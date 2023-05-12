Professional wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Rob Van Dam who is a former WWE World Champion and a former TNA World Heavyweight Champion recently shared praised Montez Ford and said that the former two times WWE Tag Team Champion had an excellent Frog Splash.

Rob Van Dam has a very long career in professional wrestling. He started his professional wrestling career back in 1990 but it took him quite a time to earn the ultimate fame. He was an ECW original where he worked for five years before the promotion got purchased by WWE.

Rob Van Dam Praises Montez Ford For Doing “Awesome” Frog Splash

After that he transition to WWE and started working for the promotion. From the very first day in WWE has been portrayed as an upper mid card. He was introduced in WWE as a member of team Alliance in 2001 and he was one of the strongest men of team Alliance.

After the end of WWE vs Alliance storyline, Van Dam started working solo. Once again WWE started to treat him as a mid card. Every now and then he was provided world title shots but his main focus remained on the Intercontinental Championship and the Tag Team Championships.

He won the WWE intercontinental championship for a total number of six times. Except of that he won the Tag Team Championship three times in total as well. WWE treated him as a main event star for the first time in 2006 when he won the Money in the Bank ladder match at WrestleMania 22. He went on to challenge John Cena for the WWE championship at ECW One Night Stand and he defeated Cena to win his first and only WWE Championship.

He was also awarded the ECW World Heavyweight Championship when the promotion was restarted by WWE. In 2007 he was let go by WWE and he started working on the independent circuit.

In 2010 he was signed by TNA Wrestling and here he was treated as the main event star as well. In 2013 he had a short run in WWE once again but things did not work out pretty well for him this time. In 2021 he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Rob Van Dam who is a former WWE World Champion recently spoke on the Café De René YouTube live stream where he shared praised Montez Ford and said that the former two times WWE Tag Team Champion had an excellent Frog Splash. He said;

“Awesome (RVD said about Montez Ford’s frog splash). Yeah man, he gets up there. He gets way up there. I’ve always been impressed with him. In fact, I’ve seen him go up there on Twitter or whatever.

“Sometimes I’ll see some where I’m just like, ‘Holy sh*t. Look at the height this dude got’ and then when a fan will comment, you know, ‘RVD’s is better.’ Sometimes I’m like, ‘What?’ But like I said, everything is subjective and he’s probably not as high as RVD (Van Dam held up a blunt).”

H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling