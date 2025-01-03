Continuing with her TBS Championship run in All Elite Wrestling, Mercedes Mone essentially ruled the roost to the women’s division of the company since her entry back in March. Most recently, she had a major feud with one of the emerging female locker room stars of the company Kris Statlander, and still found herself with the belt. But in the process, she’s delivered some quality matches.

Speaking on the Mone Mag Newsletter, Mercedes Mone spoke about the recently bygone matches against Statlander in two back-to-back pay-per-view events over the TBS Championship. Especially, she revealed some of the backstage scoops about the match at AEW Worlds End, last month where she had to battle some physical challenges while prepping up for the match against Statlander.

She essentially felt a mix of nerves and adrenaline for the match on the day of the PPV. It was a surreal experience for Mercedes Mone to appear on the scene through her Uncle Big Papa’s custom monster truck but she had to be encouraged by the AEW officials and producers as she was dealing with physical challenges.

Kris Statlander elevated Mercedes Mone’s performance to a new level

It was further noted by Mercedes Mone that due to exhaustion and the “lingering effects of a relentless illness,” she was in doubt about performing well in the match. But as soon as they got into the ring, Statlander’s energy helped her bringing out the absolute best in her. As such, it felt like she’s found another in-ring soulmate in Statlander.

“Fans and peers alike hailed our match as one of the greatest women’s bouts of all time. In my heart, I knew that Kris had pushed me to be better, to think creatively, and to fight with everything I had. She’s not just a formidable opponent, but I think I’ve found another wrestling soulmate who challenges me to elevate my game,” uttered Mercedes Mone.

The rivalry between the above-mentioned duos continued through the fall of 2024. Mercedes Mone locked horns with Kris Statlander at AEW Worlds successfully defending her AEW TBS Championship in the bout. Before that bout, the two also previously met at AEW Full Gear in November where Mone retained.

Mercedes Mone is also set to defend her NJPW Strong Women’s Title, and challenge for the RevPro Undisputed British Women’s Championship in a title vs. title match against Mina Shirakawa at NJPW x AEW Wrestle Dynasty, this weekend.