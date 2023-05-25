Triple H made a shocking appearance this week on Monday Night RAW at the end of the show when The King of Kings confronted “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes to ask him not to get the big match against Brock Lesnar at the upcoming Night of Champions PLE this Saturday.

According to Fightful Select, Triple H appeared at the end of this week’s Monday Night RAW was not promoting Night of Champions but it was Cody Rhodes. He needed someone really big who could provide an excellent push for American Nightmare, “someone big putting over Cody Rhodes.” Fightful Select wrote.

Shocking Revelation: The Hidden Agenda That Brought Triple H To WWE Raw This Week

Cody Rhodes is currently involved in a feud with the Beast Incarnate Brock Lesnar. The duo started their feud on the RAW after WrestleMania 39. They were scheduled to team up to take on the team of Solo Sikoa and The WWE Undisputed Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns.

But just before the start of the match, Brock Lesnar attacked his own tag team partner Cody and beat him down terribly. The duo had their first match at Backlash PLE where Cody shocked the entire world when he defeated Brock Lesnar. People expected this feud to end here and Cody would move on to compete for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Cody Rhodes Did Not Listen To Triple H On RAW

But Lesnar attacked Cody Rhodes once again when he was participating in the World Heavyweight Championship tournament and beat him down. After the beat down, Lesnar threw another challenge for Cody at Night of Champions. Cody accepted the challenge and the huge rematch was on for this Saturday.

But this week on RAW, Lesnar attacked Cody again backstage and this time the beat down was the worst so far. In this process, Cody got his arm injured and he faced a broken arm injury. Of course this injury was kayfabe and this angle was brought to make the storyline even more appealing.

At the end of show, Triple H was seen confronting Cody and The Cerebral Assassin requested to back out from his Night of Champions clash against Brock Lesnar since his arm looked really bad. But Cody was adamant to get into the fight. The match is still on and we must say that WWE did an amazing job to promote this match.