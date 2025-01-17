Saraya dealing with online bullying has become a regular thing on social media and she never intends to hold back against such negative aspects. Most recently, she was criticized by enthusiastic pro-wrestling fans for supporting an iconic WWE Legend, and in turn, she ended up delivering some scoops over her ongoing hiatus from All Elite Wrestling.

On January 16, Saraya posted a casual snap of herself rocking a hoodie of WWE Legend Stone Cold Steve Austin hoodie with the caption, “That’s the bottom line.” While most of her followers enjoyed the post, one fan took the opportunity to throw shade on her commenting the following: “That why Tony doesn’t put you on TV. Find an AEW shirt.”

The fan was clearly implying that the former WWE Superstar was still showing support to her previous workplace to garner some heat with AEW which clearly isn’t true. Clapping back to the hater, Saraya clearly mentioned that it was she who needed time off from television for personal reasons and AEW President Tony Khan was generous enough to allow that.

“You’re so moronic. I asked for time off for the first time in my career for personal reasons and Tony was gracious enough to give me that. Also, I’m a 32-year-old woman. I can wear whatever tf I want,” Saraya wrote on her X/Twitter account.

Saraya’s ongoing hiatus supported by AEW President

These remarks were the first time that Saraya publicly addressed her time-off from AEW which started in late 2024, shutting down any speculation of having a fallout with the company and subsequently being kept off TV for such reasons. Her statement confirms that Tony Khan fully supports her decision to take this time-off and she should be back on board when the time is right.

In November 2024, Saraya attended the American Reality Television Awards which appeared to be her first public appearance in quite a while. While she was excited to be in a red-carpet event after such a long time, it was there that she gave an update on her professional career and admitted to being away from AEW in-ring competition to be involved in outside TV projects.

This effectively confirmed the earlier reports from Fightful Select which stated that Saraya was doing well in her health prospects and she was never taken off TV due to injury reasons. As such, the social media posts also indicated that the former AEW women’s world champion might return to TV with a changed gimmick.