Update On CM Punk’s Homecoming At WWE Survivor Series 2023 PLE

With All Elite Wrestling snatching Edge under their banner, there’s a strong rumor going on about CM Punk possibly coming back to the WWE as a countermeasure. While WWE has wished the best of luck for both the veterans in their career endeavors, they aren’t keen on keeping any one of those in pivotal roles.

CM Punk left WWE a long time ago back in 2014 and since then he’s not really seen eye to eye with the company and its officials until it was 2019. However, it was All Elite Wrestling who brought him back to the squared circle. Now, he is a free agent after getting released from his WWE contract and he also has the rumor mill running strong, especially since the crazy recent happening around the pro wrestling circuit.

CM Punk Drops Big Hint About 2023 WWE Return On Social Media

Also for the past few weeks, WWE has been dropping CM Punk references through Seth Rollins’ ongoing program with Shinsuke Nakamura. During Monday Night Raw this week, Michael Cole warned Seth Rollins about the impending threat of Shinsuke Nakamura at WWE Fastlane. Cole called Nakamura a “manipulator” and Rollins a “puppet master” in the light of an infamous promo from 2005 in Ring of Honor.

WWE isn’t associated with CM Punk about a potential return

Many believed that WWE was eventually teasing the comeback of CM Punk which might not be the case. Ringside News reached out about this story, and they were told that WWE isn’t not working on anything new about bringing back the former WWE Champion. Also, if there are no drastic situation changes in the future, there’s no way that the rebellion wrestler is returning to the WWE,

“A lot of #WWE fans are talking about #CMPunk possibly coming back to the company, especially after that supposed Seth Rollins reference on #WWERAW. We are told that unless something “drastic” happens, Punk’s return isn’t in the cards.”

As confirmed by WWE, the Survivor Series 2023 premium live event will be held at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois on Saturday, November 25. This serves as the hometown of CM Punk which is the big reason why WWE Universe is excited to see him back in a WWE arena in over a decade. Going by the present circumstances chances are low to see this happening.