WWE celebrated their 14th official Money in the Bank event last Saturday and it was filled with loads of surprises. One of the biggest surprises of the event was the return of Drew McIntyre. The former two times WWE World Champion confronted Gunther after his title against Matt Riddle and beat him down.

Fans have already started to speculate that McIntyre might have extended his WWE contract but reports from PWInsider Elite (via Wrestlingnews.co) McIntyre did not reach into any kind of agreement with for a contract extension and his current contract is still expiring on early 2024.

Setting the Record Straight: Triple H Dives into the Rumours and Controversies Involving Drew McIntyre

It was also reported earlier that McIntyre was not happy with his latest creative booking and this was the reason behind his absence. However, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H busted the rumours by claiming that he was out of action due to an injury. During the Money in the Bank post-show press conference, the Cerebral Assassin said;

“It’s always a funny thing, the amount of speculation that happens around things. I read stuff and we see stuff all that time that’s printed and put out there and people say ‘sources say.’ Like 75-percent of it is completely off base. If Drew had an issue it’s news to me, right?

Triple H Reveals The Actual Reason Behind Drew McIntyre’s Absence

“He just was out with an injury and getting some stuff fixed. While he was out he had something else he wanted to get fixed so we did it, and here he is. He’s an amazing performer, one of the highlight superstars in this time frame, in this era. Thrilled to have him back and hopefully he’s here for the rest of his career.

“That’s how I feel about it. He and I speak about it all the time. When all this stuff was coming up, it’s funny, we were… we talk on the phone here and there and he’d be, like, just laughing like ‘oh my god, have you read this now?’ It just is what it is.” Concluded the former two times World Champion.

A lot of fans are not happy with the fact McIntyre did not challenge for the World Heavyweight Championship. The majority of fans wanted to see him turn heel and win the World Heavyweight title. There are big rumours that Gunther would break Honky Tonk Man’s record but he still over two months away from reaching it. So it does not seem like McIntyre is winning the IC title very soon.