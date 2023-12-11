Royal Rumble 2024: WWE’s Strategic Plans Revealed For Roman Reigns

WWE fans are much excited to witness one of the most exciting premium live events of the year in the form of Royal Rumble 2024, early next month. With a new creative team in control of things, WWE management has surprises hidden in their sleeves all the time in recent events. The huge expectation around the show indicates that the top champion will finally return to action on that night.

If recent reports are any indications then Roman Reigns will be defending his undisputed title at Royal Rumble 2024 and WWE has plans set for him on that particular night. For the first time since Crown Jewel, the undisputed champion will be back on weekly WWE TV during this week’s episode of Smackdown to start the angle.

Wrestlemania 40: WWE Always Has An “Obvious Direction” For Main Event Match

According to what Dave Meltzer has to report on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WWE is building toward a few major title matches for Royal Rumble 2024, and one of the top matches includes Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed Universal Title against Randy Orton. It was also noted that this particular title defense was planned months in advance,

”For the Royal Rumble, while nothing is announced, they seem to be teasing Reigns vs. Orton, Sky vs. Belair and Logan Paul defending the U.S. title against a tournament winner. With the two Rumbles, you probably aren’t having more than three or four other matches so some of that could be for television.

Rollins vs. McIntyre is another match they are building as a major one. Reigns defending on the show was part of the plans for months and he starts back in two weeks on Smackdown.”

Royal Rumble 2024: Roman Reigns vs. Randy Orton is in the works for sometimes

Premium Live Event will be taking place on January 27, 2024, at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. While nothing has officially been revealed for the show apart from Cody Rhodes working in the Royal Rumble 2024 match, Roman Reigns working in the PLE seems evident by all means.

WWE also indirectly hinted at his match against Randy Orton by putting the latter one into the Smackdown brand and starting a beef against The Bloodline. With Roman coming back on TV, this week the rivalry will officially begin to set up the title match at Royal Rumble 2024.