Sportzwiki Wrestling Gossip Galore: Big Plans For Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey Reveals Secret From Money In The Bank, Why Asuka Won Women’s Championship, And More

Today on Sportzwiki Wrestling Gossip Galore (SWGG) we would look at the current big plans WWE has for Drew McIntyre following his recent return, Ronda Rousey unhappy with the changes being made with her Women’s Tag Team Championship match from Money in the Bank, real reason behind Asuka winning Women’s title, and more.

On our first story we look at the potential planning WWE officials had in mind for Drew McIntyre. The Scottish Warrior remained out of action for three months after his defeat at WrestleMania 39. He made his return at Money in the Bank last Saturday and made a challenge to Gunther for the IC title.

According to a recent report from PW Insider, he came to an agreement with WWE on a “strong storyline” before coming back to WWE last Saturday. However, he did not extend his contract yet and it is still expiring earlier next year. We are hoping to see two sides come to an agreement over the extension soon.

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler defended their Women’s Tag Team titles at Money in the Bank against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan. The champions totally dominated the match before Shayna Baszler shocked the entire world when she betrayed her own tag team partner Rousey leading her to get pinned by Liv Morgan in the process.

Drew McIntyre Returned At Money In The Bank

The duo started a feud from RAW last Monday and it is pretty much certain that the duo would have a one on one match at Summerslam. Rousey recently revealed disappointment on her Instagram where she claimed her Tag Team Championship match from Money in the Bank had its time cut three times.

‘The Empress of Tomorrow’ Asuka challenged Bianca Belair for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship at Night of Champions where she shocked the entire world when she ended Bianca’s epic title reign. Later, Charlotte Flair also challenged Asuka for the Women’s title. At this moment, it is three way feud.

Reports from Fightful Select suggested that this feud was planned before Flair’s return last month, “We’re told that the idea was to re-establish Asuka, and have her involved with two top talent chasing her for the title, instead of the other way around to add more intrigue and suspense to the reign.” The site wrote.