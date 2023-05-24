Sportzwiki Wrestling Gossip Galore: WrestleMania 40 Rumors, Natalya Threatens Rhea Ripley, Smackdown, And More

Today on SWGG (Sportzwiki Wrestling Gossip Galore) we would look at the current rumours going on regarding the main events of WrestleMania 40, the current situation between AEW and CM Punk and his potential return, Natalya issued threat to Rhea Ripley, Vince McMahon made changes on this week’s RAW and more.

According to rumours from WRKD Wrestling, WWE is currently planning a huge main event for WrestleMania 40 where Gunther would battle Cody Rhodes. It is also rumoured that the match would be scheduled for the World Heavyweight Championship. This could definitely be a huge match at WrestleMania 40.

Natalya issued a threat towards the Smackdown Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley when she spoke on Twitter recently, “Just want to get something off my chest that I haven’t been able to stop thinking about, just from the moment that I first got drafted to Raw until now”

“I was so excited. I was excited for a fresh start, and when I went out to save Dana, maybe Rhea was right. Maybe I was trying to save myself. It’s hard to not see comments online, waves and waves of comments that I’ve read on Twitter and people’s podcasts that have talked about it and just saying, ‘Natty’s not on Rhea’s level and she doesn’t have Rhea’s momentum’”

“But I started thinking about it, and I was like, maybe they’re right. Right now, I’m not on Rhea’s level. I don’t have her momentum, and the truth is, I’ve never been a favourite. I’ve never been a favourite, and it’s something I’ve struggled with, and I’ve fought against” she admitted.

“I haven’t lasted this long in WWE by not fighting tooth and nail for every single thing I have because I know that I’ve never been a favourite. Rhea can mock me, she can beat me up, and she might even beat me. But at Night of Champions, I can assure you that she is going to respect me. She’s gonna respect me,” (H/T – Fightful)

Bryan Alvarez recently spoke on Wrestling Observer Online regarding the rumours of Smackdown potentially becoming a three hour show. Bryan Alvarez claimed that WWE had been pushing to make the blur brand show of WWE a three hour show “for years.”