Survivor Series 2023: Big Reunion To Happen At November WWE PLE

With The Bloodline and Judgment Day teasing to come on the same page, WWE Universe already got a preview of Survivor Series 2023. The November premium live event has been confirmed to bring back the WarGames match which needs groups to act as a cohesive unit. With WWE’s top heels being together, two of the all-time greats may be needed to stop them.

Ringside News previously reached out to ask about the current plans for Survivor Series 2023 and whether the double-caged match will return or not. They were told that the company would host the match and that the creative team is yet to reach a decision on who will be in that match. Then on this past week’s Smackdown, we got to witness which two teams might want to lock horns inside the WarGames structure.

On Smackdown, LA Knight defeated Jimmy Uso via Disqualification in the main event after Solo Sikoa interfered and attacked Knight. John Cena then ran out to make the save for Knight. The Judgment Day came out to stand by The Bloodline hinting that Roman Reigns might have approved the union move. This eventually led Jey Uso and Cody Rhodes to join the babyface side.

Randy Orton to return at Survivor Series 2023?

Now, one more name is being rumored to join the babyface side led by John Cena in time for Survivor Series 2023 and that’s none other than Randy Orton. According to insider source BWE, Cena may make a call to a friend in late November to even the numbers game which has sparked speculation about Orton possibly making his return to the ring at the November PLE.

Orton returning to the ring at Survivor Series 2023 and going after The Bloodline makes sense, as the latter faction took him out when he was last seen on television. That was back in May 2022 as he was written off WWE programming after a vicious storyline assault led by Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos.

Plus, Randy Orton has had tons of moments in this particular PLE over the years which is why WWE would want to gift him another such moment at Survivor Series 2023. With that, the hiatus of the top WWE Superstar for more than one and a half years will also come to an end in a big way.