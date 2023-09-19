SportzWiki Logo
Completed
PAK vs NEP
Pakistan
(50)
342/6
Nepal
(23.4)
104/10

Pakistan won by 238 runs.

Completed
BAN vs SL
Bangladesh
(42.4)
164/10
Sri Lanka
(39)
165/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Abandoned
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(-)
-
India
(48.5)
266/10

Match Abandoned Due To Rain

Completed
BAN vs AFG
Bangladesh
(50)
334/5
Afghanistan
(44.3)
245/10

Bangladesh won by 89 runs.

Completed
IND vs NEP
India
(20.1)
147/0
Nepal
(48.2)
230/10

India won by 10 wickets (DLS Method)

Completed
SL vs AFG
Sri Lanka
(50)
291/8
Afghanistan
(37.4)
289/10

Sri Lanka won by 2 runs.

Completed
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan
(39.3)
194/3
Bangladesh
(38.4)
193/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka
(50)
257/9
Bangladesh
(48.1)
236/10

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Completed
PAK vs IND
Pakistan
(32)
128/10
India
(50)
356/2

India won by 228 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(49.1)
213/10
Sri Lanka
(41.3)
172/10

India won by 41 runs.

Completed
PAK vs SL
Pakistan
(42)
252/7
Sri Lanka
(42)
252/8

Sri Lanka won by 2 wickets (D/L Method)

Completed
IND vs BAN
India
(49.5)
259/10
Bangladesh
(50)
265/8

Bangladesh won by 6 runs.

Completed
IND vs SL
India
(6.1)
51/0
Sri Lanka
(15.2)
50/10

India won by 10 wickets

Royal Rumble 2024: John Cena Considered For A Big Match At WWE PLE

Arindam Pal

Sep 19, 2023 at 10:56 AM

Royal Rumble 2024: John Cena Considered For A Big Match At WWE PLE

For the second time in 2023, John Cena is back on WWE programming in the summer season to continue through the fall. Primarily, the guess was that he will be working in some one-off appearances but WWE could be securing more dates from him as the SAG-AFTRA strike continues to take over Hollywood.

Not only John Cena is working Smackdown shows on a weekly basis but he will be making more than expected premium live event appearances, it appears. After working Payback PLE, he will be there at Fastlane and that’s not it, as the popular superstars have seemingly been inserted into the conversation for Royal Rumble 2024.

According to insider source BWE, WWE is discussing the John Cena vs. Solo Sikoa matchup at Royal Rumble 2024. This comes after the two had a brief confrontation on Smackdown. Solo is being considered as one of the future star power for the WWE and getting a match with the former franchise player at a big PLE like Royal Rumble will get him a significant rub.

WWE Smackdown: Women’s Title Match And More Set For September 22 Episode

WWE recently announced that the 37th edition of the annual Royal Rumble will take place on January 27th, 2024, at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg in the Tampa Bay area in Florida. No superstar has particularly been announced for the PLE but the initial poster suggests that Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns could miss the event.

John Cena and Solo Sikoa already in a program on Smackdown?

Solo Sikoa could be his replacement as WWE already teased him to be a future opponent for John Cena. During the September 15 episode of Smackdown, on The Grayson Waller Effect show in the main event segment, Waller had the Cenation Leader as his guest. Jimmy Uso came out and said nobody wanted to see Waller’s guest.

Solo Sikoa came out and faced John Cena in a tense moment that could be converted into a future feud. Solo then grabbed Jimmy and went for the Samoan Spike, but he ultimately changed his mind and superkick-ed Cena. Solo and Jimmy double-teamed on him which led to AJ Styles coming out to make the save. Time will tell if WWE has some bigger plans for The Rumble from this segment.

Crown Jewel 2023: John Cena Expected To Perform At WWE Saudi Arabia PLE

John Cena

Royal Rumble

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

wwe network

WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Smackdown

