Bio

Stone Cold Steve Austin is an American Professional wrestler who worked in various professional wrestling promotions but got his ultimate same from WWE mostly during the famous Attitude Era of the promotion. He is a multi times world champion of WWE and definitely one of the biggest names of the promotion.

Stone Cold Steve Austin Height, Weight, Age & More:

Austin’s billed height in WWE is 6’2″ and he weighs 252 lbs. He was often regarded as the Bionic Redneck and he had excellent appeal in his physique which was definitely ideal for a professional wrestler. The Rattle Snake was born on December 18, 1964, and he is currently 58 year old.

Stone Cold Steve Austin: Age, Height, Weight, Wife, Net Worth, Family, Injury Details, Tattoo, and Other Unknown Facts

Stone Cold Steve Austin Early Life

Austin was born on December 18, 1964. Austin, Texas was where Stone Cold Steve Austin born. His parents got divorced when he was around one year old and he lived with his mother who moved to Edna, Texas with her new husband Ken Williams in 1968. Austin legally adopted his stepfather’s surname.

Who is Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin is one of the most famous wrestlers in WWE history. He is an American Professional wrestler who worked through the Attitude Era which is considered one of the best time periods in professional wrestling history. Austin was one of the biggest faces of the time and at the age of 58 he is retired from in ring action right now.

Stone Cold Steve Austin WWE Debut

Austin made his WWE debut in January 1996 under the ring name of the Ringmaster. He actually wrestled his first match on December 1995 which got aired on television in January 1996. He made his debut as a heel and started to work as a member of the Million Dollar Corporation led by Ted DiBiase.

Professional Wrestling Career

Early Days

Austin made his professional wrestling debut back in 1989 and worked on various wrestling promotions including the likes of Continental Wrestling Association, and United States Wrestling Association. He won multiple prestigious championships from various promotions at a very young age.

WCW Move

In 1991, he got a big call when he got to sign a professional contract with WWE. He worked in WCW till the end of 1995. He had been treated as a mid card in WCW and he was one of the rising stars of the promotions. He won multiple championships in WCW including the likes of WCW World Television Championship and the WCW United States Heavyweight Championship, even though that was not all.

In late 1995, Vince McMahon brought him to WWE for the first time. The promotion always had big plans for him. McMahon loved to bring talents from WCW and make them stars. Austin was no exception. He made his television debut in early 1996 and he became a member of the Million Dollar Corporation led by Ted DiBiase.

WWE Debut

During his early days, he had been addressed as The Ringmaster. Later he got the name Steve Austin which became Stone Cold Steve Austin. WWE always had big plans for him which became pretty clear when he won the King of the Ring tournament of 1996. It was one of his early successes in WWE. He was also doing a fabulous job.

Feud with Bret Hart

Austin’s success continued as he won the Royal Rumble match of 1997. But the storyline had something else planned as Austin did not get the opportunity to face the WWE Champion at WrestleMania 13, in fact, WWE decided to continue his feud with Bret Hart and the duo faced each other at WrestleMania 13 in a submission match.

This was the biggest turning point of Austin’s career. He walked into the match as a heel and walked out of it as a babyface. His struggle while being locked into the Sharpshooter of Bret Hart won the hearts of millions of fans. He might have lost the match but he won the support of the fans. It was the ultimate beginning of his main event push.

Slowly WWE focused on the legendary rivalry between Austin and Vince McMahon. This feud is still considered one of the best feuds in professional wrestling history. It completely changed the wrestling business forever. But WWE did not rush on anything before making Austin the WWE World Champion.

Professional Information Table

Ring Name Stone Cold Steve Austin Stone Cold Steve Austin Nick Names The Rattle Snake, Austin 3:16, The Bionic Redneck Profession(s) Professional Wrestler Stone Cold Steve Austin Height 6’2” Stone Cold Steve Austin Weight 252 lbs. Relationship Status Married Stone Cold Steve Austin Net Worth $45 Million Stone Cold Steve Austin Eye Color Blue Hair Color Bald Wrestling Debut 1989 Stone Cold Steve Austin Mentor * Signature Moves Lou Thesz Press, Texas Cloverleaf, Mudhole Stomp, Pointed elbow drop, Kick to the Groin Finishing Move(s) Stunner Theme Song / Stone Cold Steve Austin Song / Stone Cold Steve Austin Music I Won’t Do What You Tell Me Catchphrases What?, Give me a Hell Yeah

Stone Cold Steve Austin Net Worth & Salary

Austin is indeed one of the richest stars in professional wrestling today. Sportskeeda reports that Austin’s current net worth is somewhere around $45 million. Even though The Rattle Snake is retired from in ring action, he receives compensation of $3 million according to reports from Sportskeeda.

Stone Cold Steve Austin Family

Austin currently lives in Nevada with his fourth wife Kristin Austin. He has children from his previous marriage with Lady Blossom who was a WWE valet. He had a difficult time with her previous wife Debra Marshall and he was accused for domestic violence. Right now, Austin has lived with her current wife Kristin for fourteen long years and they are still living peacefully.

Championships and Accomplishments

Austin has won multiple prestigious championships throughout his professional wrestling career. He won big championships before joining any major promotions, after he joined WCW, he won multiple prestigious titles in the promotion, and after joining WWE, he became a top star and one multiple World Championships.

Championships and Accomplishments Table

Championships and Accomplishments / Trophy (WWE) WWF Championship (6 times), WWF Intercontinental Championship (2 times), WWF Tag Team Championship (4 times) – with Shawn Michaels (1), Dude Love (1), The Undertaker (1), and Triple H (1), Million Dollar Championship (1 time), King of the Ring (1996), Royal Rumble (1997, 1998, 2001), Fifth Triple Crown Champion, Slammy Award (2 times), WWE Hall of Fame (Class of 2009) Awards & Achievements (Outside WWE) Cauliflower Alley Club – Iron Mike Mazurki Award (2012), Guinness World Records – World record: Most wins of the WWE Royal Rumble (3 times), International Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2022, Pro Wrestling Illustrated – Feud of the Year (1998, 1999) vs. Vince McMahon, Match of the Year (1997) vs. Bret Hart in a submission match at WrestleMania 13, Most Hated Wrestler of the Year (2001), Most Popular Wrestler of the Year (1998), Rookie of the Year (1990), Wrestler of the Year (1998, 1999, 2001), Ranked No. 1 of the top 500 singles wrestlers in the PWI 500 in 1998 and 1999, Ranked No. 19 of the top 500 singles wrestlers of the PWI Years in 2003, Ranked No. 50 of the top 100 tag teams of the PWI Years with Brian Pillman in 2003, Stanley Weston Award (2019) Professional Wrestling Hall of Fame – Class of 2016 TWA Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Rod Price, WCW World Television Championship (2 times), WCW United States Heavyweight Championship (2 times), WCW World Tag Team Championship (1 time) – with Brian Pillman, Wrestling Observer Newsletter – Best Box Office Draw (1998, 1999), Best Brawler (2001), Best Gimmick (1997, 1998), Best Heel (1996), Best on Interviews (1996–1998, 2001), Best Non-Wrestler (2003) Feud of the Year (1997) vs. The Hart Foundation, Feud of the Year (1998, 1999) vs. Vince McMahon, Match of the Year (1997) vs. Bret Hart in a submission match at WrestleMania 13, Most Charismatic (1997, 1998), Rookie of the Year (1990), Tag Team of the Year (1993) with Brian Pillman as The Hollywood Blonds Worst Worked Match of the Year (1991) with Terrance Taylor vs. Bobby Eaton and P. N. News in a Scaffold match at The Great American Bash, Wrestler of the Year (1998), Wrestling Observer Newsletter Hall of Fame (Class of 2000) Records Only wrestler to win three Royal Rumble match

Personal life & Lifestyle

Austin’s third wife was Debra Marshall and the wrestling duo had a difficult relationship as in 2002, Debra accused her husband for domestic violence. Austin had to face consequences for these accusations. On the same year, Debra filed for divorce against Austin and it was finalized by February, 2003.

Stone Cold Steve Austin cars – Austin has a total of eight cars according to reports. A 1988 Dodge Ramcharger worth $14,190, 1995 Ford Bronco worth $23,654, 2003 Chevrolet Silverado Z71 worth $32,060, 1974 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 worth $35,000, Jeep Wrangler 4×4 worth Jeep Wrangler 4×4, 2016 Range Rover worth $84,190, Monster Truck worth $150,000, and McLaren 720s worth $299,000.

Personal Information Table

Stone Cold Steve Austin Real Name / Full Name Steven James Anderson Stone Cold Steve Austin Birth Date December 18, 1964 Stone Cold Steve Austin Age 58 Relationship Status Married Stone Cold Steve Austin Zodiac Sign Sagittarius Stone Cold Steve Austin Birthplace Austin, Texas Stone Cold Steve Austin Nationality American Stone Cold Steve Austin Hometown Austin, Texas School/College/University Edna High School, Wharton County Junior College, University of North Texas Educational Qualification Full Scholasrship Stone Cold Steve Austin Religion Christianity Stone Cold Steve Austin Ethnicity White Stone Cold Steve Austin Current Residence Nevada Stone Cold Steve Austin Hobbies Collecting antiques, hosting, Watching American football Stone Cold Steve Austin Tattoo ‘Longhorn Bull Skull’ tattoo on his left leg, Skull Tattoo on the inside of his left leg, Small Design Tattoo on right ankle

Stone Cold Steve Austin Movies and TV Shows

Austin tried his luck on the acting career as well besides his wrestling career. But unlike his on screen rival The Rock, he could not be as successful in the acting world as he is in the wrestling world. The first movie he appeared in on the lead role was The Condemned. In spite of being an ambitious project, it failed. Austin appeared in some more movies and TV shows, but it did not work.

Stone Cold Steve Austin Wife

The former six times WWE World Champion got married four times. His first marriage was with Kathryn Burrhus whom he married in 1990 but got divorced in 1992. While being married to Burrhus, Austin got into a relationship with Lady Blossom who was a valet in WCW. They lived together for seven years and got divorced in 1999. In 2000, he married another wrestling valet that was Debra Marshall. They got in 2003. He married again in 2009 with Kristin Austin and they are still together.

Rise of Stone Cold Steve Austin

First WWE Championship Win

He won the Royal Rumble match in 1998 once again and this time he got the opportunity to face the world champion of WWE on the main event of WrestleMania 14. The Austin-McMahon feud was peaking up during the time. On the main event of WrestleMania 14 he faced Shawn Michaels for the WWE championship. He won this match and this was his first World Championship win in WWE.

Austin – McMahon

The Attitude Era was at its peak during the time. Some of the other rising stars were becoming big threat for the title. Austin had multiple feuds with some of the rising stars and all of them were for the title. But the biggest rivalry he had was against Vince McMahon himself and it continued for years. It definitely was one of the most entertaining feud look for every week.

Austin – Rock

By the early 1999, another iconic rivalry of Austin started and this time it was against The People’s Champion The Rock. Austin vs. The Rock went on to become one of the feuds in professional wrestling history. Much like Austin – McMahon, Austin – Rock was also a feud that revolutionized professional wrestling.

By the end of 1999, Austin’s neck injury returned and it kept him out of action for nearly a year. He returned to action in mid 2000 and had various feuds starting with Rikishi. In 2001, he won the Royal Rumble match for a record third time and defeated The Rock on the main event of WrestleMania 17 or X-Seven. On the same event, he shook hands with McMahon and turned heel.

On the same year, WWE booked the WWE vs. Alliance storyline where Austin stood on the side of The Alliance. This decision received massive criticism from the fans but the intention of WWE was pretty clear; WWE wanted to build Austin – Rock angle here as well since they trusted their own talents over the WCW wrestlers.

Post Attitude Era

After this Alliance storyline, Austin was focusing more on non title feuds. At WrestleMania X8 he faced Scott Hall, and throughout the year he remained inactive. In 2003 he made his return again but a defeat against the Rock at WrestleMania 19 turned out to be his retirement match. The whole world was stunned by this shocking turn of events.

Injury – Retirement

Unfortunately the neck injury of Austin returned again. In spite of retiring from in ring action, he kept on appearing on non wrestling roles like working as the co General Manager of Monday Night RAW. But this storyline only remained active for a couple of years and ultimately he had to go off television. However he kept on making sporadic appearances.

Dream Return

In 2022, he surprised the whole world when he returned to in ring action for one last match. The fans had to wait for 19 long years to see their favorite wrestler in the ring once again. It was at WrestleMania 38, where he went one on one with one of his biggest fans, Kevin Owens. It was a decent match but ultimately it turned out to be his last match. There is no confirmation whether he would ever return to in ring action again.

Iconic Quotes from Stone Cold Steve Austin

“My run cannot be touched. If you want to talk about longevity, you can speak the name Hogan. If you want to talk about white-hot, selling tickets, and taking the business to a height it’s never been – and, with a hell of a supporting cast, I might add – you’re talking about Stone Cold Steve Austin.”

“A lot of people say, ‘What set the Attitude Era up?’ or, ‘What started the Attitude Era?’ To me – and I was allegedly the leader of it – sports entertainment, pro wrestling, whatever you want to call it has always had an attitude. So, why that particular generation got labeled, I don’t know.”

“I got pile drived in ’96 or ’97 and was a quadriplegic for about a minute and a half. I couldn’t move anything. It was in the Meadowlands at a pay per view with a million or two people watching, and I couldn’t move. That cost me a surgery, but I healed pretty quickly, so that was probably my worst day at the office.”

“When I see things through my eyes, I don’t want to ever just be really negative towards someone’s performance. There are many ways to skin a cat. Sometimes I watch the guys, and they’re doing different things than I would have done, but I don’t ever want to be too critical.”

“When Savage died, that was hard on me. I didn’t even hardly know Randy, but I just turned 51 this past December, and he was 58 when he died. I’m like, ‘Hey man, just because I’m in that line of work, do I have an expiration date? Am I supposed to go?’ I always wonder, but I don’t harbor it.”

“People go into that arena, and they know the fix is in. They know what pro wrestling or sports entertainment is. That being said, they want it executed to the highest level so that they can suspend their disbelief and buy in, and so, in a world of make believe, you make people believe in you. It’s as real as it can be.”

Notable Feuds and Rivalries of Stone Cold Steve Austin

Austin has a many big feud throughout his career. In spite of having a comparatively short career he had some big feuds. Arguably the biggest feud of his career and the best feud in the history of pro wrestling has got to be against Vince McMahon. Not only it revolutionized professional wrestling but it also helped to WWE to conquer the world.

Another huge feud he had was against the Rock. It was also one of the best feuds in the history of pro wrestling. This was the only time in the history of wrestling when two megastars had battled each other. It was one of the biggest attractions of the time and definitely a big reason for WWE beating WCW. Austin also had other big rivals throughout the time like The Undertaker, Kane, Triple H, and more.

Stone Cold Steve Austin Injury

Austin had to suffer multiple injuries throughout his career and injuries have been the biggest reason behind he had to leave wrestling at a very young age. At SummerSlam 1997, he suffered a neck injury while having a match against Owen Hart. This injury kept on coming back and it literally killed his career after six years.

Other Details

In 2002, Vince McMahon was pushing Brock Lesnar to the sky and he wanted all the big names from the Attitude Era to provide a push to The Next Big Thing. When he wanted Austin to give him the push, he declined, and he was so angry that he walked out of WWE. Later he revealed that he wanted to give him a proper push and he did not want to lose to Lesnar in any random match on free television.

Stone Cold Steve Austin Salary $3m Brand Endorsements Broken Skull IPA Sponsors * Charity Various Charities

Social Media Accounts

Austin is active on Twitter and Instagram with his verified accounts. His verified account on Twitter has a total follower of 4.6 million followers and he has a total following of 5.9 million people on his verified Instagram account. To stay in touch with the Rattle Snake, click on these links; Stone Cole Steve Austin Twitter, Stone Cold Steve Austin Instagram.

Win Loss Record

Promotion Win % Draw % Loss % ECW 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) 2 (100.00%) NJPW 2 (40.00%) 0 (0.00%) 3 (60.00%) USWA 1 (25.00%) 1 (25.00%) 2 (50.00%) WCW 54 (44.26%) 17 (13.93%) 51 (41.80%) WCWA 1 (25.00%) 1 (25.00%) 2 (50.00%) WWE 8 (80.00%) 1 (10.00%) 1 (10.00%) WWF 263 (63.99%) 38 (9.25%) 110 (26.76%) WWF/USWA 1 (100.00%) 0 (0.00%) 0 (0.00%) TOTAL 330 (59.03%) 58 (10.38%) 171 (30.59%)

Stone Cold Steve Austin Manager

Austin relied on managers only during the early days of his WWE career. Once he became Stone Cold Steve Austin and the biggest deal of the promotion, he walked alone and did not seek help from anyone until 2001. He was managed by the members of the Million Dollar Corporation during his early WWE career when he used to be addressed as the Ringmaster.

FAQS

Q. When did Stone Cold Steve Austin start wrestling?

A. Stone Cold Steve Austin started working in 1989

Q. How tall is Stone Cold Steve Austin in feet?

A. Stone Cold Steve Austin is 6’2” tall in feet

Q. Who is Stone Cold Steve Austin manager?

A. Stone Cold Steve Austin did not have any regular manager

Q. What is current Stone Cold Steve Austin song?

A. Stone Cold Steve Austin uses the song ‘I Won’t Do What You Tell Me’

Q. Who is Stone Cold Steve Austin mother?

A. Stone Cold Steve Austin’s mother was Beverly Harrison

Q. Who is Stone Cold Steve Austin father?

A. Stone Cold Steve Austin’s father was Ken Williams

Q. Who is currently Stone Cold Steve Austin girlfriend?

A. Stone Cold Steve Austin is currently married to Kristin Austin since 2009

Q. Who is Stone Cold Steve Austin brother?

A. Stone Cold Steve Austin has three brothers, Scott, Kevin, and Jeff

Q. How much is Stone Cold Steve Austin worth?

A. Stone Cold Steve Austin’s net worth is something around $45m

Q. How many times Stone Cold Steve Austin won the WWE World title?

A. Stone Cold Steve Austin had been a six times WWE World Champion

Q. How many Stone Cold Steve Austin won the Royal Rumble match?

A. Austin won three Royal Rumble matches (1997, 1998, 2001)

Q. When did Stone Cold Steve Austin win his first WWE World title?

A. Austin won his first World title at WrestleMania XIV by defeating Shawn Michaels.