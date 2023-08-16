Former two times WWE world champion Drew McIntyre took a two month long absence after his WrestleMania 39 defeat at the hands of Gunther. He made his return at Money in the Bank and confronted Gunther to challenge for the WWE Intercontinental Championship again. He got the opportunity to challenge the Ring General at SummerSlam for the title.

Once again, Gunther managed to beat Drew McIntyre. It was pretty disappointing for his fans to see their hero losing again and again. He was absent from last week’s RAW but this week he made his return to the Monday night show of WWE once again and he teamed up with Matt Riddle. The Tag Team was victorious on a tag team action at RAW last night.

Strategic Move: WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks Drew McIntyre Should Consider Another WWE Hiatus

There was an indication of Drew McIntyre turning heel at the end but no such thing happened. However, there is such an indication for the future. WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently talked about Drew McIntyre on his 83 Weeks Podcast where he said that he should remain absent after his SummerSlam defeat for some more time. Here is what he had to say;

“I’m still a fan of good professional wrestling when I forget that I’m watching professional wrestling and those moments are few and far between. GUNTHER delivered, oh, he made me believe like if I was walking down the street and I saw GUNTHER walking towards me, I’d probably cross the street just in case I bumped into him by accident.

Drew McIntyre Was In Action This Monday On RAW

“I mean, this guy looks, he just right out of central casting and his work is believable, man. This guy’s, I don’t know, we’ll see where he goes. But if he doesn’t end up being a huge star in five or 10, yeah, three to five years, I’ll be shocked. I mean, he’s already A big star, by the way. He’s already a big star.”

“Haven’t thought about it until this question, but the first thing I would do if I was challenged by that if I didn’t already have a plan for Drew, I’d give him a rest. I’d separate him for a little while. Let the absence be a factor. Kick in just a little bit. Bring him back in a couple of months. Because by that time, the audience will have completely forgotten all about this loss.

“And it really won’t matter because so much will have happened between the loss last night or whenever it was Saturday night and, three months from now or four months from now, bring him back because he has all the ingredients. It’s right there. He’s got the look, the ability, the charisma, the uniqueness. He’s a unique character. and you could probably repackage him and reinsert him in anything that you wanted to and not skip a beat.”

Majority of fans wanted Drew to turn heel and win the World Heavyweight Championship. This would finally start a dream feud with Seth Rollins for the title. This would definitely be a dream feud and everybody would love it. But we are afraid that he would not be given anything before he extends his current WWE contract which is still set to expire in early 2024.

