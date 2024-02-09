AEW’s Saraya Claimed Fans Are Obsessed Over Her Bumps In The Ring

Saraya remains one of the most colorful characters in the history of professional wrestling who continues her career in AEW. Long ago, many thought that she was done with pro wrestling after getting diagnosed with a career-threatening neck injury. But, she ultimately overcame the odds and made a triumphant comeback to set an example.

While dealing with the neck injury, Saraya had also gone through a lot in her personal life where she faced traumas. Besides content from her personal life was put out there in public a few years ago as her private videos and photos got leaked. She ultimately overcame all the negativities around herself before finally achieving a healthy life.

There was a point when WWE had to disqualify Paige from the in-ring competition as simply suffered too many injuries. For sometimes, she was given non-wrestling roles but then she just sat at home after WWE Backstage was canceled.

However, since joining AEW with her real name of Saraya, she is wrestling without showing any ring rust and taking to X, she let know that there are fans who are paying attention to the bumps that she’s taking inside the ring. She mentioned this habit to be quite bizarre, as well.

“The IWC are obsessed with how many bumps I take every match, it’s bizarre.”

— SARAYA (@Saraya) January 11, 2024

Saraya was released by the WWE in 2022

Originally the speculation was that Saraya would be returning to action in WWE after getting medically cleared by the doctors. But then Vince McMahon-centered regime decided not to renew her contract, and she made her way to AEW during the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite back in September 2022 by her real name. Being a popular name and an influencer, she immediately made an impact.

Being a natural babyface, especially for the comeback from an injury, she started feuding with Britt Baker who was acting as a heel, back then. The process of coming back to action after a gap of almost five years wasn’t that easy, after all. Speaking in an episode of Inside the Ropes, Saraya confessed that she was intimidated going into the comeback match at the AEW Full Gear 2022 PPV event against Baker but she eventually passed the test.