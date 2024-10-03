Since entering the main roster fray in NXT, Rhea Ripley was considered to be somebody who was built for a long race. Making the predictions true, she’s gone to earn the status of being a grand slam champion in the women’s division en route to becoming one of the most dependable female superstars of this generation, as well.

As such, her status has attracted former legendary personas to come after her to have dream matches. Most notably, WWE Hall of Famer Beth Phoenix had a feud with Rhea Ripley in early 2023 as part of her husband Edge’s storyline with the Judgment Day faction. Now, another veteran former WWE female superstar is eyeing a match with MAMI.

WWE Raw: Update On The Rock And Roman Reigns’ Appearance On Netflix in 2025

Rhea Ripley and Lita had pleasant words to say about each other

Recently, while speaking on a panel at Northern Ireland Comic-Con with Trish Stratus, WWE Hall of Famer Lita reflected on her time working in the company. Since it was an interactive session, she was asked by a fan about which current WWE star she would like to face. The former women’s champion stated that she would like to go one-on-one with Rhea Ripley.

Speaking in conversation she’s also mentioned how far the Australian talent has experienced as an in-ring performer after spending almost eight years in the WWE,

“I think somebody that I had a very brief interaction with in the Royal Rumble, Rhea Ripley, has just grown so much and added so many layers to her character, and I think she would be great to face.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Natalya Neidhart Underwent Surgical Procedure During 2024 Hiatus From WWE Raw

Previously, Rhea Ripley also praised Lita by calling her a wonderful human and a star that she would love to face someday. She even requested the WWE to make the match happen while Lita had earlier stated that a match with the current WWE roster member would push her beyond her comfort zone in the ring. Away from active competition some sometimes, this would also put her skills to a great test.

Lita and Rhea Ripley have yet to face each other in a singles or tag team action in the WWE. They’ve only shared a ring together at the 2022 women’s Royal Rumble match where they had a brief interaction very before Lita was eliminated by Charlotte Flair. Lita was seen in her last match at WrestleMania 39 where she teamed up with Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch to defeat Damage CTRL’s Bayley, IYO SKY, and Dakota Kai.