Bio

Sheamus is an Irish Professional wrestler who currently works in WWE and he is a multi times WWE world champion. He is extremely famous in the WWE universe and he has also won other championships apart from the WWE title. He has been working in the promotion for over a decade and still doing an excellent job.

Sheamus Height, Weight, Age & More:

The Celtic Warrior’s billed height is 6’3″ and he currently weighs 250 lbs. He was born on 28 January 1978 and he is currently 45 year old. He is active in WWE for nearly nearly two decades and he is one of the top stars of the promotion right now. He is also a multi times WWE World champion. He has also won other championships.

Sheamus: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Sheamus Early Life

Sheamus was born on 28 January 1978 and he is currently 45 year old. Dublin, Ireland is the place where Sheamus born. In childhood, he was a brilliant student. He studied in multiple institutes and achieved multiple degrees. He played Gaelic Football before joining the world of professional wrestling. He also played Rugby Union.

Who is Sheamus

Sheamus is a WWE superstar who has been active in the promotion for nearly two decades and he is indeed one of the most famous names among the WWE Universe. He has won multiple World Championship and other prestigious Championships too. Currently he is 45 year old and he is still doing an excellent job.

Sheamus WWE Debut

He made his WWE debut in 2007 when he worked in the Florida Championship Wrestling promotion which was the development territory of WWE during the time. He had been a one time FCW Florida Heavyweight champion. He made his name roster debut back in 2009 and soon after making his main roster debut he won the WWE championship.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Career

The Celtic Warrior joined the world of professional wrestling back in 2002 and he worked on the European Independent circuit of wrestling. He had been extremely successful on the Independent circuit as he won multiple championships all over the Indies. He was extremely successful on the independent circuit.

WWE Debut – FCW

In 2006, he signed a professional contract with WWE and he started working on Florida Championship Wrestling from 2007, it was the Development Territory of WWE during the time. He had been pretty famous in Florida Championship Wrestling as he even won the FCW Florida Heavyweight Championship one time.

Main Roster Debut

After spending a couple of years on the Florida Championship Wrestling, he made his main roster debut in 2009. He had been booked pretty strongly ever since making the main roster debut and at Survivor Series 2009, he was given the biggest boost before making a serious impact. He was the sole survivor of the team Miz and themselves eliminated two of the wrestlers from the opponent team.

WWE Champion

At the Tables, Ladders, and Chairs event, Sheamus got the opportunity to challenge John Cena for the WWE championship in a Tables match. He shocked the entire world when he defeated John Cena to win the WWE championship in the mentioned event. It was the early PG Era and John Cena was the top star of the promotion. Beating him to win the WWE title was a big boost.

Royal Rumble Win – Setting Record At WrestleMania 28

He had been portrayed as a regular main event star during his early days. In 2012 he made another impact when he got to win the Royal Rumble match and earned the opportunity to challenge a World Champion at WrestleMania 28. He challenged World Heavyweight Champion Daniel Bryan at the event.

The fans were expecting a WrestleMania classic between Daniel Bryan and Sheamus at WrestleMania 28 but WWE disappointed the fans when they booked an only 18 seconds match. This duo was capable of delivering a five star matches and it was clearly a missed opportunity. Even though Sheamus kept on staying on top.

He kept on winning big Championships and achievements from WWE. Apart from winning the Royal Rumble match, he has also won the King of the Ring tournament in 2010. He has won almost all the possible championships and accomplishments in WWE. He is definitely one of the highest achieved wrestlers in WWE history.

Professional Information Table

Sheamus Ring Name Finn Balor Sheamus Nick Names The Celtic Warrior, The Great White Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Sheamus Height 6’3” Sheamus Weight 250 lbs. Relationship Status Married Sheamus Net Worth $8 Million Finn Balor Eye Color Blue Sheamus Hair Color Orange Wrestling Debut 2002 Sheamus Mentor * Signature Moves Running Double axe handle, The Beats Of The Bodhran, Fallaway Slam, Inverted facelock backbreaker, Texas Cloverleaf Finishing Move(s) Brogue Kick Theme Song / Sheamus Song / Sheamus Music Catch your Breath, I am Danger Catchphrases *

Sheamus Net Worth & Salary

Farrelly is one of the longest serving wrestlers of WWE right now. He is working in the promotion since 2006. He currently earns $1.5 million according to reports from $1.5 million. The site also reports that his net worth is somewhere around $8 million. He might not be one of the richest wrestlers but definitely one of the most influential names in the business.

Sheamus Family

Farrelly was born in Dublin, Ireland and on 28 January 1978. He is currently 45 year old. He is the son of Martin Farrelly and his mother’s name is not known. Sheamus got married for the first time in 2022 with Isabella Revilla who is a Filipina American. Revilla is 18 year younger than the Celtic Warrior. They reside in Nashville, Tennessee.

Championships and Accomplishments

The Celtic Warrior has won almost all the possible championships in WWE. From WWE Championship to the World Heavyweight Championship, he has won it all. He has even won other prestigious accomplishments in WWE like the King of the Ring tournament and the Royal Rumble match.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Championship (3 times), World Heavyweight Championship (1 time), WWE United States Championship (3 times), WWE Raw Tag Team Championship (4 times) – with Cesaro, WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Cesaro, King of the Ring (2010), Money in the Bank (2015), Royal Rumble (2012), Slammy Award (4 times) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) ESPN – Match of the year (2022) vs. Gunther at Clash at the Castle FCW Florida Heavyweight Championship (1 time) IWW International Heavyweight Championship (2 times), IWW International Heavyweight Championship Tournament (2005) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Ranked No. 5 of the top 500 wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2012 Rolling Stone – Most Welcome Heel Turn (2015) tied with Naomi Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Most Improved (2010) Records Four times WWE World Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

The Celtic Warrior loves watching football and he is a big fan of English Giants Liverpool. He has publicly accepted his for the former six times UEFA Champions’ League winner. Apart from Liverpool, he also supports Irish football club Celtic. He also loves watching American Football and he supports Tennessee Titans.

Sheamus Cars – There is not enough information available about his cars but Sportskeeda reports that he owns a BMW, a DeLorean and a Tesla worth around $75,000.

Personal Information Table

Sheamus Real Name / Full Name Stephen Farrelly Birth Date 28 January, 1978 Sheamus Age 45 Relationship Status Married Sheamus Zodiac Sign Aquarius Sheamus Birthplace Dublin, Ireland Sheamus Nationality Irish Sheamus Hometown Dublin, Ireland School/College/University Gaelscoil Coláiste Mhuire Secondary School, National College of Ireland Educational Qualification National Diploma Sheamus Religion Catholic Sheamus Ethnicity Irish Current Residence Nashville, Tennessee Sheamus Hobbies Wrestling, gymming, travelling, Watching Football Sheamus Tattoo None

Sheamus Movies and TV Shows

The Celtic Warrior has appeared in multiple movies and television series, but he did not consider acting a potential career. His acting debut was in the movie The Escapist in 2008. He has worked on other movies and television series as well but in most appearances he worked as himself.

Sheamus Wife

The former four times WWE World Champion did not get married until last year when she got married to Isabella Revilla who is a doctor. Isabella Revilla is a Filipina American and she was a big fan of both Sheamus and WWE before getting married to The Celtic Warrior last year. Currently, they live in Nashville, Tennessee.

More Success And Demotion To Mid Card

The League of Nations

In 2015, WWE formed a faction named The League of Nations, Sheamus was the leader of this faction. This stable was not very well received but The Celtic Warrior’s success continued. He went on to win his next big accomplishment at Money in the Bank 2015 when he won the Money in the Bank ladder match.

Money in the Bank win – Successful Cash in

He kept on dominating the main event division as on the Survivor Series event of the same year, he successfully cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Roman Reigns. WWE organized a tournament to crown the new WWE Champion. Roman Reigns won the tournament and Sheamus cashed in his contract on him to take the title away from him.

The Bar

In 2016 he teamed up with Cesaro after a long feud with him. Together they were known as The Bar. They had been an excellent Tag Team and they were together in the business for three long years. Together they also won multiple Tag Team Championship gold in WWE. Their team was defunct in 2019.

United States Champion

Slowly he was turning out to be a mid card and he was losing his main event status. But he never stopped winning championships. At WrestleMania 37, he challenged Matt Riddle for the WWE United States Championship. He won the title and so far that was his last championship win in WWE.

He dropped the United States Championship at SummerSlam to Damian Priest. It’s been more than two years but he is yet to win any Championship in WWE. He has won almost all the championships in the promotion excluding one title, and that is the prestigious WWE Intercontinental Championship.

Return to Mid Card

In 2022 he formed a new action named The Brawling Brutes. He was the leader of faction and Ridge Holland & Butch are the other members of the faction. Butch worked under the ring name of Pete Dunne in the NXT & NXT UK. The faction is still intact and their doing a very good job together. They also challenged Bloodline inside WarGames chamber at Survivor Series last year.

Feud with Gunther

In 2022, Sheamus had a brief feud with the WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther over the title; the title that he could never win. Overall he lost the feud to Gunther but his performance was massively praised by the fans and the critics. It was indeed one of the best WWE feuds in recent years.

He delivered multiple 5 star matches while being in this feud. The match that took place at Clash at the Castle 2022 was one of the best from last year. We hope he gets to win the IC Championship in the future. He is indeed one of the biggest legends of WWE.

Iconic Quotes from Sheamus

“I think what Brendan Rodgers did was right; I thought it was successful. He was able to show that he was able to change several players, prove to everybody in the team that no-one’s guaranteed a spot, rest a lot of key players, and at the same time walk away with a very reputable result.”

“When I first came in, I won a world championship pretty fast. Then I worked with John Morrison and Daniel Bryan, became King of the Ring, went back to ‘SmackDown,’ became the world champion again, won the Rumble, did a lot of things, went away after an injury.”

“We need to make the bullies aware of what they’re doing, why it’s wrong, and the effects it has on the kids who they are doing it to. You can see the light bulbs going off in these kids’ heads when I say this. I try to put them in the situation of those being bullied. It just makes them aware.”

“Being the U.S. champion is a big deal for me. Knowing that my ancestors built this country, it’s kind of like, the Irish were treated badly in this country for a long time, with a lot of tacky Irish stereotypes, so to me, it’s kind of like a bragging right.”

“I remember hearing the name… ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles – what the hell is that?’ But I was hit by the bug as well. I used to watch the cartoon every morning before I went to school, played the video game at the arcades, and was a big fan of the comics.”

“Wrestling, for me, was always something I wanted to do, and it, working in IT, was just a way to get financially looked after; I went and wrestled on the side because you don’t make any money when you’re starting off, and you don’t have any name value.”

“As for character, there is no doubt that the greatest of all time is The Undertaker, right? Look at all the time he has spent in the business and everything he has achieved. He is one of the greatest in history, and I will remember him forever.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Sheamus

Throughout his professional wrestling career, Sheamus went through a lot of big feuds. One of the biggest rivals he had in his WWE career was Cesaro. The duo has worked as a tag team as well as rivals. Together they have produced some amazing matches throughout the years. Some fans even consider Cesaro as his best rival ever.

He has other big rivals as well such as Triple H, John Cena, and Roman Reigns. In the recent years he had an amazing feud with Gunther for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. The fuel started in 2022 and continued till WrestleMania 39. Together they have produced multiple 5 star matches. Gunther might be new in his rival list but would definitely go down as one of the best.

Sheamus Injury

Much like every other WWE superstar and veteran professional wrestler, The Celtic Warrior also had to go through multiple injuries throughout his wrestling career. These injuries have sidelined him from action for months. But nowadays he does not get injured very often and he is doing a tremendous job even at the age of 45.

Other Details

Farrelly was an IT Technician. Once he spoke about it publicly; “You know, the funny thing was with IT, I was never really a tech type of person, I was better with people; good at dealing with people; I had technical experience, I knew the nitty gritty; I could never be a programmer or anything but I knew my way around. Wrestling for me was always something I wanted to do, and it working in IT was just a way to get financially looked after; I went and wrestled on the side because you don’t make any money when you’re starting off and you don’t have any name value.”

Sheamus Salary $1.5m Brand Endorsements WWE Merchandise, Xfinity 10G network, Harder, Nashville Humane Sponsors * Charity Make A-Wish, Boys and Girls of America, etc.

Social Media Accounts

Farrelly is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. His verified Twitter account has a total following of 4.7 million and his Instagram has a stunning following of 3.4 million. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow him; Sheamus Twitter; Sheamus Instagram.

Sheamus Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % FCW 58 (53.21%) 2 (1.83%) 49 (44.95%) NWE 1 (50.00%) 0 (0.00%) 1 (50.00%) NXT 5 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) WWE 805 (56.45%) 42 (2.95%) 579 (40.60%) TOTAL 869 (56.36%) 44 (2.85%) 629 (40.79%)

Sheamus Manager

Sheamus had been managed by multiple personnel throughout his professional wrestling career. Every time he teamed up with someone, he got managed by that individual. Even when he is a member of a faction, his faction mates managed him. Nowadays, he gets managed by his Brawling Brutes teammates during his singles matches.

FAQS

Q. When did Sheamus start wrestling?

A. Sheamus started working in 2002

Q. How tall is Sheamus in feet?

A. Sheamus is 6’3” tall in feet

Q. Who is Finn Balor manager?

A. Sheamus currently gets managed by his Brawling Brutes teammates.

Q. What is current Sheamus song?

A. Sheamus uses the song ‘Hellfire’

Q. Who is Sheamus mother?

A. No information available

Q. Who is Sheamus father?

A. Sheamus’ father was Martin Farrelly

Q. Who is currently Sheamus girlfriend?

A. Farrelly is currently married to Isabella Revilla

Q. Who is Sheamus brother?

A. No information available

Q. How much is Sheamus worth?

A. Farrelly’ net worth is something around $8m

Q. How many times did Sheamus win the WWE World title?

A. Farrelly won the World title for a total of four times

Q. In which year did Sheamus win the King of the Ring tournament?

A. Farrelly won the King of the Ring tournament in 2010