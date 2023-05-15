Tomorrow on WWE Monday Night RAW, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville would be defending their titles against Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville who were rewarded Tag Team title shot by the champions themselves.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship last month after they challenged the previous champions on an episode of Monday Night RAW. Becky Lynch and Lita were champions, but Lita picked up a kayfabe injury and she was replaced by Trish Stratus.

WWE RAW – Why Chelsea Green And Sonya Deville Should Win Tag Team Titles – Analysis

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez defeated this team to win the titles and since winning the titles they had been pretty dominant together. They are the only champions in WWE who defended their titles regularly. In only one month time they have defended their titles multiple times.

Just last week on Friday Night Smackdown, Champions defended their titles against the Damage CTRL and once again managed to master their opponents. They have had multiple victories over Damage CTRL who are the former WWE Women’s Tag Team champions.

Chelsea Green And Sonya Deville Are Scheduled To Challenge Liv Morgan And Raquel Rodriguez For The Women’s Tag Team Titles Tomorrow

Their current rivals are the heel combination of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green whom the champions have defeated once already and they are going to challenge them for the titles this week on Monday Night RAW for the second time. They have been awarded this title opportunity last week by the champions themselves.

We believe this unlikely team of Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville should win the titles in this upcoming week. The Women’s Tag Team Championship is one of the most neglected and worst booked titles in WWE right now. They are had been a lot of criticism regarding the booking of the title recently.

Vince McMahon almost killed the titles when Sasha Banks and Naomi vacated the titles last year. Triple H broad these title tag after becoming the Head of Creative, but with no proper booking decisions. The only good thing about the title is, it is changing hands very often.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez admin one of the worst Tag Team champions in the different time and nobody is taking them seriously at all. They just have to drop the titles, and it should be to some team that is pure evil. Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green are pretty good together to be honest, and this heel side has all already impressed the fans with their evil works.

This team reminds us of the IIconics who had been an excellent Tag Team Champion but terrible management completely ruined this team. The team of Sonya Deville and Chelsea Green can be a great replacement for the IIconics, or maybe they would be even better is given the right push. Moreover, the Women’s Tag Team titles should change hands tomorrow on RAW.