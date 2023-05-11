Professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg who is a former six times WWE World Tag Team Champion recently talked about the current ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and expressed disappointment for WWE releasing him.

Samoa Joe was released from WWE last year during the Covid 19 pandemic outbreak. He actually got released by WWE two times during the pandemic. After his first release Triple H brought him back. He was one of the favourite stars of Triple H and he did not want to lose him. After returning to WWE he started working on the NXT once again.

Road Dogg Thinks WWE Should Not Have Released Samoa Joe

During this second NXT run of Joe, he won the NXT championship for the third time in his career. But after the introduction of the NXT 2.0, WWE decided to release him once again. This time AEW decided to bring him to their promotion. It was doubtful if the promotion would push him on a bigger level. But the doubts were cleared when he won the ROH World Championship. Needless to say, ROH is now run by Tony Khan.

He is being pushed as an upper mid card in the AEW. Even at the age of 43 he is producing excellent matches. Currently he is holding the AEW TNT Championship which he recently won at the AEW Full Gear pay per view event. It is quite clear that the promotion did not sign him just to make another filler. As long as a Triple H is in charge of WWE right now, we can definitely see Joe back in WWE again.

Currently he is active the Ring of Honor which is now owned by Tony Khan. He is receiving a main event level treatment in the Ring of Honor as he has already won the ROH World Championship and currently he is strongly holding the ROH World Television Champion.

Road Dogg who is a former six times WWE World Tag Team Champion recently spoke on his Oh You Didn’t Know podcast where he talked about the current ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe and expressed disappointment for WWE releasing him. He said;

“100 percent (there was more to Samoa Joe in WWE). I think Samoa Joe is money any way you look at it. He’s a great promo, I believe every word he says, he’s well-spoken, he’s a big tank of a man, he can fly around like a bumblebee. He shouldn’t be able to but he can.

“So it’s just incredible how much money is left on the table with Samoa Joe and look, I don’t know how he’s doing now or whatever but I just think from our company and me working with him, man, there was a lot left on the table with Samoa Joe.”

H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling