Rhea Ripley Wants To Act In Movies, “It Could Be, Quite Possibly”

WWE Raw star and the current WWE Women’s Smackdown Champion Rhea Ripley who is also a former WWE Women’s Raw Champion recently expressed her desire to act in movies and revealed that she would love to work in a Horror or Action movie.

Rhea Ripley had been one of the biggest projects of WWE since her very first day in the promotion. She is extremely talented and she impressed everyone backstage with her amazing in ring work. She was first introduced to the WWE Universe during the Mae Young Classic tournament.

Rhea Ripley Wants To Act In Movies

She got a professional contract from WWE after the tournament ended and she started working in the NXT UK. Soon she was promoted to the NXT and in both of the development territories of WWE she won the Women’s Championships. She even defended the NXT Women’s Championship against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 36.

In 2021, she got her main roster call up and she directly challenged Asuka for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 37. She won the title at the event and the fans were pretty much sure that her main event push would continue. But as soon as she got into a feud with Charlotte Flair, she completely lost it.

But after she became a member of the Judgment Day faction, once again she got her main event push as she was able to prove herself. She got a monster push and at this moment she is one of the biggest faces of WWE. This year she won the women’s Royal Rumble match by setting two new records and also defeated Charlotte Flair to win the WWE Smackdown Women’s Championships.

Rhea Ripley who is also a former WWE Women’s Raw Champion recently spoke to the Cheap Heat program where she expressed her desire to act in movies and revealed that she would love to work in a Horror or Action movie. Here is what she had to say;

“I mean, it could be. Quite possibly. I feel like if I were to do a movie, it would have to be like an action or a horror. I don’t think I could really do anything else, but I’ve definitely thought about it.” Said the WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion.

Rhea Ripley revealed that she was offered a movie role a couple of years ago but she could not accept it because of her busy schedule, “I legit would never be home and I’d never get to see my dogs [if I accepted the role], so just I couldn’t do it.”

