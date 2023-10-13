Survivor Series 2023: Ex World Champion Expected To Return Before WWE PLE

Survivor Series 2023 is going to be the final WWE Premium Live Event of the year which culminates in Chicago in the last week of November. Given this is one of the big four WWE events of the year, it’s easy to assume that some big bookings will be reserved for the show alongside some big returns. CM Punk is being speculated to have a homecoming as well as Randy Orton.

Additionally, a former women’s champion is rumored to be back in time for Survivor Series 2023 to be a part of the PLE. According to reports of Xero News, Bianca Belair is scheduled to return to WWE programming in time for the final WWE Network Specials of the year.

Crown Jewel 2023: World Heavyweight Title Match Announced For WWE PLE

There’s no confirmed update on whether she’s scheduled to be on this Friday night’s Smackdown but the source noted that as of last Monday night, the place was to have her back within Survivor Series 2023,

“Bianca Belair will be returning to WWE SmackDown in time for Survivor Series. As of Monday, she wasn’t factored into Crown Jewel plans, so unless we get a shock return this Friday on SmackDown, it’s looking like we will see her on a PLE in Chicago.”

Update On CM Punk’s Homecoming At WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE

Survivor Series 2023: Bianca Belair vs. IYO SKY feud to begin?

Bianca Belair hurt her knee in a kayfabe manner during the Triple Threat Match for the WWE Women’s Championship against Asuka and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2023. Belair still pulled off the championship win that night to become a three-time champion with that injured shoulder and become the new WWE Women’s Champion. But a heartbreak was waiting for her after the match.

Just a few minutes later, IYO SKY successfully cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to take the title away from Belair. Then on the August 18 episode of SmackDown, Belair was assaulted by Damage CTRL backstage, to further damage Belair’s already hurt knee to write her off TV. So, it’s safe to assume that Belair is coming to seek redemption against SKY whenever she returns before Survivor Series 2023.

Ringside News has previously reached out to its sources to ask about the current plans for Survivor Series 2023 and they confirmed that the WarGames Match is returning as one of the headliners of the night. No update has been given on the men’s or women’s title matches scheduled for the PLE.