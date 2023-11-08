Shane McMahon: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Shane McMahon is an American Professional wrestler and an American businessman. He is the son of famous professional wrestling promoters Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon. He had been an active professional wrestler during the Attitude Era and he has also worked outside of the Attitude Era. He is famous among the wrestling fans because of his excellent high flying and hardcore wrestling skills.

Shane McMahon Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Shane is 6’2″ and his billed weight is 230 lbs. He was born on January 15, 1970 and currently the former WWE European Champion is 53 year old. He is extremely famous among the WWE Universe because of his excellent high flying wrestling abilities and hardcore wrestling skills.

Shane McMahon Early Life

Shane was born on January 15, 1970 and currently he is 53 year old. Gaithersburg, Maryland is the place where Shane McMahon born. He is the son of famous professional wrestling promoters Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon. He graduated from Greenwich High School in 1987 and he attended Boston University and in 1993.

Who is Shane McMahon

Shane McMahon is an American Businessman and an American Professional wrestler. He is the son of famous professional wrestling promoters Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon. He has won multiple championships in WWE and he is extremely famous among the wrestling fans because of his wrestling style.

Shane McMahon WWE Debut

Shane started his professional wrestling career back in 1988 as a referee by the name of Shane Stevens. He performed various roles until 1997 and he started appearing in WWE regularly under the name of Shane McMahon in 1998 during the famous Attitude Era of the promotion. He was one of the biggest parts of the Corporation storyline of the time.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Shane started working in WWE back in 1988 as a referee. He was one of the referees during the inaugural Royal Rumble match. He appeared as a referee in various matches and was addressed as Shane Stevens. In 1992 he stopped working as a referee and started working as a backstage official. He was one of the backstage officials at WrestleMania VIII.

Attitude Era

Shane started appearing as a regular on screen character from 1998 during the Attitude Era. He played a recurring role during his father’s feud with Stone Cold Steve Austin and became a part of The Corporation vs Steve Austin storyline. He also played the role of a color commentator of Sunday Night Heat during the time along with Jim Cornette and later Kevin Kelly.

Shane mostly worked as a heel during the Attitude Era and he was one of the biggest attractions of the Corporation angle of the promotion. He had some excellent matches with some of the biggest names of the time. But he was not a regular in ring talent and he did not get to win enough championships in the promotion either.

Championship Success

In February 1999, he defeated X-Pac in an episode of Monday Night RAW to win the WWE European Championship. It was his first major championship win in WWE. In year 2000, Shane had an excellent feud with Steve Blackman. He also defeated Blackman to win the Hardcore Championship. He dropped the Championship to Blackman at SummerSlam event of the same year. The match became so famous that it is still remembered to this date.

WWE vs. Alliance

In 2001 he became one of the biggest active stars of the invasion angle of WWE when he became the on screen owner of WCW after Vince McMahon purchased the promotion. Throughout the year 2001, he remained an active member of the WWE vs Alliance storyline and he had been a part of team Alliance. He remained a part of Team Alliance till the end of the storyline.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Shane McMahon Shane McMahon Nick Names Shane-O Mac Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Shane McMahon Height 6’2” Shane McMahon Weight 230 lbs. Relationship Status Married Shane McMahon Net Worth $100 Million Shane McMahon Eye Color Dark Brown Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 1988 Mentor Pat Patterson Shane McMahon Signature Moves Float-over DDT, Bronco buster, Inverted facelock neckbreaker Finishing Move(s) Coast to Coast, Moneysault Theme Song / Shane McMahon Song / Shane McMahon Music Here Comes the Money Catchphrases *

Shane McMahon Net Worth & Salary

Shane is the son of Vince McMahon and quite obviously he is one of the richest names in WWE right now. According to reports from various media sources, the net worth of the former WWE European Champion is estimated to be somewhere around $100 million. Reports also suggest that he earns something around $1 million from WWE as his salary.

Shane McMahon Family

Shane was born on January 15, 1970 and currently the former Smackdown Tag Team Champion is 53 year old. He is the son of famous professional wrestling promoters Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon. His younger sister Stephanie McMahon is also a pretty famous name in the field of professional wrestling. He is the brother in law of Triple H.

Championships and Accomplishments

Shane did not get to win enough championships in WWE Since his focus has never been championships. However, he did get to win some big championships like the European Championship and the WWE Hardcore Championship. Just a number of years ago he also won the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship along with The Miz.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF European Championship (1 time), WWF Hardcore Championship (1 time), WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with The Miz, WWE World Cup (2018) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) The Baltimore Sun – WWE Non-Match Moment of the Year (2016) McMahon returns to RAW Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Feud of the Year (2001) vs. Vince McMahon, Rookie of the Year (1999), Ranked No. 245 of the 500 top singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1999 Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Most Disgusting Promotional Tactic (2003) McMahon family all over WWE products, Worst Feud of the Year (2003) vs. Kane, Worst Feud of the Year (2006) with Vince McMahon vs. D-Generation X (Shawn Michaels and Triple H) Records WWE World Cup Winner (2018)

Personal life & Lifestyle

Shane has three sons and his sons first appeared at WrestleMania 32 accompanying him before his big match against the Undertaker inside Hell in a Cell. His eldest son Declan McMahon recently became quite famous on the Internet after posting some of his photos on his social media account. She has impress the fans with his excellent physique.

Personal Information Table

Shane McMahon Real Name / Full Name Shane Brandon McMahon Birth Date January 15, 1970 Shane McMahon Age 53 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Capricorn Birthplace Gaithersburg, Maryland Nationality American Hometown Gaithersburg, Maryland School/College/University Greenwich High School, Boston University Educational Qualification Graduate Religion Christianity Shane McMahon Ethnicity White Current Residence New York City, New York Hobbies Wrestling; Watching TV Series; Watching Movies; Gym Training; Video Games Shane McMahon Tattoo *

Shane McMahon Movies and TV Shows

Shane never considered acting as a professional career, however, he appeared in a number of movies and a television series as well. He first appeared in the Beyond the Mat documentary back in 1999. He also made a cameo appearance in 2002 movie Rollerball. He appeared in a couple of episodes of the famous television series NCIS: Los Angeles in 2019.

Shane McMahon Wife

The former WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champion Shane McMahon is married to Marissa Mazzola. There is not enough information available about her. Together this happy couple has three sons. One of them is Declan McMahon and the 19 year old has become really famous recently on social media.

Post Attitude Era Career

Feud with Kane

After the end of The Alliance storyline, and especially after the end of The Attitude Era, Shane became a little irregular in WWE. He remained out of action for a couple of years and finally he made his return in 2003 to have a feud with Kane. The Big Red Machine unmasked during the time and attacked Linda McMahon. Shane made his return to avenge his mother.

He started working as a babyface in this storyline and he had to amazing matches with Kane. Their first match took place at the Unforgiven event of 2003 and it was a Last Man Standing match which Shane lost. The duo each other at Survivor Series again, and this time it was an Ambulance match. Kane defeated Shane again to end this storyline.

McMahons vs. DX

In 2006 he turned him when he teamed up with his father to feud with Shawn Michaels. Later Triple H also joined the feud and this storyline became the witness of the reunion of D Generation X. Vince and Shane had a long feud with D Generation X and it was one of the best feuds of that year. Shane did an excellent job in this feud. He remained active in WWE until 2010 and worked in various storylines.

Return to WWE

After this departure, he remained out of WWE for a long time. He made his return to the promotion in 2016 and had some excellent storylines. Upon his return, he demanded full control of Monday Night RAW. Vince McMahon made a match between him and the Undertaker at WrestleMania 32 where he needed to win the match in order to get control of RAW.

Recent Days

It was a Hell in a Cell match which Shane lost. But after the second brand split of the promotion, he became the Commissioner of Smackdown. During this time, he had various storylines and feuds. In 2018, he won the WWE World Cup tournament and in Royal Rumble 2019 he won the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship along with The Miz. He still makes sporadic appearances in the promotion.

Iconic Quotes From Shane McMahon

“I’m an adrenaline guy. I need to feel it.”

“We’ll never know if I could have made it to the NFL. Do I think so? Yeah.”

“I have never even considered a future outside the walls of the WWE. However, sometimes life takes an unexpected turn, and while it is the most difficult decision I have ever made, it is time for me to move on.”

“I got it all, I got the money, I got the looks, I got the brainpower”

“You gotta eat lightning and crap thunder!”

“It was me, Dad, that hired Stone Cold back. Dad, it was me!”

“Get the steppin’ This is my show, I’m running things, here!”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Shane McMahon

Shane did not have a very long career in professional wrestling but he had multiple top feuds with some of the biggest names in WWE history. His own father had been a great rival of him and together they had a match at WrestleMania X-Seven. It was the first ever father vs son match in WrestleMania history. The Big Red Machine Kane had also been a big rival of Shane. Together they had some very violent matches in 2003.

Upon his return to the promotion in 2016 he had some more excellent feuds. The Miz was one of the best rivals of him upon return in spite of the fact they won the SmackDown Tag Team Championship together. Among his latest rivals, Braun Strowman is definitely notable and together they had a Steel Cage match at WrestleMania 37.

Shane McMahon Injury

Shane suffered multiple injuries throughout his professional wrestling career. One of the most important injuries he faced was the latest one at WrestleMania 39 when he came out as the surprise opponent of The Miz. As soon as the match started he suffered a torn quad and he could not continue the match. This injury was also pretty embarrassing.

Other Details

Shane has appeared in countless WWE video games. His first appearance was in WWF Attitude in 1999, however, the game only featured his voice. He first appeared as a playable character in a WWE video game, WrestleMania 2000 which released on the same year. Since then he has appeared in many WWE video games until the latest installment WWE 2K23.

Shane McMahon Salary $1 million Brand Endorsements Seven Stars Cloud Group, China Broadband Inc., You On Demand, International Sports Management Sponsors * Charity Aware, Make-A-Wish and others

Social Media Accounts

Shane is active on Instagram from verified account, however, there is no verified account of his in Twitter. His verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 1.7 million people. Here are links of her social media accounts where you can follow him. Shane McMahon Instagram.

Shane McMahon Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % WWE 25 (41.67%) 7 (11.67%) 28 (46.67%) WWF 20 (39.22%) 6 (11.76%) 25 (49.02%) TOTAL 45 (40.54%) 13 (11.71%) 53 (47.75%)

Shane McMahon Manager

Shane never had a regular manager in his WWE career but he had been managed by multiple names throughout his professional wrestling career. He himself has also managed a lot of wrestlers. But there has never been any regular name that he managed or he got managed by. He had been managed by Elias and Jaxson Ryker during his feud with Braun Strowman a couple of years ago.

FAQS

Q. When did Shane McMahon start wrestling?

A. Shane McMahon started working in 1999

Q. How tall is Shane McMahon in feet?

A. Shane McMahon is 6’2” tall in feet

Q. Who is Shane McMahon manager?

A. Shane McMahon never had any regular manager

Q. What is current Shane McMahon song?

A. Shane McMahon uses the song ‘Here Comes the Money’

Q. Who is Shane McMahon mother?

A. Shane McMahon’s mother is Linda McMahon

Q. Who is Shane McMahon father?

A. Shane McMahon’s father is famous professional wrestling promoter Vince McMahon

Q. Who is currently Shane McMahon boyfriend?

A. Shane McMahon is currently married to Marissa Mazzola

Q. Who is Shane McMahon sister?

A. Shane McMahon’s sister is famous wrestling personnel and former WWE Women’s Champion Stephanie McMahon

Q. How much is Shane McMahon worth?

A. Shane’s net worth is something around $100m

Q. How many times Shane McMahon won the WWE Tag Team title?

A. Shane had been a one time WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champion