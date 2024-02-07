AEW’s Saraya Takes Out Phoenix Mascot During NFL Game

Saraya is often considered a trailblazer in the WWE who inspired numerous female wrestlers to take the pro-wrestling route to fulfill their journey. Following her retirement from the WWE, she was utilized in a variety of roles before the company let her go in 2022 when Vince McMahon was running the company in his final tenure.

This allowed Saraya to join the All Elite Wrestling promotion to become a staple of the women’s division. For the time being, the former women’s world champion isn’t involved in any significant storylines on TV. But that doesn’t stop her from making a statement wherever she goes for an appearance inside or outside the squared circle. No matter what she does, this lady is capable of garnering attention.

All Elite Wrestling took to their official Twitter account and uploaded a video of Saraya hitting a suplex on the Phoenix Suns’ mascot gorilla during the game. It was further noted that AEW announcer Justin Roberts was also at the game, as they were special guests on the show,

”#AEW‘s @Saraya and @JustinRoberts are guests of the Phoenix @Suns at tonight’s game ahead of TOMORROW’s LIVE #AEWDynamite from the @FootprintCNTR! The action starts locally at 5:30pm MT, Get your tickets NOW! Wednesday Night Dynamite airs LIVE on TBS @ 8/7c with an overrun!”

Saraya won the AEW Women’s Title at All In PPV in August

It was last summer that Saraya competed in one of the marquee matches of AEW All In 2023, and defeated Dr. Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and Toni Storm in a Fatal-4-Way Match to win the AEW Women’s World Championship. This was the first time in nine long years that the former Paige won a title which made her the queenpin of the AEW Dynamite roster at that point.

There was a point when Saraya could barely imagine coming back to wrestling but she finally got the opportunity as given by Tony Khan and All Elite Wrestling. In an interview with Women’s Wrestling Talk, she noted on AEW unfolding a slow build for her rise in the promotion in a one-year timespan. She got to compete in matches against top athletes like Britt Baker, Hikaru Shida, and more to put herself to the test before rising to the top.