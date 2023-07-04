Today on Sportzwiki Wrestling Gossip Galore, we would look at the potential reason behind John Cena talked about WrestleMania in London at Money in the Bank, what kind of internal trepidation raised after Money in the Bank main event finish, when did Triple H met new talents, and more.

Last Saturday at Money in the Bank PLE, former sixteen times WWE World Champion John Cena made a surprise appearance. He cut a promo mostly to appease the home crowd. At the end of the segment, he got confronted and attacked by Grayson Waller whom he grounded with an AA at the end.

Sportzwiki Wrestling Gossip Galore: Why WrestleMania London Is Pitched By John Cena, Internal Trepidation On MITB Main Event Finish, Triple H Meeting New Talents, And More

During this promo, John Cena teased a possible WrestleMania event for London. But what was the reason behind this? Recent reports from Dave Meltzer suggested that there are some internal planning going on for future to host WrestleMania at London. Needless to say, WrestleMania is the biggest event of WWE.

Meltzer gave two possible reasons behind the potential WrestleMania London. The first one was to make a statement after the immense success of AEW All In’s ticket sale that is scheduled for August. The other reason was to bring influence and demand in London following the success of Clash at the Castle and Backlash.

WrestleMania Might Go To London

Last Saturday at Money in the Bank, the unthinkable happened when Jey Uso shocked the entire world when he pinned Roman Reigns. At Money in the Bank, The Usos took on the team of Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa where the Universal Champion got pinned for the first time since December, 2019.

Recent reports from WrestleVotes claim that the decision to have Roman Reigns was ‘trepidation’ for some ‘high ranking’ person in WWE Creative who believed Roman Reigns should not have been pinned before dropping his Universal Championship, “A strong argument that Reigns shouldn’t be pinned prior to losing the title was present throughout the process.” WrestleVotes wrote on Twitter.

According to reports from BWE, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H met some unnamed talents recently in hope of signing them over the Money in the Bank weekend. BWE also said on Twitter that they have heard a meeting took place too regarding this. So we can expect new signings in WWE soon.