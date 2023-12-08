“Someone Called Me Dumb,” WWE’s Cathy Kelley On Dealing With Negativity

Cathy Kelley is a regular face on WWE programming who is also quite popular on social media due to her beauty quotient. She keeps her social media game on the right track and her followers are often forced to stop scrolling through their timelines. The well-known WWE personality was gone from the company for over a year but she’s since back in full force.

For those who don’t remember, Cathy Kelley made her triumphant return to the wrestling world in October 2022 during the Extreme Rules premium live event which started her second stint with the company after the initial run lasted from February 2016 to February 2020. During her time away, Kelley reflected on her career outside the WWE but Triple H’s return to the creative could have forced her back to the pro-wrestling gams.

Cathy Kelley learned a lot about how to deal with social media negativity

Appearing on SiriusXM’s ‘Busted Open Radio’ show, Cathy Kelley recently opened up about her experiences dealing with negativity throughout her career, and how she had overcome those obstacles. Initially, she used to be affected a lot by the hateful comments but these days, she has learned how to deal with these negative things.

“I think at first it really got to me, and it was something that — someone called me dumb for having an opinion that was different than theirs,” Cathy Kelley said.

“It was a really tough pill for me to swallow. Or if someone’s attacking your looks. I mean, there’s so many things that you can read online about yourself. Some being true, some not, and I think some years ago it affected me a lot more. And now, even though it’s a lot more positive, I think even if you take in the good, you do take in some of the bad.” (quotes courtesy Wrestling INC)

Per Cathy Kelley, she has gained a lot more confidence in herself in comparison to how she used to be several years ago, and hence the negative comments don’t affect her like previous times. When she used to work for AfterBuzz, she even took a test to get into Mensa (a high-IQ society) to prove her intelligence to the haters who called her dumb.

She’s a changed person now after how she acted during this year’s Halloween. Much like her other colleagues, Cathy Kelley also got dressed up on the occasion and her posts garnered tons of attention due to the non-PG vibes which are strictly prohibited on WWE programming. For more details, please click here.