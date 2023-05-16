Professional wrestling legend and former three times WWE Tag Team Champion Smash of Demolition recently talked about wrestling legend Andre The Giant and shared massive praise for him. He remembered a funny story about the WWE Hall of Famer.

Andre The Giant is considered as one of the biggest legends in the history of professional wrestling. He is also considered the best big man in pro wrestling history. He stood over 7 foot 4 inches and weighed over 500 pounds. But in spite of being such a huge man, he was an excellent athlete.

Smash Of Demolition Praises Andre The Giant And Reveals Funny Story About Him, “What A Great Guy”

He started his professional wrestling career in 1964 at a very young age and was active for a long time. He was active in the world of pro wrestling for over 28 long years. In this time period achieved huge success from the wrestling industry and on some of the most prestigious titles including the WWE World title.

He also held the record of being undefeated for 15 long years. Hulk Hogan finally beat the record on the main event of WrestleMania III and it is considered as one of the best wrestling matches ever. Unfortunately, he passed away in 1993 at the age of 46 only. In 1993 he was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

Smash of Demolition recently spoke to the Wrestling Then and Now program where he talked about wrestling legend Andre The Giant and shared massive praise for him. He remembered a funny story about the WWE Hall of Famer. He said;

“Yeah, I got a good one. You know, Andre played cribbage all the time. And I played; I was okay. But he was really good. And we used to play in the dressing room all the time,” Smash revealed. “Well, we started betting each other like $5 a game. He’d win five games; I’d win five. So we’re kind of even. Well, then it got to the point where he was about $20 ahead of me, and I said, ‘Andre, I’m gonna win that money back and more.’

“So, he ends up working the deal where we’re going to Japan. We get two seats next to each other. We played cribbage the whole way. Everybody else is sleeping, and I want to go to bed, and he’s, ‘No, we play!’ And I’m like $250 up on him. And I don’t want to laugh or anything because I’m working with him when I get to Japan. I want him to be in a good mood. So anyways, it ended up being where I think I was about $300 up. So that’s a lot of games to win when you’re playing $5 a game.

“So we get to Japan, and I said, ‘Okay, pay up, big man.’ And he says, ‘Oh, no. We gotta go home yet.’ So now I knew he was gonna get me. So we were there, and we played in the rooms that night and everything, and I still kept that $300 I had. On the way home, I ended up owing him $100 when we got home. That son of a gun got me. But I’m glad he did beat me because I don’t know what would have happened in the ring after that if I would have been ahead of him. What a great guy.”

H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone