roy Knight are also top Stars from the independent circuit who won many prestigious championships.

Paige Cars – Bevis currently owns three cars; her Cadillac Escalade is worth $76,295, she also owns a BMW i8 which is worth $148,495, and the most expensive car she has is a Mercedes Benz SLS AMG which is worth $310,000.

Paige Real Name / Full Name Saraya Jade Bevis Birth Date 17 August 1992 Paige Age 32 Relationship Status Married Paige Zodiac Sign Leo Paige Birthplace Norwich, England Paige Nationality British Paige Hometown Norwich, England School/College/University The Hewett Academy Educational Qualification Graduate Religion Christianity Ethnicity Mixed Current Residence Los Angeles, California Paige Hobbies Dancing, Gaming, Travelling, Yoga Paige Tattoo Nine tattoos in total

Paige Movies and TV Shows

Bevis never considered acting as a professional career. But she did appear in some movies and television series. The best part is, there is a movie that is based on her life, which is actually pretty amazing. It is very rare for anyone to get such an excellent achievement at such a young age. Wrestling Legend The Rock also appeared in this movie.

Paige Husband

Bevis is currently dating world famous American singer and songwriter Ronnie Radke. The duo is in a relationship since 2018 and they are doing pretty good together since last five years. Bevis was previously in a relationship with former WWE star and four times WWE World Champion Alberto Del Rio.

Women’s Revolution, Retirement, Return

Success in the Main Roster

Slowly, WWE was coming out of the Divas era and they were about to introduce the women’s revolution. Other women from NXT were joining the main roster of WWE and playing a vital role in starting the women’s revolution. Knight was the suffering from a neck injury during the time so she could not be an initial part of it.

The Absolution

She returned to action and formed is stable with two new NXT call ups, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose. The name of the faction was Absolution which continued till 2020. The fans loved the concept of this stable based battle among the women’s division since there were other stables too. Knight was doing fantastic as a member and leader of The Absolution.

But it was pretty unfortunate that in April 2017, she had to take retirement from in ring action. She faced a neck injury once again when she was in action with Sasha Banks in a live event at WWE. This injury was even so severe that it forced her out of action. It was heart breaking for her fans that their favourite athlete had to retire at such a young age.

Retirement and Nonwrestling Roles

She started doing nonwrestling roles like the on screen General Manager of SmackDown. Daniel Bryan also became the general manager of Smackdown after taking in ring retirement, and thankfully, he could return to action. Fans were praying that the same thing happen to Knight too. She did a pretty good job as the on screen General Manager of Smackdown.

It was pretty unfortunate that she could never return to in ring action in WWE after her retirement. She trained very hard to return to ending action and when she was finally cleared to return in 2022, WWE made a heartbreaking decision to release her from the promotion. Her fans were waiting to see her getting back into in ring action in WWE, but unfortunately, that never happened.

AEW Debut and Success

Fortunately for her and her fans, she got a big contract from AEW soon after her WWE release. She had been treated as a top star in AEW and recently she won the AEW Women’s World Championship. She is still holding the title pretty strongly. We are quite sure that she still has an amazing future lying ahead of her in the world of wrestling.

Iconic Quotes From Paige

“The great thing about WWE is the fact they are branching out and doing more brands. Having this just creates more opportunities for everybody, and I just want them all to get a chance. Especially in England. I know we have a lot of British superstars, but it’s still a lot harder for Brits to come over here in America.”

“When I first came up in the wrestling business, there was a movie called ‘The California Dolls’ about a female tag team – girls who are struggling trying to make it in the wrestling world. I started out in a tag team, and my name was Britani Knight, and my dad named us after The California Dolls. We were called The Norfolk Dolls.”

“Any time I have a promo with him – and I like R-Truth, too – but I always have the best chemistry with Miz. We really don’t stay on script perfectly. We kind of bounce off each other… He is the one I paid attention to when it came to promos. He helped me so much along the way with backstage segments.”

“When I was in England, I did a lot of wrestling and moves. Over here, they were like, ‘You don’t need to do that much. Save your body. Become an entertainer rather than a wrestler.’ And I wasn’t used to wrestling on TV and in front of huge crowds, so it was a big adjustment.”

“It’s very, very important to be yourself, and that’s the kind of message that I want to get across in my character as well. On TV, that’s the message that I want to get across to fans of all ages, really: To get somewhere, you just have to be yourself. Don’t ever change for anyone.”

“I always really enjoyed Edge’s entrance theme. Also Stone Cold. WWE once asked me in an interview, if I had to change my entrance music, whose would I choose, and I said Edge. So they created a video of me using that song, and I was like, ‘I’m in love.’”

“I want everyone to know that they can accomplish anything they want at any age if they just be themselves. I want to encourage millions to chase their dreams and to never change. Everyone should also know how to throw a good right hook!”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Paige

Knight might have been a big star in wrestling today but she could not build enough top feuds due to the breaks she had to deal with in her wrestling career. One of the most important feuds she had was against Nikki Bella. Together these two former Divas Champions have produced Some excellent matches. Their match from Money in the Bank 2015 is definitely one of the best of both of their careers.

Another top feud of Knight’s career was against AJ Lee. The duo produced Some excellent matches together. Paige made her WWE main roster debut in 2014 directly against AJ Lee and defeated her to become the WWE Divas champion. Their match from SummerSlam 2014 is definitely one of the best of both of their careers.

Paige Injury

Injuries have been the biggest issue in front of Knight’s ultimate success. She could have been a top star in WWE and her name could have been taken alongside the likes of Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. She was forced to retire from in ring action in 2017 due to her neck injury. But fortunately, she returned to action last year.

Other Details

Bevis got in real trouble when some of her objectionable photos and videos got viral on the internet. Responding to this, the former two times WWE Divas champion said; “looking into the future and being happy” and that she was also hoping her “mistake could help people’s future[s]” it was also revealed by her that she suffered from “stress-induced anorexia” due to this incident.

Paige Salary $300,000 Brand Endorsements Not known Sponsors * Charity *

Social Media Accounts

Paige does not have any verified account on Twitter, however, she has a verified account on Instagram and it has a total of following of 6.1 million. Here is the link where you can stay in touch with her; Paige Instagram.

Paige Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AEW 9 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (25.00%) ChickFight 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) FCW 8 (21.62%) 1 (2.70%) 28 (75.68%) NXT 55 (67.90%) 0 (0.00%) 26 (32.10%) SHIMMER 3 (37.50%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (62.50%) WWE 173 (55.81%) 7 (2.26%) 130 (41.94%) TOTAL 248 (55.23%) 8 (1.78%) 193 (42.98%)

Paige Manager

Bevis did not have any regular manager in the wrestling world. She mostly worked as a solo wrestler throughout her professional wrestling career. However, after she returned from her neck injury during the early days of the women’s revolution, she formed a stable with Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville. She got managed by these two for some times.

