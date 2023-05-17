WWE Smackdown star Grayson Waller who is one of the newest NXT call ups recently expressed his desire to face the former two times WWE World Champion AJ Styles and he explained why he needed this rematch.

Grayson Waller is an Australian professional wrestler who was introduced to the WWE Universe back in 2021 when he got the biggest opportunity of his career to sign for WWE. He worked on the Independent Circuit for four years before signing with WWE and he worked on various indie stages.

Grayson Waller Explains Why Needs A Rematch Against AJ Styles, “I Need That Rematch”

Waller became pretty famous among the WWE NXT Universe in a very short amount of time. He mostly worked as a heel in the NXT. In late 2021, he began a feud with the former two times WWE World Champion AJ Styles which continued till the early half of 2022.

Waller might have lost to AJ Styles but he was pretty impressive against The Phenomenal One. The Australian professional wrestler also challenged Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship. He had been pretty impressive in all the contests he went through.

Grayson Waller Has Invited AJ Styles On His Talkshow This Week on Smackdown

Recently, he got promotion in the main roster as he got drafted to Friday Night Smackdown during the WWE Draft 2023. He did not get to wrestle any match yet but he invited his old rival AJ Styles in his Talkshow the Grayson Waller Effect on this week’s Smackdown. He spoke to the Australian Fox Sports outlet recently where he addressed this matter by saying;

“When I was a teenager, AJ Styles was my favourite wrestler. I got the opportunity to see him on a tour in Sydney when I was probably like 14-15. So I was always a big AJ fan. So he was always number one, and the fact that got to do it in NXT (feud with him) was wild. But that night was so important to me – because I feel like I didn’t just hang in there with him.

“It wasn’t a situation where like, ‘oh, wow, he hung with him’. I think I went in there, and I competed against him. And I kind of showed who I was. But I lost. So at the end of the day, I can’t take anything positive from it, because I lost – and that’s something that I’ve thought about a lot.

“Now he’s gonna be on my talk show this week, you know, Saturday morning on Binge on Smackdown. And I think that’s the biggest name you could possibly get,” he continued. “I need that rematch, lad. I need that so bad. I hate losing. I hate losing so much. I hate the fact that he can say he beat me. So I need to change that.”

H/T – Yardbarker