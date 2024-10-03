Being the longest-tenured female wrestler on the WWE roster, Natalya Neidhart’s absence in the summer has stirred the audience to a big extent. The absence was intact for the past several months amid the uncertainties around her contract with the company. Reports thereafter affirmed that WWE has signed her to a new deal but her comeback status was unconfirmed until the September 9 episode of Raw.

Proving the speculations right, Natalya Neidhart returned on the episode of WWE Raw that aired from her hometown of Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and WWE Universe was pleased to see her back onboard. Appearing in a conversation on Growing Up Von Erichs following Raw appearance, the veteran commented on her return and what she was doing during this hiatus.

CJ Perry FKA Lana In WWE Attends Red Carpet Premiere Of The Joker 2

Natalya Neidhart had eye surgery during the latest WWE hiatus

It was mentioned how Natalya Neidhart was allowed to have an extended time off from the WWE under the new leadership of Triple H who understands the talent like nobody else. Apart from praising the WWE’s Chief Content Officer for understanding and encouragement, she also revealed that a medical urgency was addressed as she had time off after a long time.

“I took a little time off this summer and the company was so great about it. They were like, ‘Take as much time as you need.’ It’s really changing so much in the best way and the culture is so different now. Our boss, Triple H, he is such a cool boss,” Natalya Neidhart continued.

“I just recently got eye surgery to correct astigmatism in my eye and I needed a little bit more time off to get that done. He’s like, ‘Go get your eyes fixed.’ He’s like, ‘Don’t even worry about it.’ He’s like, ‘Take care of yourself’ and it was like, it’s just so cool to have a boss that’s human.” (quotes courtesy Ringside News)

WWE’s Nikki Bella “Absolutely Furious” About Her Husband Seeking Spousal Support

Emanating from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, the September 9 WWE Raw episode marked a homecoming for the veteran Natalya Neidhart who also started a new stint with the WWE under a brand-new contract. Appearing as a mystery partner for Zelina Vega & Lyra Valkyria in a tag team match on WWE Raw, she scored the win for her side against Pure Fusion Collective’s Zoey Stark, Sonya Deville, and Shayna Baszler.

This also appeared to be a homecoming night for Natalya Neidhart as all her family members were in attendance at the show. Notably, her uncle Bret Hart was also present in the building and on the show perhaps for the final time in that venue which is soon to be demolished.