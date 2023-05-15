Saraya Reveals What Songs She Wants At Her Funeral, “In England, Funerals Aren’t Super Sad”

Former WWE star and a former two times WWE Divas Champion Paige who is currently going by the name of Saraya recently shared her wild desire on what songs she wanted during her funeral. She also revealed that funerals are not super sad in England.

Saraya earned most of her success during her WWE career under the ring name of Paige. She went by the name of Britani Knight in the Independent circuit before joining WWE and she joined the world of professional wrestling at a very young age. She belonged from a pro wrestling family where most of her relatives are wrestlers.

Since the very first day of joining WWE, the promotion had really big plans for the British professional wrestler. She was the top star in the NXT and she won the WWE Divas Championship on the night of her main roster debut. The Divas Championship was the ultimate price for women during the time of WWE.

But she picked up a big injury in 2017 which almost ended her career. She was forced to retire from in ring action and she remained out of action for a number of years. Last year she signed with AEW and right now she is active in the promotion, she is doing pretty good in her new work place.

Saraya Made Her NXT Debut Last Year

Paige who is currently going by the name of Saraya recently spoke to the Wilde On podcast where she shared her wild desire on what songs she wanted during her funeral. She also revealed that funerals are not super sad in England. She said;

“In England, funerals aren’t super sad. They’re sad at first when you put the coffin in, but afterwards at the wake, everyone has to get drunk and have a good time, right? So at my funeral, I’m hoping that I’m very old.

“And by the time I’m old, that’s when I’ll start drinking and doing drugs again because I’m already old. But I love Friends. So I would want “I’ll Be There For You,” I love that so much. And then one of Ronnie’s songs, and if not, then The Office theme song just to make everybody laugh.

“Renee. Renee! That’s my girl. I absolutely adore her. If we’re in character, Toni [Storm] and Ruby [Soho]. But if we’re out of character, it’s Renee. She is the one that like helped me, persuaded me to go to AEW because she was there as well. She’s been with me since day one, for like the last eleven years. She’s just been my confidant and best friend. I’ll text her every single day, she’s the best. She’s the Blondie to my Joan Jett, the Wayne to my Garth.”

H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone