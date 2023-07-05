Sportzwiki Wrestling Gossip Galore 2.0: Real Reason Behind Logan Paul & Ricochet’s Backstage Brawl, Two RAW Stars Received Praise Backstage, Multiple Non Title Women’s Matches For Summerslam, And More

There are so many big rumors today that we could not summon all of them in one story so here is the second part of SWGG. In this part we would look at the real reason behind the backstage brawl between Logan Paul and Ricochet after Money in the Bank, which two RAW stars received massive backstage praise, what non title matches are planned for Sumemrslam, and more.

At Money in the Bank, Logan Paul and Ricochet both were involved in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match where both of them showcased excellent performances. However, there was a highflying spot where both of them crashed through a table. It was a high risk maneuver, however, it was not executed properly.

Reports from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio suggest that WWE officials were not pleased with this botch so they booked the post show backstage brawl between the duo to keep the rivalry alive and make it more intense. There are possibilities that they would wrestle in a mega match at Summerslam.

This Monday on RAW, WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley defended her title against former Champion Natalya and it was considered the best match of the night. This was indeed a pay per view standard match and both performers were really amazing in this bout.

According to reports from Fightful Select, this Championship match received massive backstage praise and the officials are “very happy with the gritty nature” since both athletes received “a real beating” during this excellent contest. But we hope this feud ends here for good and Rhea Ripley gets a different opponent.

Multiple matches are already rumored for Summerslam which is the upcoming PLE of WWE and it is scheduled for the 5th of next month. Multiple women’s matches are also heavily rumored for the event, two of them are non title matches and they would follow excellent feuds that would lead up to these matches.

One of the two matches is between Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch where this long running feud is expected to end. The other potential match is between the deadly MMA duo of WWE, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler. They worked as a team till Money in the Bank, but Baszler betrayed Ronda at the event and they are involved in a feud right now which would potentially lead to Summerslam resulting in a mega match.