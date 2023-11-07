Stephanie McMahon: Age, Height, Weight, Husband, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Bio

Stephanie McMahon is a retired American Professional wrestler and an American businesswoman. She is the daughter of the former owner of WWE, Vince McMahon. She had been an active professional wrestler during the Attitude Era and even in the Ruthless Aggression Era. She is also pretty famous for being an excellent non wrestling personnel.

Stephanie McMahon Height, Weight, Age & More:

The billed height of Stephanie McMahon is 5’8” and her current billed weight is 143 lbs. The Billion Dollar Princess was born on September 24, 1976 and currently she is 47 year old. She did not remain active as a wrestler in WWE for long but she was pretty famous among the wrestling fans.

Stephanie McMahon Early Life

McMahon was born on September 24, 1976 and currently the former WWE Women’s Champion is 47 year old. Hartford, Connecticut is the place where Stephanie McMahon born. She is the daughter of famous professional wrestling promoters Vince and Linda McMahon. She attended Greenwich Country Day School through her elementary years. She even started in WWE at the age of 13 only as a model for merchandise catalogs.

Stephanie McMahon WWE Debut

McMahon started working in WWE at the age of 13 as a model for merchandise catalogs. She made her WWE debut in 1999. It is said that it was all Vince Russo’s idea. He made her debut as a friendly daughter of her father and she got abducted by the Undertaker. He was playing the Ministry of Darkness character during the time and she attempted to marry her in a dark way but ultimately she got saved by Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Appearances

McMahon started working in WWE at the age of 13 only as a model for merchandise catalogs. Her original WWE debut took place back in 1999 and she started appearing as a non wrestling personnel. Her first appearance was as the lovable innocent daughter of Vince McMahon. Even though she got involved in a very scary storyline with none other than the Undertaker.

The Undertaker was doing the Ministry of Darkness storyline during the time and he abducted Stephanie to marry her. He almost married Stephanie very dark and scary way. But Stone Cold Steve Austin who was having a feud with the Undertaker during the time saved her. That was the early beginning of Stephanie in WWE.

Storyline with Test

Slowly Stephanie was portrayed in an on screen relationship with WWE star Test which led to a feud between him and Stephanie’s brother Shane McMahon. There was even an engagement angle between the duo and it was one of the most entertaining storylines of the time. But slowly Stephanie was stooping towards a bigger and better storyline.

Teaming up with Triple H

Stephanie got involved in a real life relationship with one of the biggest sensations of WWE during the time, Triple H. They started to portray this storyline on screen as well. Triple H and Stephanie started to be shown as an on screen couple. Stephanie used to accompany Triple H and manage him during his matches. Stephanie was one of the best managers at Triple H ever had in his career.

Storylines with Kurt Angle and Chris Jericho

Stephanie also had an excellent feud with Triple H at the end of the Attitude Era. Apart from Triple H, she has also managed the likes of Kurt Angle and Chris Jericho. After she started managing Kurt Angle, he had a feud with Triple H and it was one of the best and rarest heel vs heel feuds in WWE history. Stephanie also played an excellent role in this storyline.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Stephanie McMahon Stephanie McMahon Nick Names The Billion Dollar Princess Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Stephanie McMahon Height 5’8” Stephanie McMahon Weight 143 lbs. Relationship Status Married Stephanie McMahon Net Worth $150 Million Stephanie McMahon Eye Color Blue Hair Color Dark Brown Wrestling Debut 1999 Mentor * Stephanie McMahon Signature Moves Corner foot choke, Slap Finishing Move(s) Pedigree Theme Song / Stephanie McMahon Song / Stephanie McMahon Music Welcome To The Queendom Catchphrases *

Stephanie McMahon Net Worth & Salary

Stephanie is currently not working in WWE but she is one of the richest figures in professional wrestling history. According to reports from various media sources, she has a stunning net worth of $150 million. She was working as the CEO of WWE but she announced her resignation earlier this year in January upon the return of her father. She earned something around $2 million as her salary in WWE when she was active.

Stephanie McMahon Family

Stephanie was born on September 24, 1976 and currently she is 47 year old. She is the daughter of Vince McMahon and Linda McMahon who were famous wrestling promoters. Her brother Shane McMahon was also a famous wrestling figure and had been a professional wrestler. She is married to professional wrestling legend Triple H.

Championships and Accomplishments

Stephanie was not active in the wrestling world for a very long time, and she did not get to win enough championships either. During her time there was not enough option in the form of championships for women to win in the promotion. The only Championship she managed to win was the WWE Women’s Championship and it was during the Attitude Era.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWE Women’s Championship (1 time, inaugural), Slammy Awards (2 times), Vincent J. McMahon Legacy of Excellence Award (2016) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Feud of the Year (2002) vs. Eric Bischoff, Feud of the Year (2013) vs. Daniel Bryan as part of The Authority, Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (2013) as part of The Authority, Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (2014) – with Triple H, Woman of the Year (2000) Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Most Disgusting Promotional Tactic (2001) Comparing Vince McMahon steroid indictment with the September 11 attacks in a promo, Most Disgusting Promotional Tactic (2003) McMahon family all over WWE products, Worst Non-Wrestling Personality (2001–2003), Worst on Interviews (2001–2003), Worst Feud of the Year (2013) – as member of The Authority vs. Big Show Records One time WWE Women’s Champion

Personal life & Lifestyle

Stephanie McMahon is a supporter of the Republican which is a political party in The United States of America. She even donated $2,700 to former New Jersey governor Chris Christie’s 2016 presidential campaign along with her husband Triple H who is currently working as the Head of Creative of WWE.

Personal Information Table

Stephanie McMahon Real Name / Full Name Stephanie Marie McMahon Birth Date September 24, 1976 Stephanie McMahon Age 47 Relationship Status Married Zodiac Sign Libra Birthplace Hartford, Connecticut Nationality American Hometown Hartford, Connecticut School/College/University Boston University Educational Qualification Bachelor of Science in Communications Religion Christianity Stephanie McMahon Ethnicity White Current Residence Weston, Connecticut Hobbies Doing Yoga, Listening to rock music Stephanie McMahon Tattoo *

Stephanie McMahon Movies and TV Shows

Stephanie McMahon never appeared in any movies but she has appeared on multiple television series as a guest star. She has appeared on famous television series like The Howard Stern Show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Opie and Anthony, The Weakest Link etc. She also appeared on the season five finale of MTV’s Punk’d along with Stacie Keibler.

Stephanie McMahon Husband

Stephanie is married to professional wrestling legend and future WWE Hall of Famer Triple H. They dated each other throughout the Attitude Era of WWE and got married in 2003. Together the wrestling couple has three daughters. Triple H is one of the biggest legends of WWE history and he has been a 14 times WWE World Champion.

In Ring and Post Attitude Era Career

WWE Women’s Champion

Apart from being a manager, Stephanie also had a short and successful wrestling career. In February 2000, she challenged Jacqueline for the WWE Women’s Championship and she defeated Jacqueline to win the Championship. She had been an excellent heel champion and kept on carrying the championship for five long months.

In August she dropped the Championship to Lita in an episode of Monday Night RAW and it was a really high voltage match. The Rock was the special guest referee of this match. Lita is considered one of the biggest rivals of Stephanie’s career. Before WrestleMania X-Seven, she also had a feud with Trish Stratus. This feud was also pretty entertaining.

General Manager of Smackdown

After the end of the Attitude Era, WWE moved on into a new era called the Ruthless Aggression Era and this new era also brought the first ever brand extension. SmackDown and RAW were started to be treated as two different brands with two separate rosters. Stephanie started to work as the General Manager of Smackdown.

She was also competing in ring but very rarely. In 2003 she had a feud with the former WWE Women’s Champion. She also had a feud with her own father Vince McMahon on the same year. It was the first ever father vs daughter feud in WWE history. She is considered one of the best General Managers of Smackdown history.

Recent Days

After her defeat against her father at the No Mercy event of 2003, she stopped working regularly in WWE. She made some sporadic appearances after that. Once again she became a regular part of a storyline during the Authority vs. Daniel Bryan storyline in 2013 and she also had an excellent feud with Brie Bella in 2014. She even returned to in ring action at SummerSlam by defeating Brie Bella.

Iconic Quotes From Stephanie McMahon

“Once I graduated college, I did a couple of different sort of unique internship positions, if you will. I spent three months in my mother’s office, who was then the CEO of our company, and I really got to just sit in every meeting that she had, and I would write down questions on a yellow legal pad.”

“A lot of people know about the power of the WWE brand. We’re in 145 countries in 30 different languages. We reach about 650 million households worldwide on a global weekly basis. But what they don’t know about WWE is that we use all of that power to give back to the community through events like Hurricane Sandy Relief.”

“I think it’s one of the secret sauces to our success, if you will, is that our fans are a part of our show. They engage, they chant, they cheer, they boo. There’s a problem when they don’t react. So, in essence, every live event is like a focus group. So we are getting that real-time feedback from them in the arena.”

“It’s very important that you tell someone when you are being bullied – someone that you trust. You should never be quiet when you are being bullied or when you see someone being bullied. It’s so important to stand up and say something.”

“A lot of brands just push messages out on social media, but that’s not what social is about. Social is about engaging. It’s about a conversation. It’s about listening and then responding. It’s an ongoing conversation with our fan base.”

“The strategy is obviously a business decision to have limited advertising on the WWE Network. We want subscribers to know that there won’t be commercial breaks during scheduled programming, so your shows won’t be interrupted.”

“I think I have let ego get in the way sometimes – the pendulum swung pretty strongly. I was maybe a little overconfident at one point in my time, and then I went way the other way and thought I wasn’t capable of anything.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Stephanie McMahon

Stephanie did not have a very long career in WWE but she did have some excellent feuds. She was only active during the Attitude Era and a short period of time during the Ruthless Aggression Era. But one of the latest feuds she had was against Brie Bella and she even faced her at SummerSlam 2014. Stephanie picked up the victory in this match after Nikki Bella betrayed her own sister.

During the early days of her in ring career, she had feuds with the likes of Trish Stratus and Lita. Her feud with Lita is still remembered to this date. During the Ruthless Aggression Era, she had a feud with Sable which was also pretty good. But the most important feud of her career was against her own father Vince McMahon.

Stephanie McMahon Injury

Stephanie did not have a very long wrestling career and injuries did not have been a big barrier in her wrestling career. Even though she always had ankle issues. Earlier this year she went through a surgery and here is what she posted about it on Twitter, “Busy week! Thank you Dr. Waldrop, @AndrewsSportMed and the Orthopaedic Center Staff for fixing my ankle! And to Kevin Wilk @ChampionSportsM for already getting me started on rehab! (And of course to my amazing caregiver @TripleH) #RoadtoRecovery.”

Other Details

Stephanie has appeared in multiple WWE video games as playable characters. Her first appearance in a video game was in WWF WrestleMania 2000. Since then she has appeared in almost all the WWE video games until WWE 2K23 which is the latest installment in the WWE video game series. She is one of the most consistent stars in WWE video game series.

Stephanie McMahon Salary $2 million Brand Endorsements * Sponsors * Charity Komen, the Special Olympics, and the Make-A-Wish Foundation

Social Media Accounts

Stephanie McMahon is active on Twitter and Instagram from verified accounts. Her verified Twitter account has a total following of 3.2 million and her Instagram has a following of 2.3 million. Here are links of his social media accounts where you can follow her. Stephanie McMahon Twitter, Stephanie McMahon Instagram.

Stephanie McMahon Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % WWE 3 (37.50%) 1 (12.50%) 4 (50.00%) WWF 9 (52.94%) 1 (5.88%) 7 (41.18%) TOTAL 12 (48.00%) 2 (8.00%) 11 (44.00%)

Stephanie McMahon Manager

Stephanie never worked alongside any manager in WWE but she herself had been a very successful manager for many wrestlers. She started her managerial career as the manager of Triple H. Later she managed the likes of Kurt Angle and Chris Jericho. She will always be considered one of the best managers in WWE history.

