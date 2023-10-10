Crown Jewel 2023: World Heavyweight Title Match Announced For WWE PLE

Within four weeks, WWE will present its next premium live event outing in the form of Crown Jewel 2023 on the soil of Saudi Arabia. Being a stadium extravaganza, the card is expected to be stacked on the show and the first match has been confirmed where WWE’s workhorse Seth Rollins will put his World Heavyweight Championship on the line.

In the opening segment of this week’s Raw, Drew McIntyre challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at Crown Jewel 2023. McIntyre wanted Rollins to be fully healed for this match so that the match could properly go down at the Saudi PLE. Rollins accepted the challenger but he had more business to take care of.

As McIntyre left the ring, Damian Priest attacked Rollins from behind and asked Dominik Mysterio to bring his Money in the Bank briefcase for a cash-in attempt. However, McIntyre came back and took care of Dirty Dom and threw Priest’s MITB briefcase away. Rollins then took out Priest with a clothesline.

Seth Rollins claims to retain against Drew McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2023

In a backstage segment, later that night, Seth Rollins told Drew McIntyre backstage that their match at Crown Jewel 2023 was made official. Rollins then confronted McIntyre and said that he wasn’t happy with the way he saved him from Damian Priest. It seemed like McIntyre wanted to be a hero as he witnessed a Money in the Bank cash-in.

McIntyre accepted that it sure was none of his business. But, Priest winning the World Heavyweight Title would be a bad thing for Raw as it could create a similar Bloodline situation on Raw with The Judgment Day. Rollins advised McIntyre to not worry about Judgment Day, as they can’t take the World Title away from him and neither can McIntyre at Crown Jewel 2023.

McIntyre and Rollins last competed in a championship match when McIntyre held the world title during WWE’s ThunderDome era, during the COVID-19 pandemic. McIntyre retained the championship during their bout at the Money in the Bank 2020 edition.

Crown Jewel 2023 will be the fifth event under this event chronology emanating in Saudi Arabia on November 4. The PLE happens as part of a 10-year deal between WWE and Saudi Arabia’s General Sports Authority.

