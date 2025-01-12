It’s been months since we’ve seen Maria Kanellis in All Elite Wrestling programming and chances are high that she might not ever be seen, altogether. Despite sharing cordial relationships with the company, the popular female pro-wrestler’s time with AEW will soon end, much before anyone could have assumed.

If the earlier reports were any indication, Maria Kanellis had reportedly extended her contract through January of this year, but her future with the company still remains up in the air. Originally, the former ROH Women’s Division creative lead and AEW manager mentioned that her AEW deal was set to expire at the end of October.

However, sources have now confirmed via Fightful Select that both parties rather agreed to a short-term extension at that point, running through January. While there were initial plans for an official announcement regarding her contract status renewal, things never materialized and Maria Kanellis could soon become a free agent.

“I’m Not Happy With My Career,” Maria Kanellis Doubts Closure Of Wrestling Career In AEW

Maria Kanellis previously wanted to work in AEW creative team

Over the past few years, Maria Kanellis built up her own legacy that goes mostly beyond in-ring activities. Away from competition, the former WWE Diva went on to spend time with five top promotions of the world, wearing many hats. She hasn’t wrestled since 2019 but played a pivotal role in ROH’s women’s division during the Sinclair Broadcast Group era.

Since joining AEW/ROH, Maria Kanellis has primarily worked as a manager, but she’s reportedly been keen on heading back to the creative department for the women’s division much like how she used to work before ROH was taken over by AEW’s Tony Khan. No positive feedback was received to her plea under Khan’s leadership and as such, she was in doubt about her AEW career for some time.

Besides, health concerns haven’t allowed Maria Kanellis to work more for the promotion, anyway for the better part of 2024. On multiple occasions, she’s undergone surgeries to get treated for a tumor condition. As declared on social media, in December, The First Lady of professional wrestling finally declared herself to be cancer-free in December. Overcoming a tumor having cancer syndromes through surgeries, she is now back to normal life.