Spoiler On Roman Reigns And His Undisputed WWE Universal Title Reign In 2024

sportzwiki logo
home_ic

Home

football_ic

Football

wwe_ic

WWE

e_sports_ic

Esports

home_ic
hamburger_ic
ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

  • Home /
  • Wwe /
  • Spoiler On Roman Reigns And His Undisputed WWE Universal Title Reign In 2024

All

WWE

Spoiler On Roman Reigns And His Undisputed WWE Universal Title Reign In 2024

author tag icon
Arindam Pal
calander icon

Dec 12, 2023 at 6:44 PM

Spoiler On Roman Reigns And His Undisputed WWE Universal Title Reign In 2024

Roman Reigns has almost faced and defeated all the top opponents that WWE has to offer him during his title reign. Starting back in the summer of 2020, his Universal Title reign dominated the Smackdown brand and it only grew bigger after that title was merged with the WWE Title following Wrestlemania 38.

It was after that premium live event that many thought of Roman Reigns possibly dropping those belts as he moved into a part-time schedule. But WWE had no plans on taking the belts away from their top-most name on the roster and they don’t have plans, either on making it happen, next year. Reports claim that WWE has two big matches sketched for the champion in 2024 and he should come out of those as still the reigning champion.

Update On AJ Styles’ Delayed Return To WWE Programming From 2023 Hiatus

Roman Reigns set for two mega matches in 2024

According to the reports of Xero News, WWE currently has plans to conduct both the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns vs. The Rock in 2024. It was also reported that the champion will go into the matches with the title around his shoulder and he will walk out of these matches in the same condition.

While one of these matches will take place at WrestleMania 40, the other will take place at a later date. There’s no confirmation on which one of these two matches is being considered for the biggest event of the year. Given that The Rock recently returned to the WWE on Smackdown, he seems to be an automatic choice to lock horns with The Tribal Chief at the grandest stage of them all.

Royal Rumble 2024: WWE’s Strategic Plans Revealed For Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns could break Hulk Hogan’s record

The source mentioned that this is the current direction of the WWE creative, but it can change anytime. As seen on the October 9 episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE heavily pushed Cody’s “Finish The Story” angle as Michael Cole questioned Cody about failing to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 Roman Reigns.

WWE keeping Roman Reigns the undisputed champion could be due to a big reason and that’s they want to beat Hulk Hogan’s previous 1474-day reign which will only leave Bruno Sammartino ahead of the reigning champion. In that case, The Head of the Table needs to hold the title until September 2024.

Tagged:

Roman Reigns

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE RAW

WWE Smackdown

Related Article
“I Can’t Reveal All My Secrets, Right?” McKenzie Mitchell On Her Post-WWE Future
“I Can’t Reveal All My Secrets, Right?” McKenzie Mitchell On Her Post-WWE Future

Dec 12, 2023, 7:32 PM

WWE Raw: Multiple Title Matches Set For Next Week And Day 1 Edition
WWE Raw: Multiple Title Matches Set For Next Week And Day 1 Edition

Dec 12, 2023, 7:22 PM

John Cena Meets AEW World Champion MJF At Iron Claw Movie Premiere
John Cena Meets AEW World Champion MJF At Iron Claw Movie Premiere

Dec 12, 2023, 7:16 PM

Seth Rollins’ WWE Contract Expiring In 2024 Alongside Other Top Names
Seth Rollins’ WWE Contract Expiring In 2024 Alongside Other Top Names

Dec 12, 2023, 7:11 PM

WWE Raw: Trish Stratus “Never Really Envisioned” 2023 Feud With Becky Lynch
WWE Raw: Trish Stratus “Never Really Envisioned” 2023 Feud With Becky Lynch

Dec 12, 2023, 7:06 PM

Seth Rollins Breaks Own Record With 2023 WWE World Title Reign
Seth Rollins Breaks Own Record With 2023 WWE World Title Reign

Dec 12, 2023, 7:00 PM

TOP TEAMS
TOP PLAYERS
TOP SERIES
QUICK LINKS
© 2017-23 Sportzwiki Media Pvt Ltd (OPC). All Rights reserved.
Online Privacy Policy