Bio

Sasha Banks is an American Professional wrestler who currently works in New Japan Pro Wrestling under the ring name of Mercedes Mone. She earned most of her same from WWE where she has won multiple prestigious championships and she has also been a Triple Crown champion and a Grand Slam champion in WWE.

Sasha Banks Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Sasha Banks in WWE was 5’5” and she weighs 115 lbs. She was born on January 26, 1992 and currently she is 31 year old. She is a former six times WWE Women’s Champion and she was one of the biggest stars in WWE as long as she was active. Currently, she works in NJPW.

Sasha Banks: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Sasha Banks Early Life

Banks is the daughter of Rae Varnado and Judith Varnado. Her mother is of German descent and her father is of African American descent. Banks was born on January 26, 1992. Fairfield, California is the place where Sasha Banks born. Growing up she loved watching All Japan Women’s Pro-Wrestling and she is a big fan of wrestling legend and WWE Hall of Famer Eddie Guerrero.

Who is Sasha Banks

Sasha Banks WWE Debut

Banks made her WWE debut in 2012. She participated in a WWE tryout camp and on August and she made her NXT debut in December against Paige. She lost her first match in WWE. She made her main roster debut in 2015 along with Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch as a part of the women’s revolution.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Banks started her professional wrestling career in 2008 when she started training at Chaotic Wrestling. In 2010, she made her wrestling debut on the independent circuit under the ring name Mercedes KV. She was only 18 year old during the time. She worked on multiple indie promotions and won some titles too.

Signing with WWE

In August, 2012, she participated in a WWE tryout camp and on December she made her WWE debut in the NXT against Paige in a losing effort. She was extremely impressive from the very first day of joining WWE and there had been big plans for her as soon as she joined the promotion.

NXT Women’s Champion

She worked in the NXT for three long years before making her main roster debut. During her time in the NXT, she was one of the top stars of the brand and she has also been an NXT Women’s Champion. She was already pretty famous before joining the main roster and she earned it all in the NXT.

Main Roster Debut

In 2015, she made her main roster debut along with her fellow NXT stars Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. All three of them became a part of the women’s revolution. WWE was trying to enhance their women’s division during the time and all of these three women played vital roles in it.

Making History at WrestleMania 32

At WrestleMania 32, WWE organized a triple threat match featuring Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks to introduce the new Women’s Champion. Charlotte Flair won this match and became the new Women’s Champion. This match is considered one of the biggest starting points of the actual women’s revolution.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Sasha Banks, Mercedes Mone Sasha Banks Nick Names The Boss Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Sasha Banks Height 5’5” Sasha Banks Weight 115 lbs. Relationship Status Married Sasha Banks Net Worth $4 Million Sasha Banks Eye Color Black Sasha Banks Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2010 Mentor Dustin Rhodes/Goldust Signature Moves Bow and arrow stretch, Diving crossbody, Diving double knee drop, Meteora Finishing Move(s) Bankrupt, Bank Statement, Roundhouse kick, Wheelbarrow bulldog Theme Song / Sasha Banks Song / Sasha Banks Music Sky’s The Limit, Mone (as Mercedes Mone) Catchphrases *

Sasha Banks Net Worth & Salary

Banks was signed with WWE until last year and she was one of the top stars of the promotion during the time. She has a net worth of $4 million according to reports from Sportskeeda. The site also reports that she earned $250,000 when she worked in WWE. She might have been one of the stars of WWE during her time but she was definitely not one of the highest paid stars as long as she was active.

Sasha Banks Family

Banks was born on January 26, 1992 in Fairfield, California. She is the daughter of Reo Varnado and Judith Varnado She has a brother named Joshua. Banks is also a first cousin of American rapper and actor Snoop Dogg. Her brother is specially abled, her family had to move to various places to find hospitals for him.

Championships and Accomplishments

Banks has won multiple championships from WWE and other promotions. Most of her championship gold success came from WWE. She has been a six times WWE Women’s Champion. She is also the inaugural and three times WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship. Outside of WWE, she won some championships too including IWGP Women’s Championship.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Women’s Championship (1 time), WWE Raw Women’s Championship (5 times), WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship (1 time), WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship (3 times, inaugural) – with Bayley (2), and Naomi (1), WWE Women’s Triple Crown Champion, WWE Women’s Grand Slam Champion, NXT Year-End Award (1 time), Slammy Award (2 times), Bumpy Award (2 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) CBS Sports – Tag Team of the Year (2020) – with Bayley, Chaotic Wrestling Women’s Championship (1 time) PY Awards – Best WWE Moment (2021) – Banks and Bianca Belair make history as the first Black women to main-event WrestleMania IWE Women’s Championship (1 time) IWGP Women’s Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Match of the Year (2015) vs. Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Respect, Woman of the Year (2015), Feud of the Year (2016) vs. Charlotte Flair, Feud of the Year (2020) vs. Bayley, Tag Team of the Year (2020) – with Bayley, Ranked No. 2 of the top 50 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 50 in 2016, Ranked No. 3 of the top 50 tag teams in the PWI Tag Team 50 in 2020 – with Bayley RWC No Limitz Championship (1 time) Rolling Stone – Future Diva of the Year (2015), Ranked No. 4 of the 10 best WWE wrestlers of 2016, NXT Match of the Year (2015) vs. Bayley at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn, Title Feud of the Year, NXT (2015) vs. Bayley for the NXT Women’s Championship Sirius XM Busted Open Radio – Wrestler of the Year (2020), Tag Team of the Year (2020) – with Bayley Sports Illustrated – Ranked No. 8 of the top 10 female wrestlers in 2019 – tied with Bayley, Wrestler of the Year (2020) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Worst Feud of the Year (2015) Team PCB vs. Team B.A.D. vs. Team Bella, Wrestling Observer Newsletter Worst Feud of the Year (2015) Team PCB vs. Team B.A.D. vs. Team Bella Records Six times WWE Women’s Champion, featured on the first ever women’s Hell in a Cell, Grand Slam Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Banks is a childhood wrestling fan and she grew up watching wrestling. She was a big fan of Eddie Guerrero. Once she discussed her reaction to Eddie’s unfortunate death when she spoke to Ariel Helwani, “I was crying like a little baby. I was in my mom’s arms just bawling. I couldn’t believe it, but I was just like, ‘Wow, I have to watch it. I’m here for Eddie.'” (h/t and link back to Fightful for the transcription)

Sasha Banks Cars – Currently The Boss has a total of three cars; a Chevrolet Camaro worth $38,000, a Volvo V90 Crosscountry worth $55,000, and the most expensive car she has is a Jaguar F-Type Convertible worth $78,000.

Personal Information Table

Sasha Banks Real Name / Full Name Mercedes Justine Kaestner-Varnado Sasha Banks Birth Date January 26, 1992 Sasha Banks Age 31 Relationship Status Married Sasha Banks Zodiac Sign Aquarius Sasha Banks Birthplace Fairfield, California Sasha Banks Nationality American Sasha Banks Hometown Fairfield, California School/College/University She was homeschooled Educational Qualification No information available yet Sasha Banks Religion Christianity Sasha Banks Ethnicity African-American Current Residence Fairfield, California Sasha Banks Hobbies Watching Anime and listening to K-Pop Sasha Banks Tattoo The word “Protect” tattooed on her inner lip

Sasha Banks Movies and TV Shows

Banks did not appear in any movies until this year when she featured on the action movie The Collective. She featured on a major role in this movie and it released on August 4th. Banks has appeared on multiple television series. She has also featured on multiple WWE Video games like in the games of WWE 2K serie.

Sasha Banks Husband

Banks is married to Sarath Ton who is a retired professional wrestler. He mostly wrestled on the independent circuit and he even won some championships from the indies like CW Heavyweight Championship, PWF Mayhem Junior Heavyweight Championship, etc. They got married in August 2016.

Main Roster Success

Post WrestleMania 32 Success

WrestleMania 32 Banks to become a top star of WWE and she established herself as one of the biggest names of the promotion. She kept on creating history as she featured on the first ever Women’s Hell in a Cell match against Charlotte Flair. She might have lost the match but it was a history making moment.

Inaugural Women’s Tag Team Championship

In 2019, WWE introduced the new WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship and the promotion crowned it at Elimination Chamber inside Elimination Chamber. Banks teamed up with Bayley in this match to become the inaugural WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion. Their team became quite famous and together they were known as The Boss n’ Hug connection.

Main Eventing WrestleMania 37

Once again she created history at WrestleMania 37, when she featured on the main event of Night 1 with Bianca Belair. She defended her Smackdown Women’s title at the event. She might have lost the title but she lifted Bianca pretty well. The duo had a brief feud in that year where Banks helped Bianca to become a top star.

Walking out of WWE

At WrestleMania 38, she teamed up with Naomi to capture the Women’s Tag Team titles again. It was her first WrestleMania victory in seven WrestleMania events. Shockingly, just a number of months after winning the titles, both Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE never to return again.

NJPW Debut, Success, Injury

It was a shocking turn of event. The fans were waiting for their return but none of them returned to WWE. Banks went to Japan and started working at New Japan Pro Wrestling in early 2023. She also worked on Stardom. She was renamed as Mercedes Mone and she kept on receiving very strong bookings.

She won the IWGP Women’s Championship soon after joining NJPW. She battled Willow Nightingale at NJPW Resurgence event which was scheduled to crown the inaugural NJPW Strong Women’s Champion. Unfortunately, Banks suffered a severe knee injury in this match and she is still out of action. But we are hoping to see her back in action soon.

Iconic Quotes From Sasha Banks

“When I was 12, I was living in Iowa, and I emailed so many wrestling schools, and one of them was actually in Boston. I joined it at 18 – the New England Pro Wrestling Academy. They were doing a fantasy camp. I was 17 about to turn 18. I told my mom, ‘I’m 18 now. I just signed these papers by myself, and I’m going to do this.”

“My mom was like, ‘What did I do as a mom for you to want to become a wrestler?’ They just didn’t understand, and it’s really hard to explain what made me love wrestling so much. There’s something about it that made me fall in love, and ever since I laid my eyes on it, I knew I wanted to be a professional wrestler in the WWE.”

“The Divas Revolution didn’t have the great start that I wanted it to have, but through time, it has got to where I want it to be, starting with the Triple Threat Match at Wrestle Mania. Our faces were in the middle of the stadium, which proves we are getting equal opportunities.”

“I get people who come up to me and are like, ‘You make me wanna live my dream.’ I was them, so I’m like, ‘Me, out of all people? No way.’ Eddie Guerrero did that for me, so to have little girls and guys tell me I inspire them, I didn’t know that came with the job, but it’s so cool.”

“People are talking about women’s wrestling, and that’s all I’ve ever wanted since I was ten years old. I wanted people to talk about the women and all they could do. We’re celebrating women’s wrestling. People want to see us, and we’re just doing our best.”

“I always try to outdo the guys. It doesn’t matter who you are. Even Sami Zayn – I want to have a better match than Sami Zayn, and he is absolutely incredible. I knew at a very young age that I wanted to change the definition of what it is to be a Diva and what it is to be a woman’s wrestler.”

“It’s really cool, the opportunities that NXT brings. Who would ever thought that Jushin Liger would be in this company, Samoa Joe, Sami Zayn? It’s crazy. Man, I don’t know, bring anybody. I want to wrestle with everybody. Even I want to wrestle Jushin Liger, so I’m jealous.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Sasha Banks

Banks has had multiple rivalries with top stars of WWE throughout her career. One of the biggest Rivals of her professional wrestling career has to be the 14 times WWE Women’s Championship Charlotte Flair. Together the duo produced Some excellent matches and their feud is also considered one of the top feuds in women’s wrestling history.

Banks had other rivalries to with the likes of Becky Lynch and her former Tag Team partner Bayley. But Bianca Belair has to be one of the most important rivals of her career with whom she main evented WrestleMania 37 night 1. The feud continued after the event but unfortunately injury issues did not let us enjoy a complete feud between the duo.

Sasha Banks Injury

Banks suffered multiple injuries throughout her career but the one she suffered recently has to be most severe one. At NJPW Resurgence event, she fought Willow Nightingale where she suffered a severe knee injury which took her out of action. Unfortunately, she is still out of action.

Other Details

World famous rapper and actor Snoop Dogg is a cousin of the former six times WWE Women’s Champion. Banks had a mega match for the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 32 against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch. Snoop Dogg performed a rap during her entrance at the mentioned event.

Sasha Banks Salary $250,000 Brand Endorsements Not known Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

The Boss is active on Twitter and Instagram from her various accounts. Her verified account on Twitter has a total following of 2.5 million people. The former WWE star is also active on Instagram and it is a verified account. It has a total following of 6.3 million people. Stay in touch with her by clicking here; Sasha Banks Twitter, Sasha Banks Instagram.

Sasha Banks Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % Beyond 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NJPW 3 (75.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (25.00%) NXT 91 (51.12%) 1 (0.56%) 86 (48.31%) STARDOM 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWE 281 (53.73%) 21 (4.02%) 221 (42.26%) TOTAL 375 (53.04%) 22 (3.11%) 310 (43.85%)

Sasha Banks Manager

Banks never had a regular manager in wrestling, however, she had been managed by various figures during her marches. She was managed in these matches mostly by the Tag Team partners she had from time to time like Bayley and Naomi. But a manager beside her would be really excellent.

FAQS

Q. When did Sasha Banks start wrestling?

A. Sasha Banks started working in 2010

Q. How tall is Sasha Banks in feet?

A. Sasha Banks is 5’5” tall in feet

Q. Who is Sasha Banks manager?

A. Sasha Banks does not have any manager

Q. What is current Sasha Banks song?

A. Sasha Banks uses the song ‘Sky’s the Limit’ and Monè as Mercedes Mone

Q. Who is Sasha Banks mother?

A. Sasha Banks’ mother was Judith Varnado

Q. Who is Sasha Banks father?

A. Sasha Banks’ father was Reo Varnado

Q. Who is currently Sasha Banks boyfriend?

A. Sasha Banks is currently married to retired professional wrestler Sarath Ton

Q. Who is Sasha Banks brother?

A. Sasha Banks’ brother’s name Joshua

Q. How much is Sasha Banks worth?

A. Sasha Banks’ net worth is something around $4m

Q. How many times Sasha Banks won the WWE Women’s title?

A. Sasha Banks had been a six times WWE Women’s Champion

Q. In which year Sasha Banks left WWE?

A. Banks left WWE in 2022