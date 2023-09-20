Bio

Solo Sikoa is an American Professional wrestler who currently works in WWE and he is active on the Smackdown brand of the promotion. He is the cousin of the current WWE Universal champion Roman Reigns. He is not active in the wrestling world for very long but even in a very short amount of time he has earned in lot of fame and respect from the wrestling world.

Solo Sikoa Height, Weight, Age & More:

Solo’s billed height is 6’0″ in WWE and his weight is 249 lbs. In spite of the fact that he does not have a very big height or a very huge physique, he has always been treated as a powerhouse. It is very rare in WWE for someone to receive such a treatment with such a physique. He was born on March 18, 1993 and he is currently 30 year old.

Solo Sikoa: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Solo Sikoa Early Life

Solo was born in the legendary Anoa’i family that produced some of the biggest names in the world of professional wrestling including his father WWE legend and Hall of Famer Rikishi. While reading in college and University, Solo played American Football. His middle name is Yokozuna and it is given after his cousin who is a WWE Hall of Famer.

Who is Solo Sikoa

Solo is an American Professional wrestler with Samoan descent and he has been active in the wrestling world for a number of years only. He currently works as the enforcer of The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. He is the son of WWE Hall of Famer Rikishi and the youngest brother of the Tag Team Legend the Usos.

Solo Sikoa WWE Debut

Solo made his WWE debut back in 2021 and his first match in WWE was against Indian WWE star Jeet Rama. He received a very easy victory in this match. In the main roster, he made his debut at the Clash at the Castle event, where he helped Roman Reigns to defeat Drew McIntyre to retain his Championship.

Professional Wrestling Career

Independent Circuit

Solo made his professional wrestling debut in 2018 at the age of 25. He worked on the independent circuit for 3 years before getting the biggest fall of his career in 2021. He was known as Sefa Fatu in the independent circuit. He did not win enough championships on the indies but there were some titles that he could manage to win.

In 2021, he signed with WWE and made his WWE debut. He was pretty talented to begin with and he did not have to spend much time in the development zone. On his debut he attacked the Australian professional wrestler Grayson Waller. His debut match was against the Indian professional wrestler Jeet Rama whom he completely destroyed in his first match.

NXT North American Champion

He kept on receiving very strong booking in the NXT and he was also undefeated in the brand. He competed against some of the biggest names of the NXT and also worked on some big matches like a five way ladder match for the NXT North American Championship at Stand and Deliver event, however, he could not win it.

Main Roster

In 2022, when he was already a big deal in the NXT, he surprised everyone with his main roster debut. The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns was defending his WWE Universal Championship against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle event. As Drew was closing in on a huge upset where he was very close to beating Roman Reigns, a hooded figure interfered and helped Roman to return the title.

The hooded figure was revealed to be Solo. Upon this incident, he joined the Bloodline on the very next episode of Friday Night Smackdown, and from this event, he started working as a member of the Bloodline and he kept on receiving a very strong build much like NXT. He even continued an undefeated streak.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Solo Sikoa Solo Sikoa Nick Names * Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Solo Sikoa Height 6’0” Solo Sikoa Weight 249 lbs. Relationship Status Married Solo Sikoa Net Worth $3 Million Solo Sikoa Eye Color Dark Brown Solo Sikoa Hair Color Black Wrestling Debut 2018 Solo Sikoa Mentor Rikishi Signature Moves Savate Kick, Running Hip Attack, Headbutt Drop, Samoan Drop Finishing Move(s) Samoan Spike, Spinning Solo Theme Song / Solo Sikoa Song / Solo Sikoa Music Taking It All Catchphrases *

Net Worth & Salary

Solo is one of the newest members of the WWE roster right now and he still does not earn as much as some of the biggest stars of the promotion. According to reports from firstsportz, he earns something around $80,000 per year from WWE which is incredible low. But we can definitely expect his salary to grow in the future. The site also reports that his net worth is somewhere around $3 million.

Family

Solo belongs to one of the most decorated wrestling families in professional wrestling history; the Anoa’i family. This family has produced some of the biggest names in the sports entertainment like Solo’s father Rikishi, Yokozuna, The Wild Samoans, and most recently, Roman Reigns.

Championships and Accomplishments

Solo comparatively new in the world of professional wrestling and he did not get to win enough championships from the business yet. Outside of WWE, he won a couple of independent titles. He could win only one title in WWE so far and that is the NXT North American Championship. Surely he would win more in the future.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) NXT North American Championship (1 time) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) AWF Heavyweight Championship (1 time), ESPN – Best Storyline of the Year (2022) – part of The Bloodline and Sami Zayn FSW Nevada State Championship (1 time), New York Post – Storyline of the Year (2022) – part of The Bloodline and Sami Zayn Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Faction of the Year (2022) – with The Bloodline, Ranked No. 38 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 2023 Records Remained undefeated for more than a year

Personal life & Lifestyle

Solo is currently married to Almia Williams and together the couple has two children; Zion Fatu, and Za’khi Christopher Fatu. The couple were in a relationship for a long time. They got married in February, 28 of this year. Solo has also shared some photos of their wedding on his Instagram.

Solo Sikoa cars – Currently there is no information available on his cars.

Personal Information Table

Solo Sikoa Real Name / Full Name Joseph Yokozuna Fatu Solo Sikoa Birth Date March 18, 1993 Solo Sikoa Age 30 Relationship Status Married Solo Sikoa Zodiac Sign Pisces Solo Sikoa Birthplace Sacramento, California Solo Sikoa Nationality American Solo Sikoa Hometown Sacramento, California School/College/University American River College, Dickinson State University Educational Qualification No information available yet Solo Sikoa Religion Christianity Solo Sikoa Ethnicity Samoan Current Residence Sacramento, California Solo Sikoa Hobbies No information available yet Solo Sikoa Tattoo Various tattoos

Solo Sikoa Movies and TV Shows

Solo is comparatively young and he did not get to appear in many movies or television series. However, he appeared in the 2018 movie Destroyer starring Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman. Solo has not appeared in any other movies or television series yet. Solo has also appeared on WWE 2K23 as a playable character.

Solo Sikoa Wife

Solo is currently married to his long time girlfriend Almia Williams. They got married earlier this year. Solo also shared photos of their wedding on Instagram. Together, the couple has two sons; Zion Fatu, and Za’khi Christopher Fatu. The happy couple currently lives in Sacramento, California, where Solo Sikoa born.

Main Roster Success

Solo remained undefeated until the early part of 2023. He received victories over some of the biggest names of WWE including the likes of Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. Soon after joining the main roster he also won the NXT North American Championship which can definitely be counted as a big success.

But he was forced to vacate the NXT North American Championship since he was on the main roster and he could not carry a Championship that belongs to the NXT. The same question could be asked about Dominik Mysterio, who is also a main roster star but how come is he carrying the NXT North American Championship on the main roster?

Impact at WrestleMania 39

He lost his undefeated streak at the hands of Cody Rhodes just before WrestleMania 39 and this was also his first defeat in WWE. But he did not lose his strong booking and he kept on dominating WWE. He was still the enforcer of the Bloodline and he played a quite important role at WrestleMania 39 to help Roman Reigns to retain his Undisputed Universal title over Cody Rhodes.

A number of months after WrestleMania 39, The Usos got out of the shadow of Roman Reigns and they left the Bloodline. They asked the stand of Solo and he decided to be loyal to Roman Reigns and not to stand with his own blood brothers, The Usos. His brothers counted this as a betrayal as Solo still prefers his Tribal Chief over his brothers.

Current Success

Solo is still a member of the Bloodline, it is not very much intact anymore as most of the members have left the faction, but Solo is standing still and stronger than anyone. There are big views that he would turn on Roman Reigns soon and challenge for the Universal Championship. There are also rumors that he would be the one to dethrone Reigns. We can definitely say that Solo has an excellent future in WWE.

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Solo Sikoa

So far, Solo did not have any concrete rivalry with anyone as he mostly worked as an enforcer of the Bloodline on the main roster. But he is only 30 year old and we can definitely see him getting involved in some big feuds in the future. As of now, he is working as the enforcer of Roman Reigns and helping Roman to overcome all of his opponents.

There are rumours that soon he would get involved in a feud with none other than Roman Reigns. This can be the biggest feud of his career as Roman Reigns is the biggest star of WWE right now, and Solo is also rumored to dethrone Tribal Chief. He can also get involved in a feud with his brother Jey Uso in the future.

Solo Sikoa Injury

Solo is comparatively new in the world of wrestling and he did not suffer much injuries yet. But the wrestling world is very brutal and most of the wrestlers have to go through multiple injuries throughout their career. Who is seriously hope that Solo remains immune from any kind of injuries in his professional wrestling career.

Other Details

Solo’s full name is Joseph Yokozuna Fatu and his middle was a tribute to WWE legend and Hall of Famer Yokozuna. He was active in WWE during the pre Attitude Era. Yokozuna was one of the top names of WWE during the time and he has been a two times WWE World Champion. Unfortunately, he passed away in 2000 at the age of 34 only.

Solo Sikoa Salary $80,000 Brand Endorsements Not known Sponsors * Charity Not Known

Social Media Accounts

Solo is only active on with a verified account and his verified account on Instagram account has a total 487K followers. However, Solo is not active in Twiter. To stay touch with The enforcer of the Bloodline, click on this link; Solo Sikoa Instagram.

Solo Sikoa Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % GCW 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) House Of Hardcore 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) NXT 18 (66.67%) 2 (7.41%) 7 (25.93%) WWE 43 (56.58%) 1 (1.32%) 32 (42.11%) TOTAL 63 (60.00%) 3 (2.86%) 39 (37.14%)

Solo Sikoa Manager

When Solo was in the NXT he did not have any manager. But after he joined the main roster of WWE, he instantly became a member of the Bloodline, and as long as he had been a member of the Bloodline, he is managed by Paul Heyman who is the special Counsel of Roman Reigns and the Bloodline. So we can count Heyman as his regular manager.

