WWE Raw star and the current WWE Women’s Smackdown Champion Rhea Ripley who is also a former WWE Women’s Raw Champion recently shared massive praise for her faction The Judgment Day and expressed her desire to see it as long as it could go.

The Judgment Day was founded back at WrestleMania 38 by the WWE Hall of Famer Edge. The first wrestler to join the faction apart from Edge was Damian Priest. Rhea Ripley was the very next wrestler to join the faction at the very next WWE ple which was WrestleMania Backlash. Former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor was the next wrestler to join the faction.

Rhea Ripley Wants Judgment Day To Go On For Long Time, “I Really Want It To Go For As Long As It Can Go”

But after Finn Balor joined the faction, the faction decided to betray their leader Edge and took him out of it. Finn Balor became the leader of the faction after Edge was out. The last member to join the Judgment Day was Dominik Mysterio who joined the faction at Clash at the Castle ple. Nobody ever joined the faction after that but it went on to get stronger and stronger.

Apart from the Bloodline, The Judgment Day is the best faction in WWE right now. Triple H is definitely the man behind the ultimate success of the faction as Vince McMahon was somehow losing faith from faction based wrestling and there were no concrete faction in WWE over the years.

Rhea Ripley Joined Judgment Day At WrestleMania Backlash 2023

The Judgment Day is not only one of the best factions in WWE right now, they are also responsible for helping Rhea Ripley to become one of the stars of WWE today. It has also helped Dominik Mysterio to become one of the best and most hated heels in the world of professional wrestling today. Finn Balor and Damian Priest have also benefitted by joining this faction. It looks like WWE still has big plans for the Judgment Day.

Rhea Ripley who is also a former WWE Women’s Raw Champion recently spoke to Cheap Heat with Peter Rosenberg where she shared massive praise for her faction The Judgment Day and expressed her desire to see it as long as it could go. She said;

“I really want it to go for as long as it can go. I’m loving every single minute of work when the boys are there, I think that we could really drag it out and have it go for a long time. At the end of the day, yes we are the most random group of people, we have the Irishman, a Puerto Rican, a Mexican, and an Australian, but we click so well and it feels so strange when I’m at work and I know that the boys aren’t there.

“Like when I was going to SmackDown for a little bit and they weren’t there, they were on the UK tour. I was like, ‘I don’t know how to act right now. I miss my family, I miss my boys’. So, I really wanna see it progress and grow and if we get new members, we get new members, but I wanna see the Judgment Day become this massive faction within the WWE that is so unstoppable and I think we can accomplish that. At the end of the day, I wanna see my boys with championships while I hold mine.”

H/T and transcribed by Fightful