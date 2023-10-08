The Rock’s Possible Role Revealed At WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

The Rock and his in-ring return at Wrestlemania has been a talking point for the WWE Universe for quite some time. After a wait of more than three years, the chances are likely that WWE could finally secure the megastar to make the anticipated match against Roman Reigns happening at the Biggest Event of them All as he recently made a return to Smackdown TV.

Since then, a lot of speculations have been heard about The Rock and his future plans with the WWE which included appearing at the final PLE before Wrestlemania 40. This will be the 2024 edition of Elimination Chamber at Perth’s Optus Stadium which recently reached 80,000 pre-registrations in just 48 hours, essentially signaling that WWE will provide a sell-out crowd while visiting Australia.

To meet the expectations of the WWE Universe in Australia in a huge stadium, the company will need some bigger names onboard and The Rock is one of those. According to the previous reports from The West Australian, there are talks of The People’s Champion wrestling at this event, to set up his match against Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns in the main event of WrestleMania 40.

WWE Found Quick Replacement For Trish Stratus After Feud With Becky Lynch Was Over

The Rock to be a referee or a host at WWE Elimination Chamber 2024

Xero News provided an update regarding The Rock’s possible appearance at Elimination Chamber which should be in a non-physical capacity. The source noted how the Hollywood star would be booked in a host or guest referee’s role,

“A source states if Rock works Chamber, it is likely in a Host or Special Guest Referee role. He would only wrestle at WrestleMania. Roman’s WrestleMania opponent is meant to be set at Chamber.”

Update On WWE Smackdown Leaving Friday Nights With A New TV Deal In 2024

Elimination Chamber 2024 will air in Australian prime time meaning that it begins at 6 AM ET and 3 AM PT in the United States on Saturday, February 24th. WWE has already announced that the Hall of Famer The Undertaker will be traveling to Australia during that tour to host the 1 Deadman Show this February which also leaves the chance to see him at the PLE, as well.

Time will tell if The Rock joins his former rival for the PLE. The last time he worked an Elimination Chamber event was in 2013, where he defeated CM Punk in the main event to retain the WWE Championship.