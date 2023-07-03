SummerSlam is considered the biggest party of the summer and it is one of the major events of WWE. This year WWE is going to celebrate its 36th annual event SummerSlam which is definitely going to be a huge event with some exciting matches that are already being heavily rumored for it. Let us see what are the matches that might take place at SummerSlam.

WWE Universal Heavyweight Championship – Roman Reigns vs Jey Uso – This match is almost certain after the huge shocker from Money in the Bank last Saturday. Jey Uso finally pinned Roman Reigns after remaining unpinned for three and a half years. This mega match was already rumored before, and after Money in the Bank, it looks pretty much confirmed.

Summerslam 2023: Predicting the Six Matches That Are Virtually Guaranteed to Happen

WWE Intercontinental Championship – Gunther vs. Drew McIntyre – This Mega match is also pretty much confirmed after Money in the Bank. Drew McIntyre made his return to WWE after three long months. Before taking the leave he was involved in a feud with Gunther and he got pinned by the Ring General at WrestleMania 39. Fans were expecting to see him competing for the World Heavyweight Championship, but the Scottish Warrior challenging for the IC title would be equally exciting.

WWE Women’s Championship – Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair – Among the two Women’s championships of WWE, the one on SmackDown is definitely better managed. We are watching a three way feud for the title after quite a long time. The original plan is definitely to build a feud between Charlotte Flair and Bianca Belair, and this triple threat match would be the first step towards it.

Six Matches Are Heavily Rumored For Summerslam

Brock Lesnar vs. Cody Rhodes – This match is also pretty much confirmed to be happening. It might not have been booked officially yet but all the major sources claimed that this match is happening at SummerSlam. This would be the third and last installment of this feud there are also heavy rumors that this would be a Bull Rope Match.

Ronda Rousey vs. Shayna Baszler – This do was working as a Tag Team until Money in the Bank. They were even holding the Women’s Tag Team championships. But Shayna Baszler betrayed Ronda Rousey at the event and she beat her down. Surely they have a match planned between these two for the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch – This is also a pretty long running feud and it is expected to be continued till the Biggest Party of the Summer. The first installment of this feud took place at Night of Champions where Trish Stratus earned the surprising victory. Both of these wrestlers were involved in the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match and we got to see a good continuation of this feud during this match too. We are hoping to see the conclusion of it by this August.

There would definitely be some other matches like the World Heavyweight Championship match but it is still not confirmed who would be the Challenger for Seth Rollins’ title. Austin Theory might also defend his United States Championship against Sheamus. There might also be a Women’s World Championship match, but only if WWE gets to book this title properly.