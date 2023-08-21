Bio:

Seth Rollins is currently one of the biggest names not only in WWE but in the world of professional wrestling. He is active in the world of wrestling for nearly two decades and among this long period of time, he has already spent thirteen consecutive working under the shelter of WWE.

Rollins has won multiple World Championships in WWE along with other prestigious titles like the Intercontinental Championship and the United States Championship. He has a huge fan following in the wrestling world and there is no doubt that he is a future WWE Hall of Famer. He is also the currently World Heavyweight Champion of WWE.

Seth Rollins: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Seth Rollins Height, Weight, Age, & More

Rollins was born on May 28, 1986. Davenport, Iowa is the place where Seth Rollins born. He is of Armenian, German, and Irish descent. Rollins is 185 cm tall and he weighs 225 lbs. Seth Rollins real name – Colby Daniel Lopez. He got his Lopez surname from his step-father who was Mexican-American.

Seth Rollins Early Life

Rollins had been a life long wrestling fan who started his wrestling career at the age of 19. Seth Rollins favorite wrestler – growing up, Rollins admired The Heart Break Kid Shawn Michaels as his favorite wrestler. Rollins graduated from Davenport West High School in 2004 and he entered the world of wrestling 2005.

Who is Seth Rollins

Seth Rollins is an American professional wrestler who is active in the world of professional wrestling since 18 years. He is a four times WWE World Champion and also the current World Heavyweight Champion. Apart from four titles, he has won other multiple prestigious championships in WWE too. He was also an original member of the Shield which is considered one of the best factions of pro wrestling.

Seth Rollins WWE Debut

‘The Architect’ signed a developmental contract with WWE back in 2010 and he worked on the FCW which is the developmental territory of WWE back in those days. He won multiple championships in the FCW including FCW Florida Heavyweight Championship. He later transitioned to NXT which later became WWE’s developmental territory where he also became the inaugural NXT Champion.

In 2012, he made a triumphant WWE main roster debut along with Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose. It was the Survivor Series pay per view event of the mentioned year where CM Punk was defending the WWE Championship against John Cena and Ryback. The Shield appeared out of nowhere and they beat down Ryback. It helped CM Punk to earn the victory and retain the WWE title.

Grand Slam, The Shield, Heel Turn

The Shield is indeed one of the best faction in WWE history and all the members of it went on to win World Championships in the future. Seth Rollins was the first Shield member to win the World Champion in WWE. He also confirmed WWE Grand Slam by his name in April, 2018 after he secured his first Intercontinental Championship win.

In 2014, The Shield disbanded after Rollins betrayed his stable mates Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns. This move also made sure Rollins’ heel turn. He had famous feuds with both of his former teammates in different occasions. Rollins has worked as both heel and babyface and he had been successful in both characters.

Seth Rollins Professional Wrestling Career

Independent Circuit and Ring of Honor

As mentioned above, Rollins started wrestling in 2005 at the age of 19 only. He worked on the Independent circuit and also on the Ring of Honor before joining WWE. After becoming a top indie darling, he got to join Ring of Honor in 2007 where he became a top star. He had been a former ROH World Champion as well as a two times ROH World Tag Team Champion.

Early Days in WWE – Development Territories

Rollins got the biggest break of his career in 2010 when WWE, the biggest giant in the business came in search of his signature. He started working in the FCW aka Florida Championship Wrestling which was the development territory back then. He won multiple championships in the FCW.

After FCW rebranded with NXT, Rollins transitioned to the new developmental brand. He became the inaugural NXT Champion after he defeated Jinder Mahal on the final of the Gold Rush tournament which crowned the first ever NXT Champion. But he did not have to stay in NXT for long as a main roster call up for him was edging near.

Main Roster Debut

At Survivor Series 2012, he made his main roster debut as a member of the famous WWE faction The Shield. He teamed up with Dean Ambrose and Roman Reigns and attacked Ryback during the triple threat WWE Championship main event. This sudden attack helped CM Punk to pin John Cena and retain the WWE title. This was a pretty impactful debut.

Early Days in the Main Roster – The Shield

The Shield had been a triumphant stable throughout its life span. It has beaten some of the biggest names of WWE. They walked in as a stable in two consecutive WrestleMania events and faced some of the biggest legends of sports entertainment. At WrestleMania 29, The Shield defeated the team of Big Show, Randy Orton and Sheamus, and at WrestleMania 30, they defeated the legendary team of Kane and the New Age Outlaws.

While being together, The Shield achieved a lot of other successes as well. Dean Ambrose had been the United States Champion whereas Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns won the WWE Tag Team Championships together. Before getting disbanded, they had a huge victory over Evolution which is one of the best factions in WWE history.

Heel Turn and Betrayal

After a series of triumphant victories of the Shield over Evolution, Seth Rollins shocked the entire world when he betrayed Roman Reigns and Dean Ambrose and shook hands with the Authority. It was a shocking move and nobody saw it coming. A lot of fans still consider it one of the most heartbreaking moments in WWE.

Money in the Bank Cash in at WrestleMania 31

On the very next PPV event, Money in the Bank, he went to win the Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed it in after nearly one year at WrestleMania during the WWE World Heavyweight Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. He was also the first wrestler from the Shield to win a World title in WWE. This cash in is still considered one of the best cash ins in WWE history.

Legacy

Rollins went on to win multiple other big championships in the future in WWE. Right now he is holding the World Heavyweight Championship quite strongly and he had been a fighting champion unlike his former partner Roman Reigns who is currently holding the Universal Championship. He has defended his regularly so far, he even defended it in the NXT.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Seth Rollins Nick Names The Architect, The Visionary, The Revolutionary, The Aerialist Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Seth Rollins Height 6’1” Seth Rollins Weight 225 lbs Relationship Status Married Net Worth $12 Million Seth Rollins Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Black, Previously Black & Blond (dyed) Seth Rollins Debut 2005 Mentor Jamie Noble Seth Rollins Signature Moves Sling Blade, Frog Splash Finishing Move(s) The Stomp, Pedigree Theme Song / Seth Rollins Song / Seth Rollins Music Special Op (Shield, Previous), The Second Coming (Previous), The Rising (Previous), The Visionary (Current) Catchphrases “I am The Visionary. I am the revolutionary. I am SETH FREAKIN’ ROLLINS!”

Seth Rollins Net Worth & Seth Rollins Salary

According to reports from various media sources, Seth Rollins is at $12m net worth right now. But he is not one of the highest paid WWE stars, in fact, he is not among the top five highest paid stars. He earns $2.5m in WWE as his salary. Even his wife earns more than him in WWE.

Seth Rollins Family & Early Life

Seth Rollins birthday – 28th May. As mentioned above, Rollins hails from Davenport, Iowa. He is a person of Armenian, German, and Irish descent. He got his original surname Lopez from Mexican-American stepfather. In 2019, he got to know that he had a long lost brother and sister via DA test.

Seth Rollins House

Not only Rollins hails from Davenport, Iowa, he currently lives there as well. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, former six times WWE Women’s Champion who is also Rollins’ wife lives in a mansion worth $1m dollar according to reports. They live with their little baby girl Roux. Since they work in WWE, they have to travel a lot, and they travel with their little girl.

Seth Rollins Mentor

Seth Rollins publicly accepted that retired professional wrestler and former WWE Cruiserweight Champion Jamie Noble is his mentor. Noble had been active in the wrestling world mostly during the early Ruthless Aggression Era and he was one of the most entertaining wrestlers of the Cruiserweight division.

Rollins revealed this on his Youtube channel once when he said, “Jamie is one kinda one of the unsung heroes of our generation in a lot of ways,” explained Seth Rollins. “You look at his WWE run, he was really able to do it all. He’s been a mentor to me, he’s been an on-screen partner, an enemy at times, as well. He loves the industry more than anything. He’s given his whole life to it, and he’s really, really tremendous, and I think he’s highly underrated.” (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Championships and Accomplishments

Rollins won multiple prestigious championships from the Independent Circuit and Ring of Honor before joining WWE in 2010. He had been a Ring of Honor World Champion and Tag Team Champion. He also won many prestigious championships from all over the Independent Circuit promotions.

Rollins joined WWE in 2010 and he spent over two years on the development territories of WWE. He first worked at FCW where he won FCW Florida Heavyweight Championship and other titles. He transitioned to NXT when WWE shifted their development territory and he had been the inaugural NXT Champion.

Rollins joined the main roster in 2012 and he had been the Tag Team Champion while being a member of the Shield. After starting to work solo in 2014, he won the Money in the Bank ladder match of the same year. At WrestleMania 31, he won the WWE World Heavyweight Championship after cashing in his contract. He won a total of five World titles in WWE along with multiple other big prestigious titles and accomplished big achievements like the men’s Royal Rumble match of 2019.

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Championship (2 times), World Heavyweight Championship (1 time, current; inaugural), WWE Universal Championship (2 times), NXT Championship (1 time, inaugural), WWE Intercontinental Championship (2 times), WWE United States Championship (2 times), WWE (Raw) Tag Team Championship (6 times), Men’s Royal Rumble (2019), Money in the Bank (2014), 29th Triple Crown Champion, 11th Grand Slam Champion (under current format; 19th overall), Slammy Award (9 times), WWE Year-End Award for Best Reunion (2018), Best Dressed of the Half-Year (2021) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AIW Intense Championship (1 time), AAW Heavyweight Championship (2 times), AAW Tag Team Championship (2 times), FCW Florida Heavyweight Championship, FCW Jack Brisco 15 Championship (1 time), FCW Florida Tag Team Championship (1 time), First FCW Grand Slam Champion, FIP World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), IWA Mid-South Light Heavyweight Championship (1 time), MCPW World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), NWA Midwest Tag Team Championship (1 time), New York Post – Match of the Year (2022), PWG World Tag Team Championship (1 time), Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Feud of the Year (2014), Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (2015, 2020), Tag Team of the Year (2013), Wrestler of the Year (2015), Ranked No. 1 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2015 and 2019, ROH World Championship (1 time), ROH World Tag Team Championship (2 times), Survival of the Fittest (2009), Rolling Stone – Best Briefly Resuscitated Storyline (2015), Most Puzzling New Finisher (2015), Most Smothered In-Ring Potential (2014), Ranked No. 9 of the 10 best WWE wrestlers of 2016, Sports Illustrated – Ranked No. 3 of the top 10 men’s wrestlers in 2018, Wrestler of the Year (2022), Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Tag Team of the Year (2013), Worst Feud of the Year (2013), Worst Feud of the Year (2019), Worst Match of the Year (2019) Records Featured on the tournament finals to crown Inaugural NXT Champion, Universal Champion, and World Heavyweight Champion, Only wrestler to cash in Money in the Bank at WrestleMania,

Personal life & Lifestyle

We have mentioned above that Seth Rollins lives in Davenport, Iowa. He is married to former six times WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch in a house at Davenport worth $1m according to reports. They have a baby girl named Roux. Rollins and Lynch got married in 2021.

Seth Rollins cars – Rollins own a total five luxury cars like Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster, Ford Mustang GT, Chevrolet Suburban, Chrysler 300C, Jeep Wrangler. The most expensive of them is the Lamborghini Aventador S Roadster which costs $460,000 according to reports from 21monitoring.

Seth Rollins Real Name / Full Name Colby Daniel Lopez Birth Date May 28, 1986 Seth Rollins Age 37 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Gemini Birthplace Davenport, Iowa Nationality American Hometown Davenport, Iowa School(s)/ College/University Davenport West High School Educational Qualification Graduation Religion Roman Catholic Seth Rollins Ethnicity Armenian, German, Irish Current Residence Davenport, Iowa Hobbies Playing Football & Video games, Listening to Music Seth Rollins Tattoo ‘Japanese Samurai Warrior Code Bushido’ Tattoo on back, ‘forever’ Tattoo on left wrist,

Seth Rollins Movies and Seth Rollins TV Shows

Beside working as a wrestler, Rollins have worked in several movies, television shows, and web series as well. He made his film debut in Sharknado: The 4th Awakens and after that, he has worked in several other projects. His latest project Captain America: Brave New World is set to be released next year where he reportedly did the role of an antagonist. He has worked in some Web Series as well.

Seth Rollins Wife

Seth Rollins is married to WWE star and former six times WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and they are married since 2021. Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are living happily together and they travel with WWE regularly having their little daughter Roux with them.

First World Championship Win and Following Success

Seth Rollins was the first wrestler of the Shield to win the WWE World Championship. At Money in the Bank 2014, Rollins went on to win the Money in the Bank ladder match. He kept on carrying it for nearly a year and he cashed it in at WrestleMania 31 he cashed it in during the main event between Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. He entered the match by cashing in MITB and pinned Roman Reigns to win the WWE World title.

It was pretty unfortunate that Rollins had to vacate the title seven months after winning it due to an injury. He won the WWE title again at Money in the Bank 2016 when he defeated Roman Reigns for the title. But Dean Ambrose cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on him that he won on the same night and Rollins dropped the title to Ambrose.

It took three more years for Rollins to win his next World title. He won the men’s Royal Rumble match in 2019 and earned the right to challenge a World Champion at WrestleMania 35. This time, he challenged Brock Lesnar for the Universal title and took it away from him. It was indeed one of the biggest victories of Rollins’ career.

Rollins dropped the title Lesnar again at Extreme Rules when Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on him after his Mixed Tag Team match where he teamed up with Becky Lynch to take on the team of Baron Corbin and Lacey Evans. Rollins won the title back from Lesnar again at Summerslam in the following month.

Rollins dropped the title to Bray Wyatt at Crown Jewel and failed to win any World title for nearly four years. After WrestleMania 39, WWE introduced the new World Heavyweight Championship and they organized a 12 man tournament to crown the new champion. Seth Rollins won the tournament by defeating AJ Styles in the final at Crown Jewel to become the new World Heavyweight Champion. He is still holding the title and he is doing an excellent job as the champion.

Iconic Quotes From Seth Rollins

“I am the man who is going to burn down WWE.”

“I am the architect of my own fate and destiny, and no one else is going to design it for me.”

“In this business, you have to be willing to do whatever it takes to succeed.”

“Injuries make you stronger.”

“I am the best wrestler in the world, and I will prove it every time I step in that ring.”

“I am not here to make friends, I am here to win championships and dominate the competition.”

“I am Seth Freakin’ Rollins, and I am here to burn it down.”

H/T – fsmstatistics.fm

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Seth Rollins

Rollins had many big feuds over the years and it would be difficult to mention one particular name as his biggest opponent. However, Roman Reigns can be considered one of the top rivals of Rollins. They have had a series of matches in WWE and Roman Reigns could never beat Rollins. Every time these two wrestlers stepped foot into the ring together, Rollins somehow snatched the victory.

Dean Ambrose was one of the early rivals of Rollins too and together they presented some excellent matches. But Ambrose left WWE quite early and their rivalry could not continue for long. Apart from his Shield brothers, Brock Lesnar had been a rival of Rollins too but their rivalry did not last long and Rollins snatched more victories over Lesnar among their famous clashes.

Among his other rivals, Triple H had been one of his biggest rivals and through this rivalry, he turned babyface for the first time after turning a solo star. Their best match obviously took place at WrestleMania 33. Randy Orton had been one of early rivals and one of the best one too. The duo had an amazing match at WrestleMania 31.

Seth Rollins Injury

Rollins did not suffer many injuries in his WWE career but one of the worst injuries he faced was back in November, 2015 when he suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and a damaged meniscus at a live event in Dublin, Ireland. This injury was so sinister that he was forced to vacate his first WWE World title.

Other Details

Seth Rollins was a fan of Shawn Michaels during his childhood. He is a childhood wrestling fans and he got into the business quite early. He also loves playing video games in his free times.

Seth Rollins – He wears different types of boots

Seth Rollins Salary $2.5 million Brand Endorsements Make a Wish foundation, Be a Star, Conors cure Sponsors * Charity Make a Wish foundation, Conors cure

Social Media Accounts

Rollins has a verified account on Twitter which has a total 4.2 million followers. The five times WWE World Champion is also active on his verified Instagram account where he has a total of 4.5 million followers. Seth Rollins Twitter, Seth Rollins Instagram.

Seth Rollins Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AAW 48 (64.86%) 6 (8.11%) 20 (27.03%) AIW 8 (61.54%) 1 (7.69%) 4 (30.77%) DREAMWAVE 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) F1RST 2 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (50.00%) FCW 74 (64.91%) 11 (9.65%) 29 (25.44%) FIP 8 (57.14%) 0 (0.00%) 6 (42.86%) Indypendence Day 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) IWA-MS 26 (55.32%) 1 (2.13%) 20 (42.55%) IWA-MS/NWA No Limits 3 (37.50%) 0 (0.00%) 5 (62.50%) JAPW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) NXT 21 (84.00%) 0 (0.00%) 4 (16.00%) PWG 4 (36.36%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (63.64%) ROH 72 (54.96%) 16 (12.21%) 43 (32.82%) TNA 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) UWF (Carolina) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WSX 4 (57.14%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (42.86%) WWE 521 (42.39%) 23 (1.87%) 685 (55.74%) wXw 1 (33.33%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (66.67%) TOTAL 793 (47.03%) 58 (3.44%) 835 (49.53%)

FAQS

Q. When did Seth Rollins start wrestling?

A. Rollins started working in 2005

Q. How tall is Seth Rollins in feet?

A. Seth Rollins is 6’1” tall in feet

Q. Who is Seth Rollins manager?

A. Rollins does not have any manager right now

Q. What is current Seth Rollins song?

A. Seth Rollins uses the song ‘Visionary’

Q. Who is Seth Rollins mother?

A. Holly Franklin is the mother of Seth Rollins

Q. Who is currently Seth Rollins girlfriend?

A. Seth Rollins is currently married to WWE star Becky Lynch

Q. When did Seth Rollins won his first WWE World title?

A. Rollins won his first World title at WrestleMania 31

Q. How many WWE World titles Seth Rollins won?

A. Seth Rollins won a total of five WWE World titles

Q. Who was Seth Rollins’ first singles WrestleMania opponent?

A. Rollins’ first singles WrestleMania opponent was Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31

Q. Is Seth Rollins a religious person?

A. Sources claim that Rollins is an atheist