Sportzwiki Wrestling Gossip Galore: Big Roman Reigns Plans Revealed, Potential Spoiler On Summerslam, WWE Smackdown Star To Return In The Ring

Today on Sportzwiki Wrestling Gossip Galore (SWGG) we would look at the big plans on Roman Reigns for WrestleMania 40, big wrestler to be a part of Summerslam in a potential big match but not against the star everybody thought he would fight, which WWE star is set to make his in ring return, and more.

WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns is currently involved in a feud with the Usos who are his own cousins. At Money in the Bank last Saturday, he teamed up with Solo Sikoa to take on the Usos which was advertised as the Bloodline Civil War. Jey Uso pinned Roman Reigns in this match and he got pinned for the first time in more than years.

But according to recent reports from Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Roman Reigns would defend the Universal title against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 which would be a rematch from WrestleMania 39. It clearly means that Roman Reigns would not drop the title anytime soon.

Roman is also rumored to defend his title against Jey Uso at Summerslam but now it looks like he is not dropping the title to Jey Uso or anyone else before WrestleMania 40. Some previous rumors suggested that Solo Sikoa is also planned to be Roman’s potential opponent for WrestleMania 40. But at this moment, Cody Rhodes sounds a little more realistic.

Roman Reigns Might Face Cody Rhodes At WrestleMania 40

Internet Megastar Logan Paul wrestled in the men’s Money in the Bank ladder match last Saturday and there are big rumors that he would face LA Knight at Summerslam. However, recent reports from Observer claim that this match is not planned for Summerslam but Logan Paul would definitely be there at Summerslam.

Australian professional wrestler Grayson Waller made his main roster recently after he got drafted to Friday Night Smackdown at WWE Draft 2023. But he is yet to make his in ring debut. Waller was pretty impressive during his spell in the NXT and it always looked like he has a great future in the main roster.

Recently it was confirmed that he was not medically cleared to compete and that was the reason behind his absence from action. Recently, Fightful suggested that Grayson Waller is “set to be cleared” soon for in ring action. Last Saturday, we saw him getting involved in a fight with John Cena. We can expect him to make his in ring return soon.