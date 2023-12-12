Spoiler On Roman Reigns And His Undisputed WWE Universal Title Reign In 2024

Roman Reigns has almost faced and defeated all the top opponents that WWE has to offer him during his title reign. Starting back in the summer of 2020, his Universal Title reign dominated the Smackdown brand and it only grew bigger after that title was merged with the WWE Title following Wrestlemania 38.

It was after that premium live event that many thought of Roman Reigns possibly dropping those belts as he moved into a part-time schedule. But WWE had no plans on taking the belts away from their top-most name on the roster and they don’t have plans, either on making it happen, next year. Reports claim that WWE has two big matches sketched for the champion in 2024 and he should come out of those as still the reigning champion.

Update On AJ Styles’ Delayed Return To WWE Programming From 2023 Hiatus

Roman Reigns set for two mega matches in 2024

According to the reports of Xero News, WWE currently has plans to conduct both the Roman Reigns vs. Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns vs. The Rock in 2024. It was also reported that the champion will go into the matches with the title around his shoulder and he will walk out of these matches in the same condition.

While one of these matches will take place at WrestleMania 40, the other will take place at a later date. There’s no confirmation on which one of these two matches is being considered for the biggest event of the year. Given that The Rock recently returned to the WWE on Smackdown, he seems to be an automatic choice to lock horns with The Tribal Chief at the grandest stage of them all.

Royal Rumble 2024: WWE’s Strategic Plans Revealed For Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns could break Hulk Hogan’s record

The source mentioned that this is the current direction of the WWE creative, but it can change anytime. As seen on the October 9 episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE heavily pushed Cody’s “Finish The Story” angle as Michael Cole questioned Cody about failing to win the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 39 Roman Reigns.

WWE keeping Roman Reigns the undisputed champion could be due to a big reason and that’s they want to beat Hulk Hogan’s previous 1474-day reign which will only leave Bruno Sammartino ahead of the reigning champion. In that case, The Head of the Table needs to hold the title until September 2024.