Royal Rumble 2024: WWE’s Strategic Plans Revealed For Roman Reigns

ICC World Cup
Completed

1st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
282/9
New Zealand
(36.2)
283/1

New Zealand won by 9 wickets

Completed

2nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(49)
286/10
Netherlands
(41)
205/10

Pakistan won by 81 runs.

Completed

3rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(34.4)
158/4
Afghanistan
(37.2)
156/10

Bangladesh won by 6 wickets

Completed

4th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
428/5
Sri Lanka
(44.5)
326/10

South Africa won by 102 runs.

Completed

5th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.2)
201/4
Australia
(49.3)
199/10

India won by 6 wickets

Completed

6th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
322/7
Netherlands
(46.3)
223/10

New Zealand won by 99 runs.

Completed

7th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
364/9
Bangladesh
(48.2)
227/10

England won by 137 runs.

Completed

8th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(48.2)
345/4
Sri Lanka
(50)
344/9

Pakistan won by 6 wickets

Completed

9th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(35)
273/2
Afghanistan
(50)
272/8

India won by 8 wickets

Completed

10th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(40.5)
177/10
South Africa
(50)
311/7

South Africa won by 134 runs.

Completed

11th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(42.5)
248/2
Bangladesh
(50)
245/9

New Zealand won by 8 wickets

Completed

12th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(30.3)
192/3
Pakistan
(42.5)
191/10

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

13th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(40.3)
215/10
Afghanistan
(49.5)
284/10

Afghanistan won by 69 runs.

Completed

14th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(35.2)
215/5
Sri Lanka
(43.3)
209/10

Australia won by 5 wickets

Completed

15th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(42.5)
207/10
Netherlands
(43)
245/8

Netherlands won by 38 runs.

Completed

16th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
288/6
Afghanistan
(34.4)
139/10

New Zealand won by 149 runs.

Completed

17th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(41.3)
261/3
Bangladesh
(50)
256/8

India won by 7 wickets

Completed

18th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
367/9
Pakistan
(45.3)
305/10

Australia won by 62 runs.

Completed

19th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(49.4)
262/10
Sri Lanka
(48.2)
263/5

Sri Lanka won by 5 wickets

Completed

20th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(22)
170/10
South Africa
(50)
399/7

South Africa won by 229 runs.

Completed

21st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(48)
274/6
New Zealand
(50)
273/10

India won by 4 wickets

Completed

22nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(50)
282/7
Afghanistan
(49)
286/2

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets

Completed

23rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(50)
382/5
Bangladesh
(46.4)
233/10

South Africa won by 149 runs.

Completed

24th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(50)
399/8
Netherlands
(21)
90/10

Australia won by 309 runs.

Completed

25th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(33.2)
156/10
Sri Lanka
(25.4)
160/2

Sri Lanka won by 8 wickets

Completed

26th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(46.4)
270/10
South Africa
(47.2)
271/9

South Africa won by 1 wicket

Completed

27th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(49.2)
388/10
New Zealand
(50)
383/9

Australia won by 5 runs.

Completed

28th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(50)
229/10
Bangladesh
(42.2)
142/10

Netherlands won by 87 runs.

Completed

29th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
229/9
England
(34.5)
129/10

India won by 100 runs.

Completed

30th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Afghanistan
(45.2)
242/3
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
241/10

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

31st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Pakistan
(32.3)
205/3
Bangladesh
(45.1)
204/10

Pakistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

32nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(35.3)
167/10
South Africa
(50)
357/4

South Africa won by 190 runs.

Completed

33rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
357/8
Sri Lanka
(19.4)
55/10

India won by 302 runs.

Completed

34th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Netherlands
(46.3)
179/10
Afghanistan
(31.3)
181/3

Afghanistan won by 7 wickets

Completed

35th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(50)
401/6
Pakistan
(25.3)
200/1

Pakistan won by 21 runs (DLS method)

Completed

36th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(48.1)
253/10
Australia
(49.3)
286/10

Australia won by 33 runs.

Completed

37th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
326/5
South Africa
(27.1)
83/10

India won by 243 runs.

Completed

38th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Bangladesh
(41.1)
282/7
Sri Lanka
(49.3)
279/10

Bangladesh won by 3 wickets

Completed

39th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(46.5)
293/7
Afghanistan
(50)
291/5

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

40th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
339/9
Netherlands
(37.2)
179/10

England won by 160 runs.

Completed

41st Match

 

ODI

,  

India

New Zealand
(23.2)
172/5
Sri Lanka
(46.4)
171/10

New Zealand won by 5 wickets

Completed

42nd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(47.3)
247/5
Afghanistan
(50)
244/10

South Africa won by 5 wickets

Completed

43rd Match

 

ODI

,  

India

Australia
(44.4)
307/2
Bangladesh
(50)
306/8

Australia won by 8 wickets

Completed

44th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

England
(50)
337/9
Pakistan
(43.3)
244/10

England won by 93 runs.

Completed

45th Match

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
410/4
Netherlands
(47.5)
250/10

India won by 160 runs.

Completed

1st Semi-Final (1st v 4th)

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
397/4
New Zealand
(48.5)
327/10

India won by 70 runs.

Completed

2nd Semi-Final (2nd v 3rd)

 

ODI

,  

India

South Africa
(49.4)
212/10
Australia
(47.2)
215/7

Australia won by 3 wickets

Completed

Final

 

ODI

,  

India

India
(50)
240/10
Australia
(43)
241/4

Australia won by 6 wickets

Royal Rumble 2024: WWE's Strategic Plans Revealed For Roman Reigns

Arindam Pal
Dec 11, 2023 at 7:01 PM

Royal Rumble 2024: WWE’s Strategic Plans Revealed For Roman Reigns

WWE fans are much excited to witness one of the most exciting premium live events of the year in the form of Royal Rumble 2024, early next month. With a new creative team in control of things, WWE management has surprises hidden in their sleeves all the time in recent events. The huge expectation around the show indicates that the top champion will finally return to action on that night.

If recent reports are any indications then Roman Reigns will be defending his undisputed title at Royal Rumble 2024 and WWE has plans set for him on that particular night. For the first time since Crown Jewel, the undisputed champion will be back on weekly WWE TV during this week’s episode of Smackdown to start the angle.

Wrestlemania 40: WWE Always Has An “Obvious Direction” For Main Event Match

According to what Dave Meltzer has to report on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is building toward a few major title matches for Royal Rumble 2024, and one of the top matches includes Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed Universal Title against Randy Orton. It was also noted that this particular title defense was planned months in advance,

”For the Royal Rumble, while nothing is announced, they seem to be teasing Reigns vs. Orton, Sky vs. Belair and Logan Paul defending the U.S. title against a tournament winner. With the two Rumbles, you probably aren’t having more than three or four other matches so some of that could be for television.

Rollins vs. McIntyre is another match they are building as a major one. Reigns defending on the show was part of the plans for months and he starts back in two weeks on Smackdown.”

Royal Rumble 2024: Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton is in the works for sometimes

Premium Live Event will be taking place on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. While nothing has officially been revealed for the show apart from Cody Rhodes working in the Royal Rumble 2024 match, Roman Reigns working in the PLE seems evident by all means.

WWE also indirectly hinted at his match against Randy Orton by putting the latter one into the Smackdown brand and starting a beef against The Bloodline. With Roman coming back on TV, this week the rivalry will officially begin to set up the title match at Royal Rumble 2024.

Royal Rumble

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)

WWE Premium Live Event

WWE RAW

WWE Royal Rumble

WWE Royal Rumble 2024

WWE Smackdown

Royal Rumble 2024: WWE’s Strategic Plans Revealed For Roman Reigns
Royal Rumble 2024: WWE’s Strategic Plans Revealed For Roman Reigns

Dec 11, 2023, 7:00 PM

WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns To Headline December 15 Episode
WWE Smackdown: Roman Reigns To Headline December 15 Episode

Dec 11, 2023, 2:10 PM

Royal Rumble 2024: Early Favorite Revealed To Win WWE Women’s Rumble Match
Royal Rumble 2024: Early Favorite Revealed To Win WWE Women’s Rumble Match

Dec 7, 2023, 1:48 PM

Plans On Randy Orton On WWE Smackdown Brand After 2023 Return
Plans On Randy Orton On WWE Smackdown Brand After 2023 Return

Dec 5, 2023, 6:50 PM

Roman Reigns To Face Legendary WWE Superstar At Royal Rumble 2024?
Roman Reigns To Face Legendary WWE Superstar At Royal Rumble 2024?

Dec 5, 2023, 6:45 PM

Royal Rumble 2024: Update On Roman Reigns’ Opponent At WWE PLE
Royal Rumble 2024: Update On Roman Reigns’ Opponent At WWE PLE

Dec 4, 2023, 6:31 PM

