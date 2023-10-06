Ronda Rousey: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Ronda Rousey is an American professional wrestler and former mixed martial artist. She is not working in any promotion right now. She had an excellent career in MMA before joining professional wrestling. She was also quite successful in pro wrestling as she has been a multi time WWE Women’s champion.

Ronda Rousey Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Ronda Rousey is 5’7″ and her billed weight is around 135 lbs. She was born on February 1, 1987 and currently The Baddest Woman on the Planet is 36 year old. She had been an active WWE star until her latest defeat at the hands of her real life best friend Shayna Baszler.

Ronda Rousey: Other Unknown Facts

Ronda Rousey Early Life

Rousey was born on February 1, 1987. Riverside, California is the place where Ronda Rousey born. She suffered from apraxia in her childhood which is a neurological childhood speech sound disorder. At first, she tried to find out a career in Judo but dropped the idea at the age of 21 and started MMA when she was 22.

Who is Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey is a former WWE star and a former three times WWE Women’s Champion. She is also a former mixed martial artist star and she was one of the biggest names of the MMA. She did not have a very long career in WWE but her MMA fame helped her a lot to gain success easily in the promotion. She left WWE after SummerSlam.

Ronda Rousey WWE Debut

Rousey did not have to work in NXT much like the rest of the stars, it is the development territory of WWE. She made her debut directly on the main roster. She first appeared on SummerSlam 2014 in the audience seat. She also featured on WrestleMania 31 during a segment with Triple H, Stephanie McMahon, and The Rock. She made her debut as a WWE employee at Royal Rumble 2018.

Professional Wrestling Career

Pre WWE Career

Before joining WWE, Rousey had a very successful career in mixed martial arts, and before her MMA career, she had an amazing career in Judo. She achieved a lot of success in both fields, especially in MMA. He is considered one of the best UFC stars in the history. She achieved a lot of big success in her excellent MMA career.

Early Appearances

Rousey’s first appearance in WWE was back in Summerslam 2014 where she was seen in the ringside along with the Four Horsewomen. Her next appearance was at WrestleMania 31, where she she stood beside The Rock against a segment with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon. She even got physical with the Million Dollar Princess.

WWE Debut

She signed a professional contract with WWE in 2017 and her first WWE appearance after signing the contract was also pretty amazing. At Royal Rumble 2018, WWE made history when they announced the first ever women’s Royal Rumble match. The Empress of Tomorrow Asuka won the first ever women’s Royal Rumble match.

As Asuka was being confronted by the two Women’s Champions of WWE during the time Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss, Ronda Rousey appeared and pointed towards the giant WrestleMania 34 logo. Everybody was expecting to see Rousey challenging for the other Women’s title at WrestleMania 34.

WWE RAW Women’s Champion

But WWE did not rush into anything with Rousey. At WrestleMania 34 she teamed up with WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle to take on the team of Triple H and Stephanie McMahon in a mixed Tag Team match. She had a number of more feuds before winning the WWE RAW Women’s Championship SummerSlam 2018. She defeated Alexa Bliss at the mentioned event to win the WWE RAW Women’s Championship.

Undefeated Streak, Main Eventing WrestleMania 35

Rousey remained undefeated until WrestleMania 35 and she defeated almost all the big names who challenged for her title. She had been an excellent champion and her first run as the WWE Raw Women’s champion was excellent. At WrestleMania 35 she was heading towards another history making process. The fans were dying to see the much awaited mega match between Rousey and Becky Lynch.

Becky Lynch went on to win the Royal Rumble match of 2019 and earned the right to challenge Rousey at WrestleMania 35. It was announced that their match would feature on the main event of WrestleMania 35. Later WWE SmackDown Women’s champion Charlotte Flair was also added into the match and it became a winner take all match. Becky Lynch won the match and one both championships, this was the first time Rousey got pinned in WWE.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Ronda Rousey Ronda Rousey Nick Names Rowdy, The Baddest Woman on the Planet Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Ronda Rousey Height 5’7” Ronda Rousey Weight 135 lbs. Relationship Status Married Ronda Rousey Net Worth $14 Million Ronda Rousey Eye Color Grey Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 2018 Ronda Rousey Mentor Roddy Piper Ronda Rousey Signature Moves Diving Crossbody, Guillotine Choke, Various Judo Throws, Step-Up Jumping Knee Finishing Move(s) Armbar, Spinning Samoan Drop Theme Song Ronda Rousey Song / Ronda Rousey Music Bad Reputation Catchphrases *

Ronda Rousey Net Worth & Salary

Rousey is one of the highest earning stars of WWE and she is definitely one of the richest as well. According to various media sources, the net worth of the Baddest Woman on the Planet stands somewhere around $14 million. Reports also suggest that she earned $1.5m from WWE per year which made her one of the highest earners of the promotion. Currently she is not signed to WWE.

Ronda Rousey Family

Rousey was born on February 1, 1987 in Riverside, California. She is the daughter of AnnMaria De Mars (née Waddell) and Ronald John Rousey. She also have two older sisters. She has a mixed ethnicity of English, Polish, and, through her maternal grandfather, Trinidadian, Venezuelan and Canadian.

Championships and Accomplishments

Rousey was active in the wrestling world for a very short amount of time and even in this short time period, she won multiple top Championships since she had always been treated as one of the biggest stars of WWE. Her Championship gold journey started with WWE RAW Women’s Championship and she won all the possible Championships on the main roster.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship (2 times), WWE Raw Women’s Championship (1 time), WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Shayna Baszler, Women’s Royal Rumble (2022), Eighth Women’s Triple Crown Champion, Slammy Award (1 time), WWE Year-End Award Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) CBS Sports – Rookie of the Year (2018) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 1 of the top 100 female singles wrestlers in the PWI Women’s 100 in 2018, Rookie of the Year (2018) Sports Illustrated – Ranked No. 4 of the top 10 women’s wrestlers in 2018 Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Rookie of the Year (2018), Most Overrated (2022) Records Three times WWE Women’s Champion, 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble winner

Personal life & Lifestyle

Rousey struggled with body image during her younger age. She explained; “When I was in school, martial arts made you a dork, and I became self-conscious that I was too masculine. I was a 16-year-old girl with ringworm and cauliflower ears. People made fun of my arms and called me ‘Miss Man’. It wasn’t until I got older that I realized: these people are idiots. I’m fabulous.”

Ronda Rousey Cars – Rousey has a total of five cars at this moment. She owns a 2005 Honda Accord LX4 worth $25,000, a Chevrolet Corvette (C7) Stingray worth $58,000, Chevrolet Suburban worth $60,000, BMW X6 Mansory worth $63,550, and the most expensive car she has is a Cadillac Escalade worth $70,000.

Personal Information Table

Ronda Rousey Real Name / Full Name Ronda Jean Rousey Birth Date February 1, 1987 Ronda Rousey Age 36 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Aquarius Birthplace Riverside, California Ronda Rousey Nationality American Hometown Riverside, California School/College/University Santa Monica High School Educational Qualification GED Ronda Rousey Religion Roman Catholic Ronda Rousey Ethnicity English, Polish, Trinidadian, Venezuelan Current Residence Riverside, California Ronda Rousey Hobbies Playing With Her Pet, Gardening, Doing Workouts, Playing Video Games Ronda Rousey Tattoo Total 9 tattoos

Ronda Rousey Movies and TV Shows

Rousey might not be as successful as her wrestling career in the world of acting, but she has appeared in multiple movies and television series. In some of them, she appeared as herself, but in a number of movies she has played some vital roles. She has also appeared in multiple television series, but mostly as herself.

Ronda Rousey Husband

The former three times WWE Women’s champion is married to her fellow mixed martial art star Travis Browne and they are together for six long years. He has an excellent record in the MMA as he won 18 among his 26 bouts, among them 14 wins are by knockout. Travis Browne is retired from action since 2021.

Second WWE Run

Hiatus

After getting defeated at WrestleMania 35 and a dropping the WWE RAW Women’s Championship, Rousey went on a theatres and did not appear for nearly 3 years. Her first run in WWE was really excellent and the fans were waiting to see him back in action once again since she was one of the concrete main event stars of the promotion.

Return at Royal Rumble 2022, Women’s Royal Rumble Match Win

She remained out of action for nearly 3 years. Finally she made a shocking return during the women’s Royal Rumble match of 2022 as a surprise entrant. The fans where really excited to see her back in action. She entered the match as entry number 28 and she went on to win the women’s Royal Rumble match of 2022.

Feud With Charlotte Flair, Smackdown Women’s Champion

She earned the opportunity to challenge the champion of her choice at WrestleMania 38. Most of the fans were looking forward to see the dream one on one match between her and Becky Lynch that never happened. But once again WWE thought of continuing the storyline between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair. As a result, Rousey challenge Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 38.

The match was definitely less exciting than the potential dream match with Becky Lynch that never happened, but this one also had a lot of potential. Rousey failed to beat Charlotte at WrestleMania 38. But on the very next event which was WrestleMania Backlash, Rousey challenged Charlotte Flair in an I Quit match. This time, Rousey took the Championship away from The Queen.

Much like her previous reign, he received a very strong booking and she kept on winning matches as the new WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion. But this time the fans were not pleased with her run. She was receiving a lot of criticism from the fans and the critics too. In spite of the fact she remained a fighting champion, the fans were not happy with her work.

Feud with Liv Morgan

At the Money in the Bank event of 2022, she defended her title against Natalya and defeated her to retain the title. But Liv Morgan cashed in her Money in the Bank contract that she won on the same night. Morgan defeated her to take the SmackDown women’s title away. Morgan kept on retaining the championship for a couple of months but at Extreme Rules, Rousey got her Championship back.

Women’s Tag Team Champion

She dropped the championship to her long time rival Charlotte Flair at the end of 2022 and never returned to the main event picture again in WWE. Instead, she teamed up with her real life best friend Shayna Baszler and formed the Baddest Tag Team on the Planet. They had been a very dominant Tag Team and their first major success was winning the Women’s WrestleMania Showcase fatal four way tag team match at WrestleMania 39.

Feud with Shayna Baszler

Soon the duo also won the Women’s Tag Team Championships. They had been a very dominant Tag Team Champions. But at Money in the Bank 2023, Baszler betrayed Rousey and not only did they drop the Tag Team titles, but their Tag Team was also over. At SummerSlam, Rousey and Baszler had a mega match and Rousey lost this match. After this defeat, Rousey left WWE.

Iconic Quotes From Ronda Rousey

“I’m a big crier. I never cry when something is painful, but I cry if things are frustrating. Like if I’m trying to do something, and I mess up over and over. If I’m playing a video game, and I can’t beat a level that I’ve tried 10 times, I’ll cry. When I was a kid, I think I cried for every practice from 2003 to the middle of 2006.”

“I had a certificate that said, ‘Doctor of Mixology, Harvard University,’ that I actually got from Harvard University. A friend of mine was a research assistant over there and it was one of those student or university perks and she brought me in on that. So I am a doctorate from Harvard and it only took me one afternoon.”

“I never really liked weightlifting because there is no problem solving, whereas when I am fighting, I am trying to solve a problem, so I don’t think about being tired. I box, wrestle, do jujitsu, run up sand dunes; every single day is something different so that I am mentally engaged. That’s what makes me want to train longer.”

“I wasn’t always the most fashionable, and I would come to school with cauliflower ear and ringworm. I got made fun of a lot. People called me ‘Miss Man’ and ‘Guns,’ and people directed a lot of karate jokes at me. I wish that I was at school now that MMA and martial arts is cool, but back when I was in school, people associated it with nerdy stuff.”

“I only have so much ring time that my body can endure. I’ve had four surgeries on my knees, arthritis in my neck, separated my shoulders, broken my nose. I’m just gonna hope that science advances faster than I can deteriorate. Because what am I gonna do? Put a perfect body into the ground? What’s the point of that?”

“A lot of people, once they become champion, they relax, kind of sit in the position and try to enjoy it. But I feel like everything I’ve ever worked for could be lost at any moment. I work harder and harder and harder, because I want to be farther ahead with every fight, and not worrying about these girls catching up to me.”

“I wasn’t allowed to throw big hooks and overhand rights until I’d been striking for three years. It’s so you don’t rely on those things from the very beginning. If your footwork sucks, and you can only stand in one place and throw your hands all crazy while the other person is running around, you’re never going to be able to hit them.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Ronda Rousey

Rousey had a short career in WWE but even in this short period of time she had some amazing rivalries. Her rivalry with Becky Lynch will always be remembered as one of the best but unfortunately, it remained unfinished, and there is a fat chance that it would ever get completed. WWE had two opportunities to make it large, but they wasted both opportunities.

But the best rivalry of Rousey’s WWE career has to be against the 14 times WWE world champion Charlotte Flair. The duo faced each other in multiple occasions. Rousey challenged Charlotte at WrestleMania 38 for the Championship and she dropped her last SmackDown women’s Championship to Charlotte. It was a pretty much complete rivalry, and definitely one of the best of Rousey’s career.

Ronda Rousey Injury

Rousey had a comparatively short WWE career and she did not have to go through many injuries. One of the recent injuries she suffered was a fracture radius injury. She suffered this injury during February and there was a fear that she might be WrestleMania 39 but thankfully that did not happen and she work at the Grandest Stage of them all.

Other Details

Rousey has appeared on multiple video games as playable characters. She appeared in both UFC games as well as in WWE video games. Her video game Debu was EA Sports UFC in 2015, and her WWE video game debut was in WWE 2K19 but only as a pre order bonus. Since then she has featured in all the WWE video games including WWE 2K Battlegrounds.

Ronda Rousey Salary $1.5m Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise and more Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

Rousey is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. Her verified Twitter account has a total following of 3.3 million and her Instagram has a stunning following of 17.5 million. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow her. Ronda Rousey Twitter, Ronda Rousey Instagram.

Ronda Rousey Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % WWE 84 (81.55%) 3 (2.91%) 16 (15.53%) TOTAL 84 (81.55%) 3 (2.91%) 16 (15.53%)

Ronda Rousey Manager

Rousey did not have any regular managers in her WWE career but one wrestler managed her regularly for a short amount of time and that was her former Tag Team partner and a former three times WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler. She used to manage Rousey while they were working as a tag team before Baser betrayed her.

FAQS

Q. When did Ronda Rousey start wrestling?

A. Ronda Rousey started working in 2018 in WWE

Q. How tall is Ronda Rousey in feet?

A. Ronda Rousey is 5’7” tall in feet

Q. Who is Ronda Rousey manager?

A. Ronda Rousey does not have any regular manager, however, she had been managed by Shayna Baszler for a while

Q. What is current Ronda Rousey song?

A. Ronda Rousey uses the song ‘Bad Reputation’

Q. Who is Ronda Rousey mother?

A. Ronda Rousey’s mother is AnnMaria De Mars

Q. Who is Ronda Rousey father?

A. Ronda Rousey’s father was Ronald John Rousey

Q. Who is currently Ronda Rousey boyfriend?

A. Ronda Rousey is currently married to retired MMA star Travis Browne

Q. Who is Ronda Rousey brother?

A. Ronda Rousey has two older sister

Q. How much is Ronda Rousey worth?

A. Ronda Rousey’s net worth is something around $14m

Q. How many times Ronda Rousey won the WWE Women’s title?

A. Ronda Rousey had been a three times WWE Women’s Champion

Q. In which year Rousey won the women’s Royal Rumble match?

A. Rousey won the women’s Royal Rumble match in 2022