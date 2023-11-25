Survivor Series 2023: Backstage Update On Plans For Annual WWE PLE

For the second year in a row, WWE won’t have any premium live event in December meaning that Survivor Series 2023 will wrap things up when it comes to the WWE Network Specials from the main roster. This will also be one of the big-four events of the year which essentially confirms the festivities around it.

Plans for Survivor Series 2023 have long been underway on WWE’s part. Ringside News previously reported in August that WarGames was coming back this year and that it was just not a one-off occasion in 2022. Now that match has been confirmed by multiple sources for the annual event with Triple H presiding things over in the creative team.

Ringside News recently inquired about the current status of the upcoming WarGames match set for Survivor Series 2023. They were informed that the company has already finalized the participants for this match, and no debate will further be entertained in this scenario. Sean Sapp confirmed this on his Backstage Report podcast behind Fightful’s paywall. Judgment Day faction is being touted to play a major role in the double-caged match given the current TV storyline angle.

Survivor Series 2023 was quickly sold out after tickets were released

Last year marked the first time that WWE included the new gimmick match into the main roster after several years of exclusive booking in NXT. With that, the long-standing Raw vs. Smackdown brand war was vanquished from the scene. We can now assume that the WarGames match will occur from the men’s division while there’s still no confirmation on a women’s counterpart.

In mid-October, WrestleTix reported that tickets for Survivor Series 2023 were made available on July 21 and they were sold out by October 15. 12,928 tickets were sold out of the 12,943 available, leaving 367 for resale. For SmackDown before the PLE, 12,558 tickets have been sold out of 12,943, with 370 still available for resale. The two-day package tickets also finished to access both the shows.

Survivor Series 2023 will take place on Saturday, November 25th at the Allstate Arena in Chicago, Illinois and the hype is pretty big with WarGames returning. Besides, rumors are all over the place about a possible CM Punk return which could change the scenario of the WWE, altogether.