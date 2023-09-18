Bio

Shawn Michaels had a great physique which is ideal for professional wrestling. He is billed at 6’1″ in WWE and he weighs 225 lbs. He was born on July 22, 1965 and he is currently 58 year old. He has been retired from in ring action since more than a decade and unfortunately, he does not want to return to in ring action ever again after the disaster at Crown Jewel 2018.

Shawn Michaels Height, Weight, Age & More:

Michaels was born on July 22, 1965. Chandler, Arizona is the place where Shawn Michaels born. He was born in a military family and he grew up at the English town of reading at his young age. After that he returned to United States with his family and lived in San Antonio, Texas for a number of years. He had one older sister and two older brothers.

Shawn Michaels: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Shawn Michaels Early Life

Shawn Michaels is one of the biggest names in the in the sports entertainment and he currently works as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development in WWE. He is an American Professional wrestler who remained active in the world of wrestling for nearly three decades and he is often regarded as Mr. WrestleMania for his amazing performances throughout his career.

Who is Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels WWE Debut

Shawn Michaels made his WWE debut back in 1988 along with his Tag Team partner Marty Jannetty. Together they were addressed as the Rockers. This name was used for the first time in WWE. Michaels mostly worked as a tag team wrestler in his early career and their Tag Team was extremely famous among women and children.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

Michaels started his professional wrestling career back in 1984 and he was trained by legendary Mexican professional wrestler Jose Lothario. From the early days of his career he worked as a tag team wrestler beside different wrestlers but he became a regular Tag Team along with Marty Jannetty and together they were famous by the name of The Midnight Rockers.

Debut in WWE

In 1988, the Midnight Rockers made their WWE debut and started working as a tag team. They were doing an amazing job as a team. Their name was changed to the Rockers after they joined WWE since Vince McMahon wanted a unique name for them in WWE. They kept on working as a tag team for a number of years but they never got to win the Tag Team championships in WWE.

They worked as a tag team till 1992 and during a promo segment featuring at the barber shop of Brutus Beefcake, Shawn Michaels betrayed his Tag Team partner Marty Jannetty when he superkicked him through a glass window. The team was officially over and it still remained one of the most shocking moments in WWE history.

Heel Turn

WWE actually had big plans for Shawn Michaels as a singles wrestler. He turned heel after a shocking incident and teamed up with the Big Daddy Cool Diesel. Together they were famously known as Two Dudes With Attitude. In spite of the fact that Michaels worked as a heel after turning on Marty Jannetty, he was becoming really popular with the fans.

At WrestleMania X, he featured on the second ever WWE ladder match, Michaels defended and lost the WWE Intercontinental Championship to Razor Ramon. He also featured in the first ever WWE ladder match against Bret Hart in 1992. It was also an Intercontinental championship match and Michaels lost this match too.

First Royal Rumble Win

He became the first wrestler in WWE to win a Royal Rumble match after entering number 1. It was the Royal Rumble match of 1995 and he went on to challenge Diesel for the title at WrestleMania 11. He lost this match and somehow the WWE World title was yet to go to his hand. But he was doing really well and everybody was expecting to see him win the WWE World Title soon.

World Title Win

The boyhood dream finally came true at WrestleMania 12 when he earned the opportunity to face Bret Hart for the title at the mentioned event by winning the Royal Rumble match. It was the first ever 60 minutes Iron Man match in WWE and Michael finally won this match to win his first WWE World title.

Michaels won his second WWE Championship at Royal Rumble 1997 where he defeated Sycho Sid. But had to vacate the title in less than one month time due to an unwanted knee injury. Michaels established himself on to the main event status by them and he always remained on the main event picture during that time.

The Montreal Screwjob

In 1997 Survivor Series, he won the WWE World Championship once again after defeating Bret Hart but this time the victory came in a little controversial way. It was the infamous Montreal Screwjob incident. It also was the final night of Bret Hart in WWE before he left WWE and joined WCW.

He dropped the title to Stone Cold Steve Austin in 1998 at WrestleMania 14. There were a lot of rumors about this match. It is said that Michaels did not want to drop the title to Austin in this match and neither did he want to give a valid push to him. When his wish was not granted, it is said that there was a fear he would have messed things up. To make sure that he did not do anything wrong in the match, Undertaker remained standing in the Gorilla position.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Shawn Michaels Finn Balor Nick Names The Heart Break Kid, HBK, Mr. WrestleMania, The Icon, Sexy Boy, The Showstopper Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Shawn Michaels Height 6’1” Shawn Michaels Weight 225 lbs. Relationship Status Married Shawn Michaels Net Worth $30 Million Shawn Michaels Eye Color Blue Shawn Michaels Hair Color Blonde Wrestling Debut 1984 Shawn Michaels Mentor Jose Lothario Shawn Michaels Signature Moves Belly to back suplex, Diving Elbow Drop, Slingshot Suplex Finishing Move(s) Sweet Chin Music Theme Song / Shawn Michaels Song / Shawn Michaels Music Sexy Boy Catchphrases *

Shawn Michaels Net Worth & Salary

Shawn Michaels is indeed one of the richest stars of WWE. According to reports from caknowledge.com, he current earns $2 million yearly for his role as the Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative. The site also reports that his current net worth stands somewhere around $30 million.

Shawn Michaels Family

Shawn Michaels is the son of Richard Hickenbottom and Carol Hickenbottom. He had an older sister named Shari and two older brothers named Randy and Scott. He is currently married to Rebecca Curci and the couple is married to each other since 1999. The couple also has two children.

Championships and Accomplishments

Shawn Michaels has won multiple championships from all over the world of wrestling, mostly from WWE. He has won the WWE World Championship for a total of four times. He has won multiple other prestigious titles from WWE like the Intercontinental title and the Tag Team title. He has also been a two times Royal Rumble winner.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF Championship (3 times), World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WWF Intercontinental Championship (3 times), WWF European Championship (1 time), WWE Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Triple H, WWF/World Tag Team Championship (5 times) – with Diesel (2), Stone Cold Steve Austin (1), John Cena (1), Triple H (1), Royal Rumble (1995, 1996), First Grand Slam Champion, Fourth Triple Crown Champion, Slammy Award (15 times), WWE Hall of Fame (2 times) – Class of 2011 – individually – Class of 2019 – as a member of D-Generation X Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) American Wrestling Association – AWA World Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Marty Jannetty The Baltimore Sun – Feud of the Year (2008) vs. Chris Jericho, Match of the Year (2007) vs. John Cena on Raw, Match of the Year (2008) vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania XXIV, Match of the Year (2009) vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25, Match of the Year (2010) vs. The Undertaker in a career vs. streak match at WrestleMania XXVI, Wrestler of the Year (2008) Cauliflower Alley Club – Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement/Lou Thesz Award (2018) CBS Sports – Worst Angle of the Year (2018) with Triple H vs. The Undertaker and Kane, Central States Wrestling – NWA Central States Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Marty Jannetty Continental Wrestling Association – AWA Southern Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Marty Jannetty Pro Wrestling Illustrated Feud of the Decade (2000–2009) vs. Chris Jericho Feud of the Year (2008) vs. Chris Jericho Match of the Decade (2000–2009) vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania XXIV. Match of the Decade (2010–2019) vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXVI, Match of the Year (1993) vs. Marty Jannetty on Monday Night Raw on May 17, Match of the Year (1994) vs. Razor Ramon in a ladder match at WrestleMania X, Match of the Year (1995) vs. Diesel at WrestleMania XI. Match of the Year (1996) vs. Bret Hart in an Iron Man match at WrestleMania XII, Match of the Year (2004) vs. Chris Benoit and Triple H at WrestleMania XX, Match of the Year (2005) vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania 21, Match of the Year (2006) vs. Vince McMahon in a No Holds Barred match at WrestleMania 22, Match of the Year (2007)[247] vs. John Cena on Raw on April 23, Match of the Year (2008)[247] vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania XXIV, Match of the Year (2009)[249] vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25, Match of the Year (2010) vs. The Undertaker in a career vs. streak match at WrestleMania XXVI, Most Inspirational Wrestler of the Decade (2000–2009), Most Inspirational Wrestler of the Year (2010), Most Popular Wrestler of the Year (1995, 1996), Ranked No. 1 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1996, Ranked No. 10 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the PWI Years in 2003, Ranked No. 33 and No. 55 of the top 100 tag teams of the PWI Years with Marty Jannetty and Diesel, respectively, in 2003 Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2017, TASW Texas Tag Team Championship (2 times) – with Paul Diamond, TASW Six-Man Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Paul Diamond & DJ Peterson, TWA Heavyweight Championship (1 time) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Babyface (1996), Feud of the Year (2004) vs. Chris Benoit and Triple H, Feud of the Year (2008) vs. Chris Jericho, Match of the Year (1994) vs. Razor Ramon in a ladder match at WrestleMania X, Match of the Year (2008) vs. Chris Jericho in a ladder match at No Mercy, Match of the Year (2009) vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 25, Match of the Year (2010) vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXVI, Worst Match of the Year (2018) with Triple H vs. The Undertaker and Kane at Crown Jewel, Best Pro Wrestling DVD (2011) Greatest Rivalries: Shawn Michaels vs. Bret Hart, Most Charismatic (1995, 1996), Tag Team of the Year (1989) with Marty Jannetty as The Rockers, Worst Feud of the Year (2006) with Triple H vs. Shane and Vince McMahon, Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (Class of 2003) Records First wrestler to win WWE Royal Rumble match by entering no. 1

Personal life & Lifestyle

Shawn Michaels is currently married to Rebecca Curci and the couple got married back in 1999. Together they have two children; their son is Cameron is 23 year old. They also have a daughter named Cheyenne and she is 19 year old. Michaels currently lives with his family in San Antonio, Texas.

Shawn Michaels cars – Michaels does not look to be a big car enthusiast and he has four cars in his collection, and not all of them are luxury cars. He owns a MRA Hunting 14 Custom Hot Rod and its price is not known. He owns a Kawasaki UTV which costs $10,500, a GM Truck worth $39,000, and a 1996 Magnum P1 Ferrari 308 GTS worth $100,000.

Shawn Michaels Real Name / Full Name Michael Shawn Hickenbottom Birth Date July 22, 1965 Shawn Michaels Age 58 Relationship Status Married Shawn Michaels Zodiac Sign Cancer Shawn Michaels Birthplace Chandler, Arizona Shawn Michaels Nationality American Shawn Michaels Hometown Chandler, Arizona School/College/University Randolph High school, Southwest Texas State University Educational Qualification Graduate Religion Christianity Shawn Michaels Ethnicity White Current Residence San Antonio, Texas Shawn Michaels Hobbies Wrestling, gymming, watching football, traveling Shawn Michaels Tattoo Heart Tattoo, Heart with a dagger Tattoo, Ring Tattoo, Map Tattoo, Portrait Tattoo-Left Leg, Chain Tattoo, ‘Son’s Name’ Tattoo

Shawn Michaels Movies and TV Shows

Michaels never considered acting as a potential career. He did not act in any movies until 2017. His first movie was The Resurrection of Gavin Stone in the mentioned year and the distributors of the movie was WWE Studios. He worked in two television series only, Baywatch (1996) and Pacific Blue (1999).

Shawn Michaels Wife

The two times WWE Hall of Famer is currently married to Rebecca Curci since 1999 and she was a Nitro girl. For those who are familiar with the term, Nitro Girl; the Nitro Girls were cheerleaders who performed in WCW Nitro. Michaels was previously married to Theresa Lynn Wood. They got married in 1988 but got divorced in 1994.

Return to Action in 2002

Feud for the World Heavyweight Title

After dropping the World Championship at WrestleMania 14, Michaels became a little irregular in WWE because of his injury issues. In 2002 he made his return and started regularly once again on Monday Night RAW. During the time WWE introduced the initial brand split of the promotion. Upon returning to the promotion he started working for the newly introduced World Heavyweight title.

But this time he did not want to become a champion nor did he want to keep the title to himself for long. He started a dream feud with Triple H upon returning and it continued for nearly 2 years. He formed D Generation X with Triple H Chyna, X Pac and The New Age Outlaws during the early Attitude Era, and after he got injured, Triple H led the faction.

World Heavyweight Champion

WWE organized its first elimination chamber match in Survivor Series 2002 and the match was for the World Heavyweight Championship. Michaels won this match by last eliminating his real life best friend Triple H and won the World Heavyweight Championship. But he dropped the title on the very next month at the Armageddon event. It is said that he did not want to have more World Championship glory during this time.

His feud with Triple H lasted for nearly 2 years and ultimately at Bad Blood 2004, the feud ended with Triple H picking up the final victory inside Hell in a Cell. Michaels went on to have more feuds in the future and in most of them provided pushes to the new and rising stars. He even had a dream match with Hulk Hogan at SummerSlam 2005.

Reunion of DX

In 2006 he teamed up with Triple H to reform DX. They mostly feuded the McMahons during the time and it was one of the best feuds of the time. The return of the DX was really fun and the fans during the time loved it. At WrestleMania 23, he challenged John Cena for the WWE Championship in a losing effort. He provided some amazing matches with John Cena in that year.

Feud with Chris Jericho

In 2008, he had an amazing feud with Chris Jericho and it is considered one of the best fluid of the time and definitely the best feud of the year. It had been selected as the Feud of the Year by many wrestling critics. Jericho went on to win the World Championship soon after this feud and Shawn Michaels really helped him to return to the main event scene again.

Feud with The Undertaker

He was edging towards his retirement but before retiring in 2010, he decided to provide two more world class matches, and both of those matches were against the Undertaker. At WrestleMania 25 the duo had their first match and it is still considered one of the best matches in professional wrestling history. At WrestleMania 26, WWE organized a rematch and Michaels put his career on the line in this match. After losing this match Michaels announced his in ring retirement.

Return from Retirement

In November 2018, he came out from retirement to provide a dream match; DX vs Brothers of Destruction, the match that the fans have been looking for since ages. But ultimately it was a disastrous performance. All four men involved in this match were out of their prime. Michaels regretted coming back from retirement for this match. He had been inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame two times, the first time he got inducted solo, and the next time was as a part of DX.

Iconic Quotes From Shawn Michaels

“The whole thing about me being The Showstopper – and Mr. WrestleMania – is that it was something I said once, and it took on a life of its own from there. Truthfully, I think the idea of going out and stealing the show is something you ought to do every time you wrestle. But if you focus only on that element, you end up doing almost too much.”

“I’ve always wanted to be a rebel. I’ve never wanted to do what everybody else is doing. Man, I’ve got news for you, that is what I am really doing now, and it’s the coolest thing ever. I got to know the person of Christ. I see him as one of the greatest rebels of all time. That’s what really appeals to me. It’s hope. It’s victory.”

“It wasn’t until 2002 when I returned to WWE and until I had physically been out there – it was during the match when Kevin Nash blew his quad. That next morning, I was sitting on the plane, reading my Bible and the Book of Joshua, and this feeling came over me that I was back here for a reason. God built me to be a wrestler.”

“Confidence is one of those things that no one ever wants to talk about in this industry because confidence and ego run neck and neck. But you have to understand, those are things that you have to have in order to make it to where Edge has made it. You’ve got to have a certain amount of ego and confidence in yourself to get there.”

“I enjoyed the theatrics and the physical demands of everything that went on in the ring. But I was, initially, a relatively shy kid. I think that’s probably what attracted me to hunting is that it was such a polar opposite of the other, and it was that opportunity for peace and quiet and to decompress.”

“There were times that we’d be in the locker room there before everyone else, and a guy would walk in, say, ‘Is this the Kliq locker room?’ So we’d draw with a sharpie on the back of a program and write ‘Kliq locker room’. I can promise you that none of those signs were ever on WWE letterhead.”

“I’ve always wanted to be a rebel. I’ve never wanted to do what everybody else is doing. Man, I’ve got news for you, that is what I am really doing now, and it’s the coolest thing ever. I got to know the person of Christ. I see him as one of the greatest rebels of all time. That’s what really appeals to me. It’s hope. It’s victory.”

H/T – Brainy Quote

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Shawn Michaels

Michaels had a lot of iconic feuds throughout his career and some of them are still remembered to this date. “The Hitman” Bret Hart has to be the important rival of his career. The feud features The Boyhood Dream, it also features the infamous Montreal Screwjob. Stone Cold Steve Austin is also a big rival of Michaels in spite of the fact the duo had only one match in their career.

Michaels’ real life best friend Triple H has also been a big rival. Their rivalry started in 2002 and lasted for nearly two years. Another big rival Michaels had was Chris Jericho. The duo had multiple feuds together and the one from 2008 has to be the most important of them all. And last but not least, the Undertaker was also a pretty important rival of Michaels’ career.

Shawn Michaels Injury

Michaels had to suffer a lot of injuries throughout his wrestling career and sum of them where so brutal that they kept him away from action for years. His previous injuries kept on hurting is career so bad that he had to take retirement after WrestleMania 14 but he did return in 2002 after four long years. His second injury also forced him to vacate his second World title.

Other Details

Shawn Michaels’ real name is Michael Shawn Hickenbottom and he hated his first name when he was a child. He did not like to be addressed by it either. He convinced his family members and friends not to call by his first name and use his middle name Shawn, and it became the name that made him famous.

Shawn Michaels Salary $2 million Brand Endorsements Eyeblack Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

The four six times World Champion is active on Twitter with his verified accounts. His verified account on Twitter has a total of following of 3.9 million. But he is not active on Instagram with any various accounts. To stay in touch with him, you can click on this link; Shawn Michaels Twitter.

Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AWA 7 (63.64%) 1 (9.09%) 3 (27.27%) CWA 4 (66.67%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (33.33%) OVW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) SMW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WAR 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) 1 (50.00%) WCCW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) WWE 166 (59.50%) 22 (7.89%) 91 (32.62%) WWF 304 (74.88%) 22 (5.42%) 80 (19.70%) WWF/SWS 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWF/SWS/EMLL/PWF 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (100.00%) WWF/USWA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TOTAL 484 (68.07%) 46 (6.47%) 181 (25.46%)

Shawn Michaels Manager

Michaels had been managed by many stars throughout his wrestling career. One of the early and best managers he had was The Big Daddy Cool Diesel. Later, the members of DX used to manage him during his matches. It was mostly before his first retirement and when he was a heel. After his return in 2002, he did not get many managers. Sherri Martel also worked as his manager.

FAQS

Q. When did Shawn Michaels start wrestling?

A. Shawn Michaels started working in 1984

Q. How tall is Shawn Michaels in feet?

A. Shawn Michaels is 6’1” tall in feet

Q. Who is Shawn Michaels manager?

A. Shawn Michaels had many managers throughout the years like Diesel and Sherri Martel

Q. What is current Shawn Michaels song?

A. Shawn Michaels uses the song ‘Sexy Boy’

Q. Who is Shawn Michaels mother?

A. Shawn Michaels’s mother was Carol Hickenbottom

Q. Who is Shawn Michaels father?

A. Shawn Michaels’s father was Richard Hickenbottom

Q. Who is currently Shawn Michaels girlfriend?

A. Shawn Michaels is currently married to former Nitro girl Rebecca Curci

Q. Who is Shawn Michaels brother?

A. Shawn Michaels has two brothers, Randy and Scott

Q. How much is Shawn Michaels worth?

A. Shawn Michaels’s net worth is something around $30m

Q. How many times Shawn Michaels won the WWE World title?

A. Shawn Michaels had been a four times WWE Champion

Q. How many times Shawn Michaels won the WWE Royal Rumble match?

A. Michaels won the Royal Rumble match twice (1995 and 1996)

Q. When did Shawn Michaels won his last World Championship in WWE?

A. Michaels won his last World Championship in WWE in 2002 at Survivor Series inside Elimination Chamber