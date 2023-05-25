Sportzwiki Wrestling Gossip Galore: CM Punk Huge Return Confirmed? More Releases In WWE? Cody Rhodes Big Match, And More

Today on SWGG (Sportzwiki Wrestling Gossip Galore) we would look at the potential return of CM Punk to AEW is confirmed by wrestling pundit, WWE to make more releases and date is confirmed, Cody Rhodes to take part in the Money in the Bank ladder match this July, and more exciting news.

On our first story, we look at the potential return of CM Punk to AEW. There had been a lot of dilemma regarding the return of CM Punk since the day of his absence from AEW. “The Best in the World” received a lot of backstage heat and it was a big doubt for his return. However, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that CM Punk will return to AEW for the premiere episode of Collision on June 17;

“Punk was supposed to be announced at the show. That was the big announcement, was gonna be CM Punk at the upfronts. The star of the show, he was in the graphic, he was the lead in the press release. And then yesterday, WBD was told to remove CM Punk from everything. And they removed him from almost everything. They forgot one link.”

“There were people who had been told yesterday at WBD, scrub him from the thing…there was all kinds of speculation [on] what does this mean. Why did they pull him at the last minute?” Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Newsletter said.

CM Punk To Return To AEW In June 17

According to reports from WrestleVotes, WWE is scheduled to make more budget cuts and there will be “a minor batch of releases” on July 1. A potential scare of more releases was rumoured after the Endeavor deal of WWE. But finally, it looks like it is finally happening in WWE.

WRKD Wrestling suggests that “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes is scheduled to be a part of the Men’s Royal Rumble match of this year. The Money in the Bank PLE of WWE is scheduled for July 1 and the two Money in the Bank matches for the event have already been announced for the event.

Cody Rhodes is currently involved in a feud with Brock Lesnar and the duo is scheduled to meet each other at Night of Champions this Saturday. Cody is also rumoured for many other upcoming feuds and storylines. Clearly, WWE has big plans for the American Nightmare.

