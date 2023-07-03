Yet again, today’s rumours on wrestling is so heavy that we could not summon all of them in one story so here is the next part of SWGG. In this part we would give a glance on Summerlslam which is the upcoming PLE and the potential main event of the show, is John Cena coming back for full time, did Drew McIntyre signed an extension, and more.

Summerslam is often considered ‘The Biggest Party of the Summer’ and it is the very next PLE of WWE. It is scheduled for the 5th of next month. A number of big matches are already rumored for this big event including some big title defenses and other huge non title matches like Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar.

Sportzwiki Wrestling Gossip Galore 2.0: Summerslam Main Event Potentially Revealed, John Cena Update Following Return, Drew McIntyre Contract Update, And More

But what would be the main event of the show? At this moment, the biggest favorite to feature as the main event of Summerslam would be the WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship match where Roman Reigns would defend his title against the man who pinned him at Money in the Bank, Jey Uso.

Last Saturday at Money in the Bank Jey Uso pinning Roman Reigns was not the only surprise. Former sixteen times WWE World Champion John Cena made his return during the show which was also a big surprise. He was confronted by Grayson Waller whom he ended up beating down.

Roman Reigns Vs. Cody Rhodes Is Heavily Rumoured For Summerslam

Fans have already started to speculate that ‘The Champ’ is back on a full term basis, however, there is a bad news for his fans. According to reports from Fightful Select, there is no creative plans for him. He just appeared because he was shooting for his upcoming film in London and it was just a one match appearance, so you can’t see him very soon.

John Cena was not the only star who returned at Money in the Bank. Former two times WWE World Champion Drew McIntyre also made his return. He confronted Gunther following his successful IC title defence against Matt Riddle. Drew McIntyre lost to Gunther at WrestleMania 39 and he is back to end the story.

Fans are extremely happy with the return of the Scottish Warrior. There had been lots of rumours about Drew being upset with the way he was treated so he did not want to extend the contract. But in spite of his big return last Saturday, he did not extend his contract yet according to PWInsider Elite (via Wrestlingnews.co).