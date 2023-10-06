Bio

Shayna Baszler is an American Professional wrestler who is currently active in the world famous wrestling promotion WWE. She also is a mixed martial Artist and has an excellent record in MMA. She has been active in the wrestling world for over eight years and she has won multiple championships from both WWE and from the independent circuit.

Shayna Baszler Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Shayna Baszler is 5’7″ and her billed weight is 136 lbs. She was born on August 8, 1980 and currently the format three times WWE Women’s champion is 43 year old. Much like Ronda Rousey, Baszler also has an excellent MMA background. Before joining the world of professional wrestling she dominated the mixed martial arts world.

Shayna Baszler: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Shayna Baszler Early Life

Baszler was born on August 8th, 1980. Sioux Falls, South Dakota is the place where Shayna Baszler born. She has a mixed ethnicity as she has German ancestry on her father’s side and Chinese ancestry on her mother’s side. Baszler attended Mid America Nazarene University in Olathe, Kansas, and she majored in religious studies from the mentioned university.

Shayna Baszler WWE Debut

Baszler Made her WWE debut as a participant in the Mae Young Classic tournament in 2017 and she was a finalist of the tournament along with Kairi Sane who defeated her to win the tournament. Soon, Baszler made her NXT debut and she received a very strong push. She made her NXT debut during a house show.

Professional Wrestling Career

Independent Circuit

Baszler joined the world of professional wrestling in 2015 and she had a successful career in mixed martial arts before joining pro wrestling. She has an excellent record in the mixed martial arts. Upon joining pro wrestling, she started working on the independent circuit and she won multiple prestigious championships from all over the independent circuit.

Mae Young Classic Tournament

Baszler worked on the independent circuit for a couple of years and then she got the biggest call of her career from WWE. She made her WWE debut as a participant in the inaugural Mae Young Classic tournament in 2017. She was excellent in this tournament as she became the finalist in it but lost in the final to Kairi Sane.

NXT Debut

Soon after the Mae Young Classic tournament, she signed a professional contract with WWE and started working on the NXT which is the development Territory of the promotion. She received the monster push soon after joining the NXT and she had been treated as an unstoppable force. Soon she won the NXT Women’s Championship too.

NXT Women’s Champion

Baszler worked on the main roster for the first time during the main roster vs. NXT storyline and represented NXT at the Survivor Series as the NXT Women’s Champion. She shocked the entire world when she snatched the victory for NXT on the main event of Survivor Series. The vision of WWE was pretty clear about her, they were planning something really big for the former mixed martial arts star.

Success in Royal Rumble 2020

Baszler made another huge impact at Royal Rumble 2020 during the women’s Royal Rumble match. She eliminated the highest number of women from a women’s Royal Rumble match and it still remains a record. She eliminated a total of 8 women from the match and was also the finalist. Charlotte Flair won the match by last eliminating her.

WWE’s decision to have Charlotte Flair win the Royal Rumble match received massive criticism. Ultimately WWE did not have any concrete plans for Charlotte. She only challenged for the NXT Women’s Championship when Baszler challenged for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36. Most of the fans and critics felt that Baszler should have won the Royal Rumble match.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Shayna Baszler Shayna Baszler Nick Names The Queen of Spade Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Shayna Baszler Height 5’7” Shayna Baszler Weight 136 lbs. Relationship Status Single Shayna Baszler Net Worth $3 Million Shayna Baszler Eye Color Brown Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2015 Mentor * Shayna Baszler Signature Moves Armbar, Double wristlock, Anklelock, Jumping Knee, Vertical suplex Finishing Move(s) Kirifuda Clutch, Rear Naked Choke Theme Song / Shayna Baszler Song / Shayna Baszler Music Loyalty Is Everything Catchphrases *

Shayna Baszler Net Worth & Salary

Baszler is definitely not among one of the highest paid wrestlers in WWE. But in recent days, she is receiving excellent booking so we can definitely expect her salary meets a good growth in the near future. According to reports from various media sources, she earns something around $200,000 per year from WWE. Sources also suggest that her net worth is somewhere around $3 million.

Shayna Baszler Family

Baszler was born on August 8, 1980 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She has mixed ancestry of German and Chinese. She started her career as a mixed martial artist and she had her first MMA fight in 2006. Baszler remained active in the MMA world for nearly a decade before joining the world of professional wrestling.

Championships and Accomplishments

Before joining WWE in 2017, The Queen of Spades worked on the independent circuit for a couple of years and she won multiple championships. After joining WWE she won on the NXT where she won the NXT Women’s Championship. She has also been a total of three times WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion after joining the main roster.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT Women’s Championship (2 times), WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship (3 times) – with Nia Jax (2), and Ronda Rousey (1), NXT Year-End Award (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AIW Women’s Championship (1 time), Ironman Heavymetalweight Championship (1 time) IndyGurlz Australian Championship (1 time), Global Conflict Shield Tournament (2017) Premier Women’s Championship (1 time) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 4 of the top 100 female wrestlers in the PWI Female 100 in 2019, Ranked No. 24 of the top 50 Tag Teams in the PWI Tag Team 50 in 2021- with Nia Jax, QPW Women’s Championship (1 time) Sports Illustrated – Ranked No. 4 of the top 10 women’s wrestlers in 2019 Records Two times NXT Women’s Champion, three times WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Baszler loves playing video games. She is a big fan of Warhammer 40,000 video game franchise and she loves playing it. Not only she is active in the world of pro wrestling, she also coaches a South Dakota-based roller derby team, the Sioux Falls Roller Dollz and is a certified Emergency Medical Technician.

Shayna Baszler Cars – 1973 Oldsmobile Cutlass, Honda Fit, Tesla Model 3. Tesla Model S, 1969 Ford Mustang

Personal Information Table

Shayna Baszler Real Name / Full Name Shayna Andrea Baszler Birth Date August 8, 1980 Shayna Baszler Age 43 Relationship Status Single Shayna Baszler Zodiac Sign Leo Shayna Baszler Birthplace Sioux Falls, South Dakota Shayna Baszler Nationality American Shayna Baszler Hometown Sioux Falls, South Dakota School/College/University MidAmerica Nazarene University Educational Qualification Majored in Religious Studies Shayna Baszler Religion Christianity Shayna Baszler Ethnicity German and Chinses Current Residence Sioux Falls, South Dakota Shayna Baszler Hobbies Video games, guitar Shayna Baszler Tattoo One big tattoo on left bicep

Shayna Baszler Movies and TV Shows

Baszler never considered acting as a professional career. Her focus always remained on wrestling. She never appeared on any television series either.

Shayna Baszler Husband

As of 2023, Baszler is not married to anyone, and neither are there any reports of her dating anyone at this moment. She might have had relationships in the past but there is no concrete report on anything. As of now, she is not married to anyone, neither is she dating anyone at the age of 43.

Main Roster Success

Feud with Becky Lynch

Soon after Royal Rumble 2020, Baszler made her main roster debut by attacking Becky Lynch. She participated in the women’s Elimination Chamber match which was scheduled to determine the number one contender for the RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36. She single handedly eliminated all five women and became the number one Contender.

She earned the right to challenge Becky Lynch for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 36. Reports suggest that even Becky Lynch wanted to drop the RAW Women’s title to her. But after Elimination Chamber, Vince McMahon dropped his decision to push Baszler. It was reported that McMahon thought it would not be a very good idea to push an MMA star.

Teaming up with Nia Jax

After her defeat at WrestleMania 36, Baszler faced a demotion even after dominating Becky Lynch throughout the match. After facing a number of defeat, she teamed up with Nia Jax and together they won a couple of WWE Women’s Tag Team championships. Baszler might have lost her main event push, but she did a good job as a tag team wrestler.

In 2021, Baszler betrayed her Tag Team partner Nia Jax and started working solo again. At a point, it looked like WWE would start to push her on to the main event level once again but that did not happen. In 2021 WWE draft he got drafted to Friday Night SmackDown and had a good solo run, even though she could not get to the main event scene.

Teaming up with Ronda Rousey

In 2022 she teamed up with her long time best friend Ronda Rousey. At first, she helped Ronda on the main event scene and later they started working as a tag team. Their team was being addressed as the Baddest Team on the Planet. At WrestleMania 39 they won a fatal 4 way tag team match which was advertised as WrestleMania showcase match.

Feud with Ronda Rousey

They are tag team success continued as they won the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship together. They had been a very dominant Tag Team Champion and together they won the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships too to merged it with the main roster ones. But at Money in the Bank, Baszler betrayed Ronda and the duo started a feud. At SummerSlam 2023 she defeated Ronda and it finally looks like she might get a decent main event push.

Iconic Quotes From Shayna Baszler

“Ronda’s a natural athlete. Just learning a different rule set and bringing what she has from MMA would be the same: does her judo translate to MMA, will her MMA translate to pro wrestling? She’s been pretty successful one way, and I think she’ll be pretty successful the other way.”

“I’ve already done enough to prove myself. Win or lose, I think I’ve done enough to cement my name in the history of this sport. So for me, it’s more like I have to win just for an opportunity to get on the mic and say all that.”

“I think that Ronda and I had similar paths in MMA; she became a bigger star than I ever was, but a similar thing happened, where the backlash from the fans happened after you slip up once kind of makes you fall out of love with it.”

“I did some really heavy, intensive clinics with Billy Robinson. Anyone that knows anything about Billy, he was a mean old dude! I survived training with him and Josh Barnett, right in the same vein, my head coach for, like, 12 years.”

“I have always had a desire to prove people that looked past me wrong, whether it was because I was a female trying to wrestle or fight in MMA or because I grew up on the wrong side of town.”

“Don’t talk to me about how I haven’t done anything to prove myself. I’m not worth anything. Like, seriously, do your history first, then come up with something smarter than things that are blatantly not true.”

“I’ve played basketball, and I’ve stood at the free-throw line with a tie game and 0.2 seconds left. But there is no feeling in the world like being in that ring when they close it up and ask, ‘Are you ready?’”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Shayna Baszler

Baszler is working in WWE for six long years and she has been involved in Some excellent views and rivals so far. One of the fiercest and best rivals of her career had been the former six times WWE Women’s Champion Becky Lynch. Her main roster career started with this feud and somehow it remained incomplete. All we can hope is just to have a great continuation of it.

One of the recent and best feuds she had was against her real life best friend and former UFC colleague Ronda Rousey. These two athletes mostly worked as a tag team but recently they work as rivals and the two had a mega match at SummerSlam 2023. It was the only match the duo had in their career and Baszler came up with the victory.

Shayna Baszler Injury

Baszler suffered multiple injuries throughout her professional wrestling career, but thankfully no injuries ever got severe. She kept on dominating the wrestling world and injuries could never stop her. There had been scares of some injuries after her latest SummerSlam match against her real life best friend Ronda Rousey, but thankfully, she was fine.

Other Details

Baszler has appeared on multiple video games. Before appearing on WWE video games, she first appeared on a couple of UFC video games. Her WWE video game debut was in WWE 2K19. During the release of this video game she was working in the NXT. After WWE 2K19 she appeared on all WWE video games.

Shayna Baszler Salary $200,000 Brand Endorsements Fat Shark games, UNRL Clothing, Diadora, WWE Shop, WWE 2K Games, WWE Merchandise Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

Shayna Baszler is active on Instagram from verified account, however, there is no verified account of her in Twitter. Her verified Instagram account has a stunning following of 540K peoples. Here are links of her social media accounts where you can follow her. Shayna Baszler Instagram.

Shayna Baszler Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % AIW 8 (88.89%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (11.11%) APW 2 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) Bar Wrestling 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) Beyond 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NXT 127 (68.28%) 0 (0.00%) 59 (31.72%) NXT UK 3 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) RISE 1 (50.00%) 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) SHIMMER 6 (46.15%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (53.85%) SHINE 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) STARDOM 8 (53.33%) 0 (0.00%) 7 (46.67%) WrestleCon 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 90 (41.28%) 4 (1.83%) 124 (56.88%) TOTAL 249 (54.97%) 5 (1.10%) 199 (43.93%)

Shayna Baszler Manager

Baszler had been managed by several number of superstars in time to time, however, she never had a regular manager in WWE. Nia Jax managed her regularly when the duo worked as a tag team during the pandemic era. During her recent Tag Team partnership with Ronda Rousey, The Baddest Woman on the Planet also managed her during her singles matches.

FAQS

Q. When did Shayna Baszler start wrestling?

A. Shayna Baszler started working in 2015

Q. How tall is Shayna Baszler in feet?

A. Shayna Baszler is 5’7” tall in feet

Q. Who is Shayna Baszler manager?

A. Shayna Baszler does not have a manager, however, she was managed by Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax previously in different occasions

Q. What is current Shayna Baszler song?

A. Shayna Baszler uses the song ‘Loyalty Is Everything’

Q. Who is Shayna Baszler mother?

A. Shayna Baszler’s mother is Margaret Baszler

Q. Who is Shayna Baszler father?

A. Shayna Baszler’s father was Skip Baszler

Q. Who is currently Shayna Baszler boyfriend?

A. Shayna Baszler is currently single and there is no record on if she ever had any relationship before

Q. Who is Shayna Baszler brother?

A. No information available

Q. How much is Shayna Baszler worth?

A. Shayna Baszler’s net worth is something around $200,000

Q. How many times Shayna Baszler won the NXT Women’s title?

A. Shayna Baszler had been a two times NXT Women’s Champion